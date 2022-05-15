'A degree of wilful forgetfulness': How researchers pieced together NZ's 'fragmented past'

People gather to watch the statue of Captain Hamilton being removed from Civic Square. (Video first published in June, 2020)

Which histories does a nation prioritise and which are left aside? These questions form the basis of Dr Joanna Kidman’s (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Raukawa) latest book, written with other experts: Fragments from a Contested Past.

Fragments opens by saying we live in a time of 'radical historical reappraisal'. Why are these conversations so difficult, and how do we manage them?

New Zealand history hasn’t been taught comprehensively in schools and countless people have told us they don’t feel well-informed about the past because they never learned anything about it. In some quarters, there’s also been a degree of wilful forgetfulness and denial about the more violent aspects of our colonial history and how this impacts us today. But knowing about our history can be empowering. It can help people to move beyond confusion or doubt and give them a way of thinking about how we might build a safer, more reconciled future.

Our hope is that when New Zealand history becomes a compulsory curriculum subject from next year, young people will have the confidence to speak knowledgeably about the past and perhaps share what they learn with older family members.

READ MORE:

* 'Unknown histories': How a museum curator hopes to highlight Auckland's past

* What I’m Reading: Vincent O’Malley

* Teaching 'confronting' history in Te Tauihu part of research project



Is there a story in the book you found particularly shocking?

Each time we visit a battle site or spend time at the gravesides of those who were caught up in the violence, it’s like another piece of the puzzle falls into place.

But there’s one place, Nukumaru, just outside Whanganui, where history stops making any sense to me and becomes a source of sheer outrage. In 1868, members of a settler militia based in the area led an unprovoked attack on a group of unarmed Māori children, aged between six and 12. Two, Kingi Takatua and Akuhata Herewini, were killed particularly brutally and others were seriously injured. The attackers later admitted that they assaulted the children because they knew they were unarmed and would not fight back.

We’ve visited the area where this event, known as the ‘incident’ of Handley’s Woolshed, took place and each time I feel the same creeping sense of horror. Until earlier this year, a nearby settlement bore the name of Maxwell, after George Maxwell who led the attack. The original name, Pākaraka, was finally restored in February.

Robert Cross Dr Joanna Kidman: ‘Each time we visit a battle site or spend time at the gravesides...it’s like another piece of the puzzle falls into place.’

Tell us about your research and writing.

We take extensive field notes at the battlefields. Everything we see and hear is recorded and at the end of each day we sit down and transcribe. We decided to include extracts from our field documents because they’re quite powerful accounts of the time we spent at the sites.

That’s partly how we titled the book. Our field notes are part of the record so they’re a kind of historical ‘snippet’. We can never see all of history at once. There’s too much of it and some of it has been hidden away, so the past appears to us in fragments. Our job is to piece everything together in a way that makes sense.

What did you read while researching?

Whiti Hereaka wrote an amazing prologue to Pūrākau: Māori Myths Retold by Māori Writers, a book she edited with Witi Ihimaera. It begins and ends, powerfully, with the sentence, ‘This is where we start’. I was inspired because when Māori tell stories, we often do it in ways that connect us with the recent past, the deep past, and the endless past, so each story acts as an entry point for those histories.

Similarly, every battlefield has a story and while there were some horrifying endings, a whole series of beginnings were set in motion, not necessarily happy or positive ones, but when you position yourself at the start of a story, there’s always a chance that you can nudge the narrative in new directions. As a nation, we’re still coming to terms with those beginnings and also the possibilities for a future with new, and better outcomes.

Fragments from a Contested Past: Remembrance, Denial and New Zealand History (Bridget Williams Books) by Joanna Kidman, Vincent O’Malley, Liana MacDonald, Tom Roa and Keziah Wallis. RRP: $14.99.