Sport New Zealand launches plan to boost Māori participation and success

A push to improve Māori participation and success in sport has been unveiled by Sport New Zealand Ihi Aotearoa.

The Te Aho Māori Activation Plan and Te Pākē Māori Outcomes Framework launched on Thursday with a vision to create culturally appropriate pathways in sport for Māori.

The move comes after Covid-19 challenged the sport and active recreation sector, increasing inequities for Māori.

Sport NZ A new initiative hopes to boost Māori participation and success in the sport and active recreation sector.

Moana-Lee Raihania, Sport NZ principal adviser for Māori, said Maori leadership was “very limited” in the sector, and she hoped the new plan would lead to change.

“It's not a silver bullet. What it does have is, it is acknowledging that there are existing inequities in our system, and around understanding what is important to Māori, when it comes to being physically active,” she said.

Māori are significantly under-represented in leadership and management across the sector, under-resourced and unable to access culturally distinctive pathways, according to data collected by Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa.

Sport NZ/Supplied Sport NZ will create culturally distinctive pathways for Māori and support Māori organisations to become more sustainable.

The new Māori Activation Plan would create more culturally distinctive pathways for Māori across the country, and ensure Māori organisations are supported by Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa to be sustainable.

“Culturally distinctive pathways are about when Māori are governing, leading, managing activities that are important to Māori, and activities that can contribute to their wellbeing,” Raihania said.

“When Maori are comfortable about being in situations that reflect their culture, that they see themselves in.”

Sport NZ/Stuff Moana-Lee Raihania, Sport NZ principal adviser for Māori, says she believes she would have benefited from a culturally centric approach to physical wellbeing.

A National Māori Sport Collective will be established, and a Te Tiriti partnership formed between the collective and Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa.

Raihania said she was “very excited” about the plan and believes it would have had a meaningful impact on her if it had existed when she was at school.

“It takes us back to our traditional belief system, our ancestors and the knowledge that they had around te taiao [the environment], and is being passed on to our next generation,” she said.

“If that was around when I was in kura [school], it would have really sung to my heart and probably put me on a different trajectory, if I had something that culturally centric.”

Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa chief executive officer Raelene Castle said Te Aho and Te Pākē were the culmination of three years of work across the organisation.

“Māori need pathways where they are enabled to participate and succeed as Māori, and this sits at the heart of the kaupapa,” she said.

“The new Māori Activation Plan ultimately seeks to move Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa beyond its commitment to Te Tiriti and reflect that commitment to action.”