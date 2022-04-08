How TikTok is helping to share indigenous knowledge across the globe

Hana Tapiata shares her view about how pūrākau can help to save the world in her indigenous knowledge TikTok series.

The exposure of indigenous knowledge on TikTok is hoped to be a turning point for greater understanding of indigenous world views.

As of Thursday there were more than 1.2 billion views on #indigenoustiktok, and 242 millions views on #maoritiktok.

Users of the video-based app will have seen the highlights and lowlights of drama and comedy spreading across the platform from all corners of the Earth, but it’s the sharing of mātauranga Māori and knowledge of other indigenous communities that native content creators are excited for.

Hana Tapiata (Tūhourangi, Ngāti Porou) grew up in te ao Māori, speaking only in te reo Māori until age 7, and created a career out of sharing how she lives by indigenous philosophies and mātauranga Māori (traditional Māori knowledge) through social media platforms.

But TikTok has been a game changer after she began sharing her insights and answering pātai (questions) about her lifestyle.

supplied Hana Tapiata is using her TikTok account to share her views on how indigenous knowledge will save the world.

“TikTok is its own universe. It has a whole new audience.

“It can be a really safe way because you’re not learning in front of people and unpacking your perspective.”

Tapiata offers a digestible lens into her understanding of te ao Māori and how she uses traditional values to inform her understanding of the world around her.

Sometimes it can be daunting trying to unpack the abundance of resources discussing mātauranga Māori, Tapiata said, so her TikToks offer just a taste of te ao Māori.

Sonny Ngatai/TikTok Sonny Ngatai is using TikTok to ako te reo Māori. He has amassed more than 24,000 followers with his te reo "taster" videos.

Tapiata said the lack of fact checking on the platform can cause harm due to misinformation, however, it was a great way to introduce different perspectives in a non-threatening way to the casual scroller.

Brendon Moses (Ngāti Apakura, Ngāti Maniapoto, Tainui, Ngāti Rangitihi, Tūhourangi) has also been sharing his knowledge of rongoā (traditional Māori medicine) and maramataka (Māori lunar calendar) on TikTok.

He realised the hunger for indigenous knowledge and perspectives on the app after he shared his understanding of Waihōpai, the Māori name for Invercargill.

The beauty of the platform was that the algorithm took anyone with an interest in Māoritanga to the information they were hungry for, Moses said.

“People are consuming so much information there, there’s lots of impressionable minds because people are so relaxed. It’s an informal space where people can pick up snippets.

“As more people are sharing the content, and you search for that content, it broadens your awareness of what’s out there.

“It gives all people the ability, across the world, to help explore native culture and share it. Being able to see the growth and redevelopment of language and culture is really empowering.”

Media psychologist, scholar and creative practitioner Professor Gareth Schott said platforms such as TikTok might seem like a dumbing down of information for the casual scroller, but it’s much more than that.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff TikToker Sonny Ngatai recently talked the PM into a hongi for a video shared to the platform.

TikTok is a less mediated space to access information, and the lack of gatekeeping allows for otherwise marginalised creators to command consumers’ attention and decolonise digital spaces, Schott said.

“Indigenous content creators are also evolving the platform and giving it greater legitimacy by incorporating advocacy, education, as well as entertainment.

“The #LivingStories Campaign on TikTok Canada has, for example, created another means for indigenous stories to be passed on and to live on within communities.”

Schott said there was more media noise than ever before, but platforms like TikTok have contributed to a levelling of the playing field by allowing different voices, world views and diversifying the content shared and consumed.