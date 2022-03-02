Education group makes funding plea for refugee children

Gwenna Finikin says children born in New Zealand should be eligible for the same funding as those born overseas.

An education group is calling for the Government to extend funding for teaching English to children of refugees.

Gwenna Finikin is the co-ordinator for the primary special interest group for Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages Aotearoa New Zealand and she, along with green Party MP Teanau Tuiono, has been asking education minister Chris Hipkins to extend funding for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teaching for refugee children.

Refugees’ children born overseas are eligible for five years funding for ESOL teaching, while refugees' children born in New Zealand are eligible for three years.

Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages Aotearoa New Zealand wants the funding extended so children born in New Zealand are eligible for the same funding as those born overseas.

Finikin, who is also an ESOL teacher at Hokowhitu School in Palmerston North, said they were seeking equity for their students.

“Whether a child is born in New Zealand or in a refugee camp, there are a lot of hurdles and hardships for families that can affect English language development.

“A blanket rule of 12 terms for New Zealand born and 20 terms for overseas born is a blunt tool for funding allocation.”

She said suggesting resources were available for children if they still needed help after the three years had problems.

Schools have to juggle money to employ teachers or teacher aides to work with the eligible children.

Finikin said many children of refugees had a lot of work to catch up to their English-speaking peers and just because one child was born in New Zealand it did not mean they were linguistically better off than their overseas-born sibling.

In many cases English isn’t spoken at home.

“It's not a great time to say [to the Government] ‘give us more’, but our children are our future.

“If we can meet these children's needs we can give them a better future.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono says some refugee children have complex needs and it is important they get the best education possible.

Tuiono, the Greens’ education spokesman, said some refugee parents were coping with a loss of whānau and support networks when they moved to another country.

“It's the whānau that suffers the trauma. If you focus on the whānau it makes sense that they should have the best support possible.”

He said it didn’t make sense to make a distinction between refugee children born in New Zealand and overseas.

“We have children that are dealing with these complex needs coming from refugee backgrounds. It’s about making sure they have the best possible education.”

Golriz Ghahraman, the Green Party's spokeswoman for refugees, said there was a disparity because many families arrived in New Zealand without the language skills to help their children thrive in education.

“Having been displaced, all those resources, for parents and other whānau, that we give to support kids coming through education is gone.”

She said for many refugee families the children, who picked up English faster, had to help their parents learn English and cultural competencies.

Education minister Hipkins was yet to respond to a request for comment.