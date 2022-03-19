A plea for sanity never more timely than now

With war raging across Ukraine, the power of language has never been as important as it is today.

Column: The primary purpose of these columns is to clarify the differences between te reo Māori and English in order to build a bridge of understanding between the languages – and with war raging on the other side of the world, it’s undoubtedly more important than ever not to abandon such arts of peace as language-learning, competence in which is obviously needed in brokering a cease-fire.

Prior to settling in Nelson some years ago, Tom and Ann Besson, taught in several countries around the world, and Tom confirms that difference between languages has, indeed, frequently been a significant factor in exacerbating conflict.

But surely this wouldn’t be the case if those who speak a different language, instead of being treated with suspicion, are welcomed as contributors to variety in human expression.

And, continuing the study of uses of suffixes and prefixes in te reo, it’s certainly possible to come up with words that might be thought to have some current relevance.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff The more we know about other languages, the more we learn about the things that connect us, rather than divide us.

Adding both the “causative” prefix whaka- and the “noun-ending” suffix -manga to the stative verb ngaro (“to be nothing”) creates the powerful noun whakangaromanga with the meaning “the causing to be nothing”, “destruction” or “devastation”.

Then, again, the passive verb whakakitea (“to be shown”) which featured in a sample sentence last month could also be considered relevant.

The base word here – kite (“to see”) – with the same whaka- prefix, but with the “noun-ending” -nga, appears in whakakitenga, a noun meaning “the showing” or “the revealing”.

In fact this is the word used in the title of the biblical book Ko te Whakakitenga a Hoani te Tapu (“The Revelation of St John”).

The word in the original Greek title of this book is (in the Latin/English alphabet) Apocalypse – a word which has acquired a strong association with absolute disaster.

But, although some appalling things are described in the book, the actual meaning of “apocalypse” is simply “unveiling” or “revelation”.

Certainly, the word whakakitenga doesn’t necessarily carry any implications of “disaster”; nor does whakakitea in the example sentence: Ka whakakitea mai / e ia / ki ahau / he awa wai ora. (“Shown by him to me a river of the water of life.”)

And here’s one more word for today: māramatanga. The noun marama (“moon” or “month”) and the stative verb mārama (“to be clear”) differ only in the length of the first vowel.

The word māramatanga (that is, mārama with the “noun-ending” suffix -tanga added) thus means “clarification” or “enlightenment”

A line from a popular waiata might well be thought to speak to a present need: Whaia / te māramatanga / me te aroha ... (“Pursue enlightenment and compassion...”)