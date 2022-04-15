Unloved reserve set for development under reins of Rangitāne hapu

Bilal Shurab, left, and his sons Ubaida, 6, and Deyah, 8, live next door to Opie Reserve and use it for family recreation. They would be happy to see it used by Ngāti Hineaute for a kohanga reo and urban marae.

An underused reserve is one step closer to a makeover and being home to Palmerston North’s first urban marae.

An application from Rangitāne hapu Ngāti Hineaute to lease Opie Reserve has been accepted by the city council’s planning and strategy committee.

The Ngāti Hineaute Hapu Authority intends to build a kohanga reo, to replace its premises at Tūī Reserve, and a marae featuring offices, he mara kai (food garden), and rongoa (medicine) gardens.

Ngāti Hineaute representative Chris Whaiapu said the 4200-square-metre reserve between Opie Place and Wilson Crescent in Highbury was the preferred location after being identitied as an under-used reserve in a 2012 property review.

In November last year Whaiapu proposed to lease half the land for the kohanga reo, allowing the roll to grow from 18 tamariki to 45, thinking a smaller lease would have greater chance of swaying councillors.

The committee requested more information on the hapu’s plans for the site.

When he addressed themagain on Wednesday, Whaiapu presented a plan to lease the entire site and realise a long-held ambition of Ngāti Hineaute to build an urban marae alongside a kohanga reo.

“This would be used to offer community support, provide wrap-around services for the learning of te reo Māori, kaumatua services and provide an after-school programme,” he said.

“These are all current gaps needed, but importantly are in line with our values of manaaki [support] and aroha ki te tangata [love for people].”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Opie Reserve has been identified as an under-used space in a 2012 property review.

After extensive consideration for other locations, he said Opie Reserve was the only one that could fulfil the hapu’s vision.

“Right now there is only one option for Hineaute, and this is it, we have explored everything... None of them would work.”

Whaiapu said the reserve “isn’t the most desirable piece of dirt in the city” and described the Opie Place cul-de-sac as having poor streetscape and dated dwellings.

The development would be a marked improvement for the neighbourhood as well as providing a much-needed facility to benefit the community.

Councillor Lew Findlay was encouraged by the plan to build an urban marae but wanted to ensure it would be accessible to the whole community and not just Māori.

Whaiapu reassured him it was intended to be a resource for everyone, and that Hineaute would be the kaitiaki (guardians).

The proposal was met with the committee’s unanimous support.

Councillor Susan Baty said Opie Reserve was “the heart of the Highbury community” and was an ideal place for the hapu to provide something that could serve the suburb in a positive way.

Councillor Lorna Johnston said the opportunity it presented for community development would be of huge benefit to future generations.

She said the hapu’s plan would provide better use of the space, which was an unused ‘’mown piece of grass’’, and its proximity to Monrad Park made it redundant as a reserve.

The proposal will go before full council in May and be subject to public consultation under the Reserves Act 1977.