Watch this space: New outdoor 'crater' observatory eyes Matariki opening

An artist’s impression of the crater observatory planned for Marlborough, on the edge of Blenheim.

Marlborough’s first public observatory is set to open in time for this year’s Matariki celebrations.

The outdoor “crater” observatory will be managed by the Omaka Observatory Charitable Trust and will offer free access to school groups as well as running star-gazing operations for tourists.

Trust chair, and keen amateur astronomer, Lee Harper said visitors would have access to an array of high-tech telescopes and other gadgets that would allow them to scour the universe and take photographs of planets, stars, nebulas and the Milky Way.

Harper said the largest piece of kit at the observatory, a 14-inch Celestron Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope weighing almost 90 kilograms, was powerful enough to focus in on Saturn’s Rings and the lunar landscape of the Moon.

The telescope would be mounted on “go-to” technology that could automatically turn to any of the thousands of stars and planets pre-programmed into the device.

“The 'go-to' mount tracks with the sky so the objects we are looking at stay in vision as the sky moves, and will also go to known objects in the sky which makes finding celestial objects quick and easy.

“If you are looking at Jupiter and want to change it to Saturn, you select Saturn on the scope’s hand-piece and the mount will adjust the telescope to point at Saturn.

“You can select from over 40,000 known deep sky and solar system objects and the mount will go and find the object and put it in the centre of vision,” Harper said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express Omaka Observatory Charity Trust members Ken Hippolite, left, and Lee Harper with some of the new gear.

The telescope cost $30,000 and was donated by the Pelorus Trust.

Visitors would be able to attach their smartphones to a six-inch telescope to capture their own photos of the universe. And smaller two-inch telescopes would be available for children to use.

Harper said astro-cameras, which could be controlled remotely, and astro-binoculars would also be on hand, as would virtual reality headsets that allowed visitors to take virtual tours of the universe.

“We’ve got some really cool stuff like VR headsets that will give kids at total immersive experience. They can sit back in a Lazy Boy, and it will feel like they’re sat in a spaceship’s seat. The chair vibrates, and they can explore Black Holes, see comets go by and have virtual tours of the International Space Station,” Harper said.

Future Astro-tour guide Ken Hippolite said the observatory planned to hold presentations and educational programmes that would encompass three main components of astronomy.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express Virtual reality headsets will allow visitors to have a virtual tour of the International Space Station.

“It’s going to be quite unique. There will be traditional scientific astronomy, traditional Māori astronomy – the history of Matariki – and ultra-high tech virtual reality,” Hippolite said.

“I have always had an interest in the planets, stars and galaxies since a very young age. I also recall some of the lore I heard from my grandma and grandpa about Tātai Aorarangi which I will be proud to pass onto the current generation,” Hippolite said.

Tātai Arorangi – traditional Māori knowledge of the stars – enabled early tangata whenua to navigate oceans, sow crops for food, and harvest kaimoana.

Harper said the idea for a Marlborough observatory came about during a family trip to the Mount John Observatory at Aoraki/Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve in Tekapo last year.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express The Celestron Schmidt-Cassegrain Edge HD 1400 telescope was donated by the Pelorus Trust, and can zoom in on Saturn’s Rings.

“We thought why can’t we have one in Marlborough? It seemed a waste not to use our amazing, clear Marlborough skies to make this happen,” Harper said.

The “crater” observatory, set in an amphitheatre, was being constructed 14 kilometres from Blenheim in the Omaka Valley, as the location sat right on the edge of Blenheim’s light pollution zone. The area was designated a Bortle Class 3 site.

“Bortle Class 3 is defined as a rural sky, and you should be able to see three times the number of stars by the naked eye compared to in Blenheim or 10 times the number of stars as compared to central Christchurch or Auckland,” Harper said.

Harper and Hippolite said they were looking for fellow Marlburians to train as “astro-tour guides” and welcomed anyone with an interest in astronomy and the stars.

N/A/Marlborough Express A light map of Blenheim. Red indicates high levels of light pollution, whereas blue shows areas of minimal light interference. The new observatory is being constructed in the blue zone at the western end of Dog Point Road, in Hawkesbury.

“We’re really keen on hearing from people in Marlborough who are astro-enthusiasts, and amateur astronomers to come along and work as astro-tour guides, we’ll put them through a three-day course at the Aotearoa Astrotourism Academy,” Harper said.

The amphitheatre-type seating would help block out light pollution coming from the horizon as well as offering star-gazers shelter from the wind during winter months.

Harper said the observatory was set to open in time for Matariki celebrations on June 24.

The trust was looking at operating 52 nights of the year, April to November, with two tours of 30 tourists each night. To cover costs, and to provide the service for the 29 schools in Marlborough, entry was likely to be $95 per adult and $45 per child.

Anyone interested, or curious, about becoming an astro-tour guide can email info@omakaobservatory.co.nz for more information.