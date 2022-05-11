Neurodivergent community divided over the use of ABA therapy on autistic children

On The Detail podcast, Autism NZ boss Dane Dougan says most people have heard of autism, but not many understand it. (First published November 2019)

A therapy used to treat children with autism is causing a divide within the neurodivergent community.

Applied behaviour analysis, or ABA, has been described as using positive reinforcement to encourage desired behaviour in people with autism.

Advocacy group Autistic Collaboration claims the practice is traumatic, but others say it can be helpful for autistic children, with one parent saying it “gave her son a voice”.

Waiheke Island resident Jorn Bettin, 55, is a trustee of the Autistic Collaboration and identifies as autistic.

He said he has “thankfully” not been subjected to ABA, but claims he is aware of people in New Zealand who have been traumatised by the practice.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Jorn Bettin is a trust member of the Autistic Collaboration Trust and is autistic. He wants the Government to ban ABA therapy on autistic children, because he believes it is harmful.

“ABA in any form will always violate our human rights because it is based on this misunderstanding about who we are on the inside,” he said.

“Autistic children, who in this society are disabled children, should not have to work to fit in as non-disabled. They should be asked what they need, and given those accommodations."

Bettin said Autistic Collaboration is calling for a ban on all forms of ABA in Aotearoa, and for the Government to fund other tools.

“What we need instead is a parenting style that honours the child and which fosters good attachment, good interpersonal relationships and mutual understanding, and therapies that are evaluated on the risks of long-term trauma, not just short-term compliance,” he said.

“Behaviourism is an outdated method, it does not take into account new developments of neuroscience and trauma psychology, it does not take into account stress levels and the long-term harmful effects of using rewards and intermittent reinforcement, to manipulate a child to suppress its natural ways of being.”

Autistic Collaboration presented “The Human Rights Case Against Harmful Behaviour Modification for Autistic People” at the Global Disability Summit in February which critiqued ABA therapy.

The group also signed an open letter, along with 24 other international autism organisations, opposing "behaviourist pseudoscience in autism research" in an “Open letter to the Lancet Commission on the future of care and clinical research in autism”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Bettin said ABA therapy “suppresses autistic ways of being” and can cause trauma. He presented his case at Global Disability Forum in February along with other advocacy groups.

ABA therapy is practised at the charitable trust Acorn Autism.

Managing director Tami Harris agreed that the way the therapy was conducted in the past was controversial, but said it had come a long way.

“ABA as practised at Acorn is really a holistic programme that focuses on being fun, engaging and using the child's motivation to learn.”

Harris said the mission at Acorn was to help children with autism have more independence and choice in life.

“If they're unable to communicate, their choices in life are going to be very limited in our society,” she said.

“We're following basically international, best practice, evidence-based [advice], which says that the most effective practice for helping children learn skills like communication is ABA."

The American Psychological Association states ABA is "well-grounded in psychological science and evidence-based practice”.

New Lynn boy Max Page, 9, was diagnosed with moderate to severe autism when he was 18 months old.

His mother, Sarah, said the family accessed speech and language and occupational therapy, but Max struggled to make progress.

“My son had a lot of challenges that made communication really difficult for him. He wasn't able to communicate, and he found that obviously very frustrating, and with that frustration came a lot of aggression,” she said.

"He didn't sleep a lot, he didn't eat more than one or two foods, he was very rigid with everything having to be a certain way. All the things about autism that don't really make someone's life as enjoyable as it could be."

Sarah said the family decided to try ABA therapy, and that the sessions had been "fun and engaging”.

“We understood there was some controversy around it … so obviously we went into it very, very cautiously. ABA in New Zealand looks really different, it's play-based, and it's basically given my son a voice,” she said.

“The therapists are just amazing, they're like my son’s best friends. A session of ABA would look like them jumping on the trampoline,” she said.

Sarah said ABA therapy has given Max the opportunity to "thrive and not be swallowed up by the challenges.

"I understand that some people have had these different experiences, and it's quite heartbreaking to think this has caused someone else trauma because we know how incredible it's been for us.”

An Autism New Zealand spokesperson said there was strong opposition to ABA within the autistic community.

“Our general position is that we don’t recommend or endorse any specific therapy, intervention, or support service (except our own), nor do we make blanket statements against any as there is always complexity and nuance within a title,” they said.

"We are currently working on guidelines to support decision-making when seeking support services for an autistic person. Fundamentally, any therapy that promotes distress, long hours of drills for young children or doesn’t accept the person as autistic, should be avoided.”

A spokesperson said the Ministry of Health was aware of some concerns expressed, both in New Zealand and internationally, about the appropriateness of using applied behaviour analysis for people with autism.

"The Ministries of Health and Education released the New Zealand Autism Spectrum Disorder Guideline in 2016,” they said.

"The guideline notes that ABA techniques can be helpful and encourages their consideration when an individual’s intervention plan is prepared. It also notes that there has been little or no research in New Zealand on the appropriateness of ABA in the New Zealand context and population."

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff ABA therapy uses positive reinforcement to encourage desired behaviour in people with autism. Although Bettin is against the practice, there are parents who say it has helped their children.

The spokesperson said the ministry encouraged anyone who has had a negative experience with ABA treatment to raise it directly with the service provider.

But Bettin believed ABA therapies "deny and eradicate autistic ways of being human as a valid form of existence”.

“Autism is not a disease or disorder, it is a different way of being. The Māori word for autistic ways of being is takiwātanga, meaning ‘in his or her own time and space’,” Bettin said.

“In the current pathology paradigm, we live in a society that does not care about the physical, mental, and social needs of autistic people and that tries to eradicate these needs. This is a world that makes it even harder for autistic people to live in.”