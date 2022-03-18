Migrant doctors struggle to find work despite skill shortages

Psychiatrist Anil Channa is lobbying on behalf of a group of 150 overseas-trained doctors who have been unable to find work in New Zealand despite massive skill shortages.

Migrant doctors who have retrained in Aotearoa are struggling to find work despite hospitals facing skill shortages as Omicron sweeps the country.

Sabina*, 32, is from Punjab, India. She studied medicine at Sichuan University in China and migrated to New Zealand in 2015 with the hope of working as doctor.

She has sent out more than 100 job applications, but has been unable to secure a first-year supervised role to get her medical licence.

STUFF A person in their 30s was among the people who died with Covid-19, as 930 people are in hospital and 23 in ICU, with continued downwards trend in Auckland, NRHCC officials said in Thursday's Covid update .

That was despite a nationwide skill shortage in this field with a report revealing on Thursday that 50 per cent of GPs will retire in the next decade.

READ MORE:

* Overseas travel: Is it time for New Zealand to scrap pre-departure tests?

* Critically understaffed, why isn’t NZ employing more of its foreign-trained doctors?

* Covid-19: Thousands of doctors come together to support Covid-19 vaccination



Overseas-trained doctors must pass a medical registration exam and complete two years of working under supervision before they can practise in New Zealand. Local graduates are prioritised for first year supervised roles.

In 2017, Sabina passed the medical registration exam, after spending a year volunteering at accident and emergency clinics to gain an understanding of the New Zealand health system, and studying for around 13 hours a day for six months.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Channa migrated to New Zealand from India in 1995, when there were no bridging courses available. He is concerned that over 25 years later the same problems exist.

She has applied for jobs at district health boards across the country for five years, and has received more than 100 rejections.

Sabina’s parents migrated from India in 2019 and were financially dependent on her. She said the ordeal to get a job has been “mentally upsetting”.

“I went to another country, I trained there, I passed all the exams that were needed for me to be equivalent to a doctor in New Zealand, and am still not able to work as one,” she said.

"My exam is going to expire in two weeks and I don’t even know what my future holds for me."

The medical registration exam is valid for five years. Sabina estimates she has spent around $10,000 on her English test, completing a bridging course and sitting the medical registration exam.

Psychiatrist Anil Channa migrated to Aotearoa in 1995 after working as a surgeon for 20 years in India. He is lobbying on behalf of a group of 150 overseas-trained doctors who are not able to find work.

Channa said there was no pathway for foreign doctors to retrain and work in New Zealand when he moved here.

“It was extremely difficult. When I came here I found doctors who were working out of dairies and driving taxis,” he said.

"I can empathise with these guys, they are in an even worse position then we were because they’ve already done their exams."

Channa was part of a group that lobbied for change which resulted in bridging courses being established for overseas-trained doctors. He said what was happening now was an “injustice” not just to the doctors, but to New Zealand as a whole.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Channa believes local graduates should not be prioritised over overseas-trained doctors for first year supervised roles, as this creates a “bottleneck”.

“When we go to the emergency department, there’s four to six hours of wait time. If you go to the GP clinic, you have to wait for hours,” he said.

“On one hand, we have this dearth of doctors, so we have an extreme shortage, we have Omicron going on. And on the other hand, we have 100 or so doctors, fully qualified, ready to hit the ground. Why are we getting it wrong?”

Auckland’s health boards reported being “very stretched” last week amid the ongoing Covid-19 Omicron outbreak. But even before the outbreak, hospitals were having issues.

Whangarei Hospital reached maximum capacity in February, and a report in December found one in every six patients spends more than six hours waiting in the emergency department.

A report released on Thursday revealed half of New Zealand's family doctors will have retired by 2032.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) has estimated almost 3000 more GPs and specialist doctors were needed to match Australia’s per-capita staffing levels.

Channa said it was unfair that local graduates were prioritised over foreign-trained doctors for first year supervised positions, and that the situation created a “bottleneck”.

“If we’re asking these guys to sit an exam which is not an easy exam – it takes years to do those exams and a lot of money – after that the recruitment should be fair and square on your merits,” he said.

“We have the resources, and we have the need. It will be great for these doctors, their families, the community and the country. It’s a win-win situation.”

But Ministry of Health spokesman Andrew Wilson said only a restricted number of people were accepted into first year supervised roles each year, and the positions were funded.

He said local doctors were prioritised over foreign-trained doctors as it provided certainty for the future health workforce pipeline.

“Giving New Zealand graduates priority for PGY1 placements helps ensure that the investment made into these students is likely to add to our future health workforce,” he said.

“While we can never be sure how many overseas qualified doctors will choose to reside in New Zealand, evidence from our exit rates for doctors suggests that New Zealand graduates are more likely to practise in New Zealand over the long-term.”

Sabina said she was praying that things change.

“I don’t even tell people that I am a doctor any more because I don’t feel like one,” she said.

“The moment we pass the NZREX exam we are, by knowledge and by skill, equal to an NZ graduate. So if we are as good as them, then why aren’t we given the job?"

* Stuff has changed this person’s name as they feared being blacklisted from potential job opportunities for speaking out.