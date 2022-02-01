Council votes unanimously to return South Taranaki land to iwi for $1

The Ngāruahine Deed of Settlement was signed at Te Ngutu O Te Manu reserve in Okaiawa in 2014 (file photo).

A block of land where one of the major battles of the land wars in South Taranaki was fought is being returned to its original owners by the South Taranaki District Councilfor $1.

The 16 hectare block adjoins the 4haTe Ngutu o Te Manu Reserve near Kapuni, which was given back to Ngāruahine iwi following its 2014 Treaty of Waitangi settlement.

At its meeting in Hāwera on Monday , the council’s policy and strategy committee voted unanimously to accept recommendations that the parcel of land, and another at Manaia, be sold to the iwi for $1 each, then voted again to make the decision final, rather than wait until the next full council meeting.

In 1868, the site near Kapuni was where Major Gustavus von Tempsky died in a battle between Crown forces and Māori led by Riwha Tītikowaru, starting a war known as the South Taranaki Campaign, or Tītokowaru's War.

The other piece of land is on Kaipi St, Manaia, a section of former road reserve that has been leased for grazing.

There were no dissenting voices as the council’s policy and strategy committee discussed the recommendation.

“I believe it was the intention over time for this land to go back to Ngāruahine if it was their wish,” councillor Andy Beccard said.

“It is being returned to its rightful owners. It is a pity the one cent coin is not still in circulation, [instead of charging a $2 coin],” councillor Mark Bellringer said.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Ngaruahine kuia Pam Wharepapa of Kaponga speaks in support of the move to return the land.

The decision brought an eruption of cheering from the 12-strong Ngāruahine delegation in the room, and others attending online.

“This is a good step forward for reconciliation, and we look forward to whatever it is you do to develop these sites in future,” South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said.

Speakers including Ngaruahine kaumatua Peter Moeahu paid tribute to the late Daisy Noble, South Taranaki iwi rangatira, who spent years as lead negotiator in the $67.5 million treaty deal between Ngāruahine and the Crown

Moeahu offered to pay the $2 for the two parcels of land, so the coin could be mounted on a plaque and displayed in the council office beside the Deed of Settlement, signed by Noble and himself.

GRANT MATTHEW/Fairfax NZ/Stuff The late Daisy Noble, an Officer of the NZ Order of Merit, was remembered by several speakers for her work on the treaty settlement which began to process of returning the land. (File photo)

Ngāruahine’s Phil Nuku said the land at Te Ngutu o Te Manu was known as a place of peace and sanctuary before it became a battle site.

“It’s going to be a place of peace and wellbeing for our children to move forward, not just our children of Ngāruahine but our children of South Taranaki, a place where we can be as one, and in this time of Covid, we need a place where we can find that wellbeing.”

Ngaruahine Iwi Authority chairman Hori Manuirirangi said they planned to develop a housing project on the land on Kaipi St, part of a block given to Manaia Hukunui, whom the town was named after.

Manuirirangi said the land to build the town was confiscated from Manaia Hukunui “at the stroke of a pen,” and the settlement was given only half his name.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Dinnie Moeahu said the decision was very emotional. (File photo)

Dinnie Moeahu, a descendant of Ngāti Manuhiakai hapū and Ngāruahine iwi, wiped away a tear as the council voted the second time.

Afterwards, he said “society is changing”.

“This is new for us as a people. It feels so good to work with the South Taranaki District Council, Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust and for the betterment of our entire community, not just our people.”