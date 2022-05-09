Filmmaker keen to inspire Deaf people to get in front of the camera

A group of young film enthusiasts has sent out a casting call to the Deaf and hard of hearing community to feature in a film they hope will also help improve representation in the industry.

The New Zealand filmmakers are working on a short feature, The Dining Table, which is about a Deaf girl.

The Dining Table is an intimate piece which explores what it feels like to be socially isolated, even within your own family home, says first-time filmmaker Christopher Hines – a Coda (Child of a Deaf adult).

But Hines and his team are struggling to find Deaf actors because “people in the Deaf community don’t see themselves represented on screen and don’t realise that they can be actors. You can’t be what you can’t see.”

Tim Williams Director Christopher Hines, left, shooting for Pic's Peanut Butter press and social videos with Lumiere Studios in Whakatū, Nelson. Hines hopes his short film, The Dining Table, will help Deaf people gain visibility within the industry.

“And that’s part of why we are making this film, so Deaf people can see themselves on screen and become inspired to work in the film industry,” says Hines, who co-owns Red Rock Films in Wellington.

“It’s an experience many in the Deaf community can relate to,” the 29-year-old said. “Jess becomes frustrated at the dining table when her family are not including her in family conversations.

“More than just a dining table moment, we step into the shoes of Jess as she discovers her voice.”

Tim Williams Christopher Hines on the set of Pic's Peanut Butter press and social videos.

Making his directorial debut, Hines hopes to compel audiences to empathise with Deaf people and communicate with the people around them better.

The Dining Table is based on the experiences from his mother’s life and Hines hopes the film’s success will be a breakthrough moment for Deaf audiences.

Until a couple of months ago, nobody seemed to think Sian Heder’s film CODA, the little family drama, would win an Oscar let alone Best Picture. With a modest US$10 million ($15.5m) budget, CODA is a movie about a hearing teenager who works with her deaf parents and brother in their fishing business, but yearns to study music.

CODA is based on a French film, La Famille Bélier, in 2014 and much of it is in Sign Language. It premiered at the virtual Sundance Film Festival 14 months before this year’s Oscars in March. No Sundance premiere had ever won Best Picture before.

The Dining Table’s production team also hopes their family drama takes the Deaf audience seriously.

Jessica George Jessica George and her team have less than a month to raise $10,000 to produce The Dining Table.

Producer Jessica George is not a Coda but was drawn to the project the first moment she heard about it.

“I want to help raise the status of Deaf talent within mainstream culture,” said the 23-year-old university graduate from Te Awakairangi Lower Hutt. “We see the works of hearing filmmakers getting better and better, and we want to make sure Deaf filmmakers have the same opportunities to make great films.

“Deaf films showcase the skills of Deaf people and bring awareness of Deaf culture to a hearing audience. The NZ Deaf Films is set up to better support that.”

George said funding has been a challenge – they still need to raise $10,000 for talent and crew fees, location, equipment hire and the production design.

A crowdfunding launch was held on May 1, and George said they have collected close to $1500. With the film’s release scheduled for late August, the pressure is on.

“We have less than a month to raise the funds needed, and we can get there with the help of the public. We will organise and co-ordinate the funding sources available to support Chris and the team to hone their abilities to bring this story to life.”

Jessica George On the set of Our Friend James at Gear Homestead in Porirua. This short film directed by Georgia Ah Kuoi was a thesis project Jessica George produced last year in the Master of Fine Arts (Creative Practice) programme at Victoria University of Wellington.

Hines said Red Rock Films was focused on “authentic storytelling and seeing Māori, Pasifika and Deaf experiences in film”.

“The Dining Table speaks to universal truths about family, identity, and social isolation,” he said. “We want to immerse viewers in a truly audiovisual experience and have them ponder the theme of social isolation – something that everyone can connect with in these Covid times.

“We’re excited for The Dining Table to shed light on the Deaf experience. And as hearing filmmakers we are allies with the Deaf community and hope to start important conversations about awareness and accessibility.”

Anyone keen to help fund The Dining Table can contribute through its Boosted crowdfunding page.

The Deaf Short Film Festival was first held in Aotearoa in 2004, and has rotated every two years since then in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington. The Deaf Film Inc was set up in 2015.

New Zealand Sign Language Week runs from May 9-15.