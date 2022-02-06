From 'angry kid' to sports leader: Bros For Change helps rangatahi tāne reach their potential

Documentary Tell Me I Can't follows the stories of eight young Māori boys from east Christchurch during their Bros For Change journey. (First published January 2018)

Once certain he wouldn’t finish high school, Brooklyn Cooper-Linton is now heading into his final year of secondary school as a student leader.

“The way they talked to us is very different to how teachers do; they knew how to talk to us without making us feel talked down to.”

“I was a bit off the rails. I was a really angry kid, in and out of school on the verge of being kicked out.

“Giving new things a go and meeting new people was not normal for me. Up until then, I’d done what I knew I could do, what was comfortable, but they made me push myself.”

Bros For Change is currently preparing for the next group of rangatahi tāne to jump on the Timatanga Hou waka this month following a rigorous selection and screening process.

The kaupapa starts with a week-long camp in the Kaikōura bush and is aimed at reaching young men at risk of falling through the cracks. Founder and programme facilitator Jaye Pukepuke describes youth out of school, employment or even gang-affiliated as “our favourites”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Brooklyn Cooper-Linton, a former Bros For Change participant, is heading into his final year of high school as a sports leader at Haeata Community Campus.

“We take anyone. They don’t have to be Māori, but they do have to understand that everything we do is from a Maōri way of being.”

It’s trademark Pukepuke style: understated real talk, a brand his kaupapa and fellow matua live by. And it works.

While on the programme, Cooper-Linton developed public speaking skills and gained a driver licence, forklift licence and a SiteSafe pass. Due to encouragement from Pukepuke and the other matua, he is now in a sports leadership position at Haeata and will sit NCEA level 3 as a year 13 student this year.

Cooper-Linton hopes to continue with his first passion of basketball after school and is considering social work as a career path.

Supplied Bros For Change matua Ben Murray and Jaye Pukepuke celebrating at the launch of their documentary, Tell Me I Can't, at The Piano in 2018.

“I had a lot of social workers growing up and seeing how much they helped me, it just made me want to help other kids.”

Bros For Change has a proven track record working with young men. In 2020, Ihi Research found Timatanga Hou had an 82.5 per cent success rate over five years. Pukepuke speculates that number will be higher since Bros For Change began offering two annual programmes in Kaikōura in 2019.

Timatanga Hou is designed to give young men a chance to learn real life lessons and skills from people who have walked the talk. Pukepuke’s early life from the hood to league stardom, prison, and a career in youth work means he knows a thing or two about turning life around.

Pukepuke said the programme had a strong focus on work preparedness and pushing the limits of what young men perceived their capabilities were.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Cooper-Linton now has ambitions to become a social worker “to help other kids”.

“We don’t allow lateness or non-communication because, in the real world, that’s how you get fired. All the time, we have young fullas who don’t think they can achieve that. They don’t think they can do a lot of things, but what they don’t know is their own capacity.”

Bros For Change was established in 2015 after piloting the idea with He Waka Tapu, an East Christchurch hauora service provider. For the first few years, the charitable trust operated off pieces of funding from Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, the Rātā Foundation and the Christchurch City Council.

The charitable trust’s work is currently fully funded to deliver programmes by the Ministry for Social Development, while the Bros For Change company generates revenue by contracting to the likes of Oranga Tamariki to provide one-on-one mentorship to young tāne.