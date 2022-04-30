'A beautiful koha': The pentecostal church that is handing its land back to iwi

Pentecostal churches often attract controversy for their flashy pastors or pressure on members to tithe. But one church is in the spotlight for an act of generosity. TONY WALL reports.

During the first Covid lockdown in 2020, Curate Church pastor Joel Milgate​ had what he considered at the time a crazy idea, one he hoped would go away.

What if the church gifted a property they use as a community centre in central Tauranga – land and building worth millions – back to the original iwi owners?

Milgate had been studying the history of the area, including the relationship between missionaries, iwi and the Crown.

He’d learned that downtown Tauranga was built on land known as the Te Papa Block, which had essentially been stolen from the Ngāti Ranginui​ iwi by the Crown and Church Missionary Society after the New Zealand Wars in the 1860s.

And now Curate Church was inadvertently benefiting from that injustice – having done a deal seven years earlier with a wealthy charitable trust to buy a building on Christopher St, part of the former Te Papa Block, to house its Manaaki Community Centre.

(Curate’s main church building is in Mt Maunganui, another Tauranga suburb, and is not affected.)

“I felt like I’d had a word from God, saying we should give the land and the building back to the iwi,” says Milgate, 36.

Alan Gibson/Stuff Joel and Katie Milgate, co-lead pastors of Curate Church in Tauranga, which has decided to gift some of its land back to the local iwi.

“It’s not like I heard a voice, but I just had this impression that it was the right thing to do. I sat on it for a month or two and prayed about it, probably hoping it would go away.”

But the idea lingered, so he raised it with his wife, Katie, his co-lead pastor.

“At first, I felt an immediate sense of joy at the thought of doing something so bold and so beautiful,” recalls Katie Milgate, also 36.

“But I felt a hesitation. It was so far outside our realm of responsibility – as pastors, we’re trusted with guiding people in spiritual matters.

“However, there was something about it that just wouldn’t go away, and I probably felt it was ‘of God’ as well.”

That was the beginning of a process that led to a meeting with the Ngai Tamarāwaho hapū, mana whenua of the land, and finally a promise to hand the land and building back.

It was a remarkable step particularly in Tauranga, which hasn’t always had the best reputation for race relations.

In 2019, for example, regional councillor Margaret Murray-Benge​, partner of former National leader Don Brash, tried to block a Tauranga City Council move to hand some of its Te Papa land back to iwi, saying Māori couldn’t be trusted not to "demand every piece of land" in the city.

That was just one of several comments made by elected representatives that were seen as racist, including city councillor Andrew Hollis calling the Treaty a “joke” and an “iwi gravy train”.

Alan Gibson/Stuff The building the church is handing back is currently used for recovery programmes and as a studio.

“I think the nature of the city is that it’s quite divided,” Joel Milgate says. “It’s divided geographically in the way it’s laid out, obviously we’ve been plagued with divided councils for many years and racially there are huge divides.

“This is an opportunity for there to be less division.”

Sylvia Willison​, of Ngai Tamarāwaho, puts it more bluntly: “You’ve got a whole lot of rednecks out there, and we’re constantly ... battling for recognition as mana whenua.”

When Curate informed the hapū of its plans, Willison says, they were surprised and overwhelmed.

“Even myself, I was like, ‘what the heck?’ It’s just something that you don’t expect. I see it as a beautiful koha.”

‘I’m so proud’

On a Sunday morning, people pour into Curate’s church in an industrial building in Newton St, Mt Maunganui. There’s a rock concert vibe as a seven-piece band begins the service in a darkened auditorium.

Many of Curate’s leaders and worshippers are young and dressed in designer casuals – Christian hipsters, if you will.

Amongst the parishioners, there’s a feeling of pride about the decision to return the land.

“My initial reaction was ‘that’s really great’,” says Dianne​ Storey, who joined the church a couple of years ago after returning from Melbourne. “We’re very pleased to hear that’s what they’re doing, there’s so much land that should be returned.”

Necia​ McBride agreed. “I’m stoked, I’m so proud to be a part of a church that is prepared to do that, I love it.”

alan gibson/Stuff Curate Church is giving this building and land in Christopher St, Tauranga, back to iwi.

Alby​ Jeffries says he and his fellow Curate members share similar values. “[We] help others along the way with a feeling of love. I think we all have a part of trying to do the right thing – we all try to be positive people.”

But things weren’t always so great at Curate.

About a decade ago, when the church was known as Mosaic, the community was left reeling when its pastor had an affair and stepped down, Joel Milgate says.

Joel, still only in his mid 20s, had been working full-time for the church and suddenly found himself thrust into the role of senior pastor.

Joel and Katie met at a bar in Mt Maunganui in 2004 while he was studying at Bible College and Katie was studying fashion – they married in 2006 and now have four children aged from nine to 19.

When they took over as co-lead pastors, Katie looking after culture and staff, it was a baptism of fire.

“We didn’t know what we were doing,” Joel says. “The church was probably only 150 or 200 people, and then it became, like, 50 people because of the massive shake-up ... and disillusionment of a moral failure... all of those things.”

Katie: “It went from a seemingly pretty solid couple in their late 50s [as pastors] to all of a sudden 25-year- olds. We had a lot of people go, ‘ah, maybe the church isn’t for us right now’ and they left.”

The following decade was a “crazy ride of growth and changes”, Joel says, as they built the church back up under a new name. Today, there are about 2000 members, with an average of 1300 attending Sunday services prior to the Covid disruption.

It’s a broad church, welcoming anyone regardless of their lifestyle choices.

“People say they like that its down to earth, that it's real,” Katie Milgate says. “They are accepted - they can come as they are.”

A former methamphetamine addict runs the church’s successful recovery programme out of the Christopher St building, while a Curate branch was recently opened in the Auckland suburb of Kingsland.

Financially, Curate is doing well – its charitable trust, Beyond Imagination, brought in around $5m in donations in each of the past two years according to the Charities Register, with total accumulated funds of $5.5m.

The purchase

Handing the Christopher St land back is not a straightforward matter, as the church doesn’t technically own it yet.

In 2015, friends of the Milgates, Greg and Paula Dickson​, offered to help the church secure the property through their Hosanna Charitable Trust, which they’d established with some proceeds of the sale of their stevedoring business, ISO.

The trust, which has total accumulated funds of $11.4m according to the Charities Register, has a focus on young people and leadership and governance.

The property – a 670sqm plot next to a McDonald’s restaurant - was purchased by Hosanna for $1.7m. (It was most recently valued at $3m.)

“They effectively bought the building for us and have been leasing it to us to buy,” Joel says, adding that the church still owes just over $1m.

Greg Dickson says he got a surprise when he first heard what was happening, “but I totally endorse what they’re doing, I think it’s great. We’re Christians as well – it fits within the thinking that we would have”.

Curate hopes to be able to gift the land to the iwi by the end of this year, and hand over the building in about 10 years, once the debt is paid off.

Joel Milgate says he hopes to be able to find revenue streams other than member donations to pay the debt, although there is a button on the church’s website where people can contribute directly to the cause.

supplied Work by Dr Alistair Reese led to the promise to return Curate Church's land.

The plan is for the community centre to operate on that site until iwi take full ownership. Then it will be up to them to decide.

The catalyst for the decision to gift the property to iwi was work by a former church attendee, Dr Alistair Reese​, a public theologian and historian whose research focuses on the Treaty and reconciliation.

Reese’s research also informed the decision by the Anglican Church in 2019 to apologise for its role in disenfranchising iwi from the Te Papa land.

In 1838, Reese explains, 539ha of the Te Papa Peninsula, stretching from The Strand to Gate Pā, was given to the Church Missionary Society on the understanding that it would be held in trust for tangata whenua.

But in 1867, after the Land Wars, the Crown put pressure on the church to transfer the land to it, rather than back to its iwi owners, as it wanted to establish a township.

“The church acquiesced to that pressure, despite originally resisting,” Reese says. “They gave four fifths of the land to the Crown and kept one fifth for themselves.”

Reese describes the decision to hand back the land as brave.

“It’s obviously not something that would be universally accepted or understood by all pākehā. It’s a brave signal to the wider church community and to the wider public as well.

“We’re going to enter into a new era with our history coming to light more and more. As more pākehā begin to learn and understand the extraordinary breadth of the land loss, I think that will move people.

“I’m sure we will see more gestures like this, not just within the church but in different spheres.”

Joel and Katie Milgate had decided God was telling them to return the land, but they still had to consult their board, made up of five successful Tauranga businesspeople.

“They were initially a bit taken aback,” Joel says.

Katie: “They didn't say a lot ... they wanted to be reserved in speaking out until they had sought God on it.

“They all said ‘we don’t know if this is the way to go, however we all feel that there’s something in this that we should be exploring’.”

Board chair Beks​ Anderson, managing director of the Mt Maunganui women’s shoe store Chaos and Harmony, says she “got it” right away and the only question for the board was, “how do we do this?”

“The journey has been so beautiful, there’s something really significant in that hikoi and moving together as a church community and also with Ngāti Ranginui.”

Willison says her hapū doesn’t have its hand out for more land, and is just happy that more and more non-Māori are coming to understand some of the historic wrongs that were committed.

“It’s taken time, we’re getting there. I’m not saying it’s easy, or it’s happening as quickly as we might want, but certainly Curate has put a challenge out there ... in terms of other churches maybe thinking about what has happened.”

It’s understood discussions with the Anglican Church around the possible return of some land is ongoing.

“There’s a conscience that’s building out there,” Willison says.

Joel Milgate says Curate doesn’t have any agenda in giving the land back, other than being “obedient and faithful” to God’s word.

He’s been asked before if it’s a case of white guilt.

“It’s definitely not that. I’m probably the least woke person you’re going to find. I don’t buy into the conversations that try to divide lines between oppressed and oppressor and privilege and non-privileged.

“There’s an historical story in our city, where land was given for a purpose and then rather than given back, it was used against [Māori].

“We have no part in that wrong, we weren’t here, we didn’t do it, however we can play a part in making it right.”

Katie: “We still get emails every week from people saying, ‘I’m not a Christian, have never been interested in church but ... thank you, it’s brought so much healing to our whānau.

“It’s been pretty humbling to be part of something like that.”