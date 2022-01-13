Covid-19: Māori health leaders concerned for their community as Omicron threat looms

A new series from Stuff, in partnership with Māori Television and the Pacific Media Network, counters falsehoods about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Māori health experts and leaders are concerned the Government is not taking enough steps to ensure their community will be safe if the new Covid-19 Omicron variant begins to spread rapidly.

The Omicron variant is behind a rise in Covid-19 cases globally, and 196 cases have been detected at Aotearoa’s border since December 1.

University of Auckland Associate Professor Dr Matire Harwood (Ngāpuhi) said she is anxious about lower vaccination rates for Māori and a slow uptake of booster shots.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Dr Matire Harwood is concerned the Omicron variant will overwhelm health services and not enough Māori will have had booster shots to improve their immunity.

“I don't think we’ve got the vaccination rates up in some areas, well we certainly haven't achieved 90 per cent for Māori, double vaxxed,” she said.

“Evidence is showing that boosters do provide another level of protection, so the fact that we’re not even achieving that double vaccination is a bit of a concern.”

While 1.5 million people are eligible to receive the Covid-19 booster shot, only 594,947 people have taken it so far.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Dr Bernadette Jones wants adequate funding for Māori health providers so the Government is not playing catch up when Omicron spreads.

Harwood said she was also concerned about what would happen if the Omicron variant overwhelmed the health system.

“Once again it will come to primary care and community care to look after people at home,” she said.

“I'm not sure if there’s been enough put in place for us to do that adequately, especially when we’re feeling so tired and overworked already.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chief executive John Tamihere wants to see more urgency in vaccinating children.

University of Otago senior research fellow Bernadette Jones (Ngāti Apa, Ngā Wairiki) agreed that Māori health providers needed to be better resourced.

“It needs to happen now, rather than like for example when Delta came out, it was trying to do catch up, and the health providers had a really difficult time,” she said.

“Whereas now is the time to get on, for example, with the 5 to 11-year-old vaccinations, the Māori health providers need to be resourced right now to do it.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Duty Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says the Government is working with iwi leaders and Māori health providers to push Māori vaccination.

The Government announced in December that children aged 5 to 11 will be able to get vaccinated from January 17 after Medsafe approved Pfizer’s paediatric vaccinations.

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chief executive John Tamihere (Whakatōhea/Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki) agreed there needed to be more urgency in the vaccination of children.

“Twenty-five per cent of all Māori are under the age of 12, so that’s quite a big chunk of our population, and I’m quite concerned … that there's no urgency,” he said.

“We have a different sense of urgency to non-Māori because we’ve got bigger numbers.”

But Covid-19 Duty Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said the Government was working with iwi leaders and Māori health providers to keep pushing the Māori vaccination campaign.

“There is a significant amount of effort that has gone on to ensure everyone – including Māori who live in some of the most rural parts of New Zealand – can get vaccinated for Covid-19,” she said.

“That work will continue in the booster rollout, to give additional protection against Omicron, and in the rollout to 5-11s which starts on Monday.”

Verrall said that since March 2020, $136.3 million had been given to Māori health and social service providers for the Covid-19 response, including the vaccination programme.

“The Government has also put significant protections in place at the border to prevent the Omicron strain from getting into the community in the first place,” she said.