Kaumātua step into save condemned historical South Taranaki homestead

Ngaruahine kaumÄtua want the homestead preserved for future generations. Pictured are Kristin K-L Julisi, Kingi Pompey, Paani Julisi, Arvi Weston, John Hooker, Maiya Young, Manaaki Wairua, Reign Weston, Jayden Young and James Hana Pompey (file photo).

A long-running dispute over a South Taranaki house that shelters an iwi taonga took another twist on Thursday when the woman who has lived there for 60 years was evicted.

Bailiffs working for Te Hana Taua Trust barred Elaine Warren from the 103-year-old villa at Pihama, near Opunake, where she has spent her life.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Elaine Warren has lived in the house all her life. (file photo)

The villa is built around a 170-year-old raupo whare, or sleeping house, which has its celling and walls lined with reeds.

It was built as a place where whanau could rest overnight while travelling from Whanganui and South Taranaki to attend monthly events at Parihaka.

The house is part of a larger farm which the trust administers on behalf of beneficiaries.

The trust wants to demolish the house, which is in need of extensive building work, and in February sought a possession order at a tenancy tribunal hearing at the Hāwera District Court.

Warren said had not heard from the court on the outcome.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kaumātua, including John Hooker, pictured, want to see this reed-lined wharepuni and the house built around it at Pihama restored and preserved, not demolished.

Bailiffs arrived unexpectedly at 9.30am, she said, and made her leave, taking only enough clothing for two days.

Warren said she locked the house up and went to a motel in Opunake, then returned to find her belongings piled up outside the house, and several trailer loads of items had been taken away.

Warren, a Maōri warden, said the house was built by her grandfather, Pohe Tito, and she grew up there with her parents and 11 siblings.

As kaitiaki, her role was to care for and protect the house and its special room.

“It’s very, very hard, a really sad sight, absolutely horrible,” she said. “We’re all family, that’s the saddest part.”

It is the latest chapter in a long-running dispute between two groups from the same family.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff NgÄruahine kaumatua attended the tenancy tribunal hearing at HÄwera District Court in February to show their support for Elaine Warren.

Kaumatua from Ngāruahine iwi are backing Warren in her fight to stay in the house as its kaitiaki (guardian), and placed a rahui on it two years ago as a protection.

Hori Manuirirangi, chairman of the Ngāruahine Iwi Authority, said a group of kaumatua were on the front porch of the home on Thursday afternoon with some of Warren’s family members.

Security guards were preventing them getting back into the house.

However, a group trust supporters were inside.

“We are here to support Elaine to go back into her house,” Manuirirangi said. “The way she was put out, it’s wrong.

“They’re not taking our tikanga into account, a rahui was put on the house. Rahui are all about the two parties coming together and working out the problem, that hasn't happened.”

Manuirirangi said the kaumatua had proposed setting up a separate trust to restore and care for the homestead and whare, and could access Government funding to do the necessary repair work.

However, the trust had not responded, he said.

Kaumātua John Hooker said a court injunction was being lodged on Thursday afternoon.

A niece, Donna Pokere-Phillips, said her aunt may be able to claim allodial title, which could give her a claim of ownership.

“She’s been there for over 60 years and the trust has only been going for 20 years. The trust has to prove she doesn’t have allodial title, or what we call Ahi Kaa.”

Aki Kaa is a principle in Māori culture, referring to taking whenua (land rights) through visible occupation and use of land.

Pokere-Phillips, a former deputy chair of the trust, said she had created a plan for restoring the property after a 2015 engineer’s report said it “needed a lot of work”.

Instead, the trustees had decided to demolish the property, she said.

As trustees, it was one of their responsibilities to maintain the assets, but this had not been done.

“My assumption is they didn’t want to invest the money to do it up.”

Attempts have been made to contact the trust for comment.