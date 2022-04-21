'Emotional comeback' — Muslims mark holy month amid easing of Covid-19 restrictions

More Muslims can now pray in their mosques following the easing of Covid-19 gathering restrictions in New Zealand.

Faizal Azim had hoped Ramadan would provide some welcome relief for his family this year.

Their holy month celebrations over the past two years in the South Auckland suburb of Māngere where he lives with his wife, children and parents were unusually muted amid nationwide Covid-19 restrictions.

The family contracted coronavirus and with elderly parents and children to care for in the home, Ramadan presented new challenges, Azim said.

“Besides ensuring that everyone was okay, we could not attend prayers at the mosque or meet with family and friends,” the 37-year-old said.

“We miss a lot of the opportunities we normally had including socialising with our community, friends and family,” said Azim, who moved to New Zealand from Fiji 15 years ago.

“I am happy that the gathering limits have been eased because we have thousands of Muslims in our communities and this means everyone can now go and pray at the mosques.

“Muslims believe that Solat al-jama'ah or prayer in congregation is considered to have more social and spiritual benefit than praying by oneself.”

“It has been an emotional comeback,” said Farouk Khan, of the South Auckland Muslim Association (SAMA), one of the largest Muslim organisations in the country with more than 3000 members.

With Covid-19 restrictions eased, Khan expected mosques across Aotearoa to be filled with people.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a move to the orange Covid-19 restrictions from April 14, which lifted the indoor gathering limit. Gone are the seating and separated requirements, and the need to wear a mask, although Muslim leaders were encouraging the use of masks in the mosque, Khan said.

“This month is special to us,” said Khan, aged 70. “We are excited that we will be celebrating Ramadan together in the mosque unlike the past two years.

SUPPLIED Pre-Covid-19, the Muslim community in Marlborough celebrate Eid to mark the end of Ramadan.

“We welcome the New Zealand Government’s decision to ease gathering limits which now allows more people at any given time to attend prayers at the mosques. Many Muslims will also join voluntary evening prayers known as taraweeh which are held only during the month of Ramadan.

“Amid the pandemic, Ramadan is also a time to take care of our health. We have to make sure we are respectful of Islamic teachings by protecting one’s health.”

Khan is set to take over the SAMA presidency later this year, and he called on Muslims in Aotearoa to abide by the Covid-19 instructions of health authorities and to observe public health and social measures.

For the past two years, gatherings such as suhur – the meal consumed before fasting – were attended only by family who live in the same house when possible, said Imam Sheikh Mohammed Shafeez of the Al-Mustafa Jamia Masjid in Ōtāhuhu.

CHRISTINE ROVOI/STUFF Stuff gained rare access to one of New Zealand's largest mosques, the Al-Mustafa Jamia Masjid, in the Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu. Spiritual leader Imam Sheikh Mohammed Shafeez explains their house of worship.

“We’re trying to compromise and find a balance between spiritual needs and being safe amid the Coronavirus pandemic,” said the Muslim cleric.

At the Islamic Centre in Wellington, director Abdul Awad and his family of six also contracted Covid-19, and “we stayed at home – not just to protect ourselves but to protect others around us”.

“We are all fully vaccinated,” the father of four said. “One of the children caught the virus at school, but we didn’t know until we all started wheezing and showing symptoms.”

He said the centre continued to encourage its members to wear face masks and to social-distance in public including the mosques.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset before iftar (breaking of bread – end the daily fast) with family and friends in their homes or at the local mosque.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Suhur – a predawn meal of fruit and nuts.

But, with the price of food, fuel and other basics skyrocketing – there are Kiwis struggling.

Christchurch father of three Abdul Rafiq said he was barely coping just to keep his family fed.

“In the past, we were never able to have a copious iftar but at least we could buy dates and prepare a salad. This year, we will have a simple meal with just one or two ingredients,” the 50-year-old said.

But Rafiq said they have been able to survive with the support of the community.

One of the pillars of Islam, particularly during the holy month, is to help those in need, said Imam Shafeez.

“We have been delivering food parcels and fresh iftar meals to not only Muslims but also other people in the community.

“The poverty and precarious situations in which many people find themselves, because of the loss of employment and the economic and social problems related to the pandemic, make our duty of sharing ever more urgent,” the imam said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Members of Blenheim’s Muslim community, Ra Horner, Nisha Zayd, Zyrin Ali with daughter Kyra Hameed, 10 months old, come together for Ramadan.

There are close to 60,000 Muslims in Aotearoa, according to the 2018 Census – up 24% from 2013. The majority of them are Sunni with a large minority Shia and some Ahmadi.