StarJam celebrates 20 years of empowering youth with disabilities

StarJam is an organisation for young people with disabilities. It runs workshops where they can sing, dance and perform with their peers.

StarJam is celebrating 20 years of supporting young people with disabilities by empowering them through singing, dancing and performing.

Jammers, as group members are known, rock out each week with their friends at a weekly workshop.

Mary Ansell, chief executive of StarJam, said the organisation was all about empowering young people with disabilities.

“We aren’t music therapists or behavioural therapists, we just provide an environment where young people can be themselves and be accepted for who they are.

“We’ve even had non-verbal Jammers that have spoken through the dance workshop or a singing workshop,” Ansell said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff StarJam runs workshops around Auckland and the country, where Jammers sing, dance and perform with their peers.

One real positive for Jammers was the opportunity to make friends.

“For a lot of our young people coming to StarJam, it’s the first time they have made friendships or been invited to birthday parties.

“A lot of our young people are marginalised, they don’t get invited to birthday parties. But when they come to StarJam they do, so it helps grow their social skills,” she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Tutor Sophie Henderson, centre, leads a StarJam session.

For many, StarJam was the one activity that they had that was just for them.

“Their brothers and sisters may go to football and netball or their own dance classes and as siblings they've never had the chance to do that, so it's empowering for the whole family,” Ansell said.

Parents were encouraged to leave their Jammer alone in the room, something which was often hard for parents, but families were let back in at the very end for a section called spot the talent.

Spot the talent was where every Jammer got a one-minute slot to do their own performance and then every other Jammer would give them feedback on the performance.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff At the end of every workshop everyone participates in ‘spot the talent’, where every Jammer gets a one-minute slot to do their own performance.

It was a time when there were always a lot of happy tears from parents.

“When they see their child performing and not only receiving feedback but giving feedback it is just powerful,” Ansell said.

This year marked 20 years since the not-for-profit organisation was co-founded by Julie and Roy Bartlett back in 2002.

The Bartletts wanted to create an environment that would give young people with disabilities their moment on stage and the chance to unleash their potential.