Notorious Lake Alice psychiatrist Dr Selwyn Leeks dies

Dr Selwyn Leeks, the psychiatrist who ran the adolescent unit at Lake Alice psychiatric hospital in the 1970s, has died.

Leeks became notorious for using electric shocks from an ECT machine to torture children in the unit. Around 300 children went through the unit between 1972 and 1977. Most of them had been sent there from state-run welfare homes and around half were Māori boys. Others were referred from the Manawaroa children’s unit at Palmerston North Hospital.

Lake Alice survivor Tyrone Marks said the Crown had repeatedly protected Leeks and he will now never be held accountable.

“He never answered for it in the first place and he’s been protected all those years. In the end he gets away with it all. The whole lot. They weren’t going to try him even though they know that he did what he did,” Marks said on Wednesday.

“Everyone dies sooner or later but the sad thing is we’ve had to live with all this s... of what he’d done. And he’s been able to have a free life.”

Police recently concluded a third investigation into allegations against Leeks after the United Nations found New Zealand in breach of the Convention Against Torture for failing to properly investigate the allegations. Police apologised at the Royal Commission last year for a failed investigation that took place between 2003 and 2010. Among the failings was the loss of 15 of the 35 complaints.

The adolescent unit and Leeks’ practices became the subject of intense media coverage starting in the 1970s after Dr Oliver Sutherland, child advocate and racial justice campaigner, exposed the case of a Niuean boy Hake Halo. Hake had managed to alert his parents about what was happening to him through letters written in Niuean, something which wasn’t picked up by staff.

Sutherland said Leeks had escaped accountability because people in a number of government agencies had failed to do their jobs.

“There was the Palmerston North Hospital board, the Health Department, the Ministry of Health, Crown Law, all of those.

“The police were reluctant in 1977 and they gave it no priority in 2010. They admitted that at the Royal Commission.”

The children were also subjected to repeated sexual assaults and rapes by adult patients and staff.

A report written by a Department of Education psychologist in 1978 showed that a number of high level people were aware that children were being put into a unit with adult psychiatric patients where they were being raped and sexually assaulted. The head of mental health Dr Stanley Mirams, Don Brown the head psychologist in the Department of Education and Sydney Pugmire, superintendent of Lake Alice, were all aware this was happening.

In the late 1990s, a class action suit was taken against the Crown by a number of people who had been through the adolescent unit. An out-of-court settlement was reached in 2002 under the Labour Government led by Helen Clark. But questions continued to be raised about the lack of accountability.

A report by retired judge Sir Rodney Gallen found that the allegations were true and what the children suffered at Lake Alice was “outrageous in the extreme”. Despite this, the police claimed they couldn’t find enough evidence to charge Leeks or any of his staff. That echoed a similar conclusion the police came to in the 1970s.

However, after the UN’s finding against New Zealand a third investigation was opened by police. Late last year, police charged one staff member, John Richard Corkran, with wilful ill-treatment of a child. Police said they had also found enough evidence to charge Leeks, but they would not formally lay charges because they said he was medically unfit to stand trial.

A family member posted on Facebook that Leeks died on January 6, 2022, surrounded by his family, including his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, seven children and 18 grandchildren.