Five years, $100,000 cash, district still afraid to pick Māori road names

A peek from the peak – looking down onto Kāpiti from the northern end of Transmission Gully.

Multibillion-dollar progress came knocking but the Kāpiti Coast just wasn't ready for the new Māori road names that came with it. Joel Maxwell investigates.

The sweeping vistas that tug at your peripheral vision – those thronging hills, and the glimpses of the ocean – all that natural beauty colliding with all that human technology and design: pure eye candy.

We heard that it wasn’t easy, though. There was a 100-year wait from its first recorded suggestion; then, finally, the $1.25 billion-worth of asphalt and sweat poured through the valleys; oh, and there was the less-than-perfect timing – a gigantic kernel of motoring infrastructure coughed up just as the world melted, ice caps receding like bad gums.

Among all its missteps and delays and struggles, there was some good news. Quietly, without fanfare, but in the simplest and most reasonable way, Captain James Cook was eliminated from Transmission Gully.

It is perhaps not widely known but Cook’s first visit to these shores was something of a killing spree. History records that his crew members shot one of the first Māori they met. Frankly, roads like Transmission Gully are meant to signal progress, not murder – despite the fact they mostly just provide excitement for a nation hooked on tailgating like dopamine.

Progress, in the end, is what this story is about: the gradual upward arc, resisting oppression, of our reo taketake (original language); the changes imposed by a decade of a vast construction project on a strange coastal district; the progress of time on social mores; and potatoes.

For five years now the Kāpiti Coast has refused to choose Māori names for a 13.5-kilometre section of road because of the backlash from its own community. This despite the fact it was paid at least $100,000 from the then-NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) to rename the road.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Traffic pours through Kāpiti on its way out of Wellington during Easter.

To work out why this happened, and hear how we help rebuild our reo (and before we return to Cook), we need to start with this beautiful sliver of coastal land north of Wellington.

Kāpiti is a small city split four very different ways. Or four very different towns trapped in each other's orbit. Its capital, Paraparaumu/Raumati, has a giant hole in the centre, like a doughnut, where it has an airport. The other towns, Paekākāriki, Waikanae and Ōtaki, have no discernable similarities to each other apart from majestic views of Kāpiti Island.

Every week is infrastructure week somewhere in Kāpiti, and this has been the case for a decade now.

It sits on the Wellington northern corridor: one of seven Roads of National Significance announced in 2009 by the National government – a profoundly circular name for the initiative, now that I think about it. There were seven routes – considered economically important – from north of Auckland to Christchurch, which needed about $11b for improvements over the next decade.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The $650 million Kāpiti expressway, which left the old section of state highway needing new names.

Kāpiti, with the $1.25b Transmission Gully connecting to the south, and the $650 million Kāpiti expressway in the middle, and the $405m final section yet to open in the north, was a whopping piece of corridor. It is a tribute to its thorough-going commitment that Kāpiti stayed so weird through these years of flux.

Wellingtonians have no idea where Kāpiti is. They could tell you about the layout of downtown Auckland or Christchurch with more accuracy than Waikanae or Ōtaki. Kāpiti is Wellington’s fly-over country. Now, with the corridor materialising, Wellingtonians can fly through it too.

In February 2017, the first section of the corridor opened. Traffic rolled on to the Kāpiti expressway, leaving old State Highway 1 to be handed over to the Kāpiti Coast District Council: “revocation”, as they call it in the reo of red tape.

The council consulted mana whenua (Ngāti Toa, Te Atiawa, Ngāti Raukawa) who – via a group of iwi historians – suggested seven names for seven sections of this continuous road.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan said the council put the “hot potato” of Māori street names in cold storage.

The truest way to overcome community apathy to local government activities is for a council to build cycle lanes, mess with roads, or to propose Māori names for anything. This process ticked at least two of the boxes. The community responses were numerous and heated. There were 580-plus submitters, which was very high for what should have been a simple road renaming, underwritten by the old NZTA.

As I wrote in 2017, the many objections included everything from the supposedly unpronouncable names, to the fact that it was “political-correctness gone haywire”. For those not familiar with the long-ago times of 2017, the term “political correctness”, or “PC” is interchangeable with the current term, “woke”: a slur on anyone who does compassion.

In a nutshell, there was a nasty backlash to anything reo-Māori in the names. If you want to know how uptight Kāpiti can get about things Māori, there is an anti-macron bandit who took offence at the council’s addition of a tohutō (macron) over the “a” in Kāpiti, and has repeatedly defaced its billboards, painting over the offending line. On this issue at least, the council stood its ground, steadfastly reattaching a macron – like a reproachful eyebrow – after each attack.

Ross Giblin/Dominion Post The only thing the towns of Kāpiti have in common are their majestic views of Kāpiti Island.

In 2017, further complicating matters was the tepid response from the council’s community boards.

Community boards were created as part of 1980s-vintage-Labour reforms of local government. In districts or towns and cities where councils were amalgamated, boards were created to leave no community behind. These boards depend on the respect and money they get from councillors, and how much respect the individual board members can cultivate from their own community.

On the question of the road names, it was not clear which community the Paraparaumu/Raumati board of September 2017 was engaging with.

It had to give its recommendations on the road names in its turf, proposed as Hokowhitu (a nod to the local Māori who fought in World War I in the Native Contingent) and Rauoterangi (an extraordinary Māori woman, one of only four women who signed Te Tiriti, and who swam the channel between the mainland and Kāpiti Island to warn of invasion).

FILE Captain James Cook was quietly eliminated from Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata (Transmission Gully).

The board recommended Main Rd North, and Main Rd South instead. Moved, carried.

Facing a splurge of banality from the community boards, the councillors played for time – squeezed as they were between mana whenua and steam-spouting opponents of political-correctness-gone-mad. The council had to wait till certain works were completed by NZTA, and the road handed over, before it could apply the names it chose anyway. So it postponed the choosing too.

That was five years ago. No names have been chosen. Nowadays there is still “old State Highway 1” –sitting there like Waka Kotahi’s 13.5km phantom limb. Annual maintenance and management is covered by the agency till it completes its still-unfinished pre-handover upgrades.

In Kāpiti, mayor K Gurunathan has said it before elsewhere, and he’s saying it again to me: It was easier for him to get elected mayor than for a Māori person.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff British High Commissioner to New Zealand Laura Clarke, who expressed the nation’s regrets over the killing of Māori by James Cook’s crew.

“I look like Gandhi – acceptable; Indian – acceptable; but if a Māori stands up and says, ‘This is my maunga, this is my awa’, then the Māori … because of the Treaty, has a direct power unlike any other minority in the country, which challenges the status quo.” Status quo supporters would argue that “democracy is about majority rule” as a means of undermining the Treaty, he says.

This is all very fascinating, but Gurunathan is also a politician, and like all politicians, exists on some withered hinterland of political expediency. Gurunathan says a decision will inevitably have to be made on the names, expedient or not. “The point you’re making,” he says to me, “is, why not now?”

He personally supports giving mana whenua the naming choices, but says the delay was to cool down the issue – he uses a tuber analogy here: This “political hot potato” needed to be chilled out. “We decided at that point [2017] to put it in cold storage, because the revocation hasn’t been done.”

On the question of whether the decision could be made without waiting for revocation, Gurunathan is clear.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The official opening of Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata – Transmission Gully. Andy Hanara, Ngāti Toa, presents the wero (challenge).

“We could ask the council staff to put a paper forward and decide next week or next month … the rationale we use for not immediately resolving the issue of names was it became a hot potato, we had to calm things down, and we had time on our hands because works on the revocation … hadn’t even been started then.”

Council staff confirmed it spent the $100,000 handed over by NZTA for the renaming work. The council would in all likelihood need more.

This is more enlightening than the response from the roading agency now known as Waka Kotahi when I asked whether it had handed over the cash for the work. Staff couldn’t find the relevant budget info by my deadline, but I could lodge an official information request if I wanted.

They did say the works would likely be finished by “late-2022”. Revocation to the council would be worked through after that. This of course would be after council elections in October. Gurunathan says the road names could now become an election issue, where councillors “will be reacting to the masses, rather than doing what is right”.

TE RAWHITIROA PHOTOGRAPHY Hēmi Kelly, lecturer, translator, writer, says we all have a deeper connection to te reo than we might know.

In 2019, British High Commissioner Laura Clarke stood before tangata whenua in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa (Gisborne) and offered her nation’s regrets for nine Māori killed by Cook’s crew on that first arrival. It wasn’t a full blown apology, but it’s the little things that count. By then, perhaps Waka Kotahi might have been having second thoughts about the James Cook Interchange on its long-delayed and much-awaited Transmission Gully. When the road opened at 1.15am on March 31 this year, the interchange – off-ramp, on-ramp – was swept clean of Cook, and had a new name gifted by Ngāti Toa: “Waitangirua”, a name with significant meaning to mana whenua. The original Cook name came from the interchange’s “proximity” to a James Cook Drive in a nearby suburb, I was told by Waka Kotahi staff.

Ngāti Toa generously gifted the name Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata for Transmission Gully in its entirety.

Now, while it appears Waka Kotahi is a bit hazy on why it will be six years at least before it hands over its old state highway in Kāpiti, and how much the revocation work costs, it has at least applied mana whenua names on Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata.

Rosa Woods/Stuff State HIghway 1 runs through northern Kāpiti town, Ōtaki.

As for Kāpiti, a district where ironically every town and village already actually has a Māori name, I’m haunted by the words of Gurunathan about democracy, majority rule, the status quo. If power comes from the barrel of a voting marker, then there were a lot of people in 2017 keen to scribble a moustache on the big picture of reo revival.

Hēmi Kelly, AUT reo lecturer, author and translator, says the sometimes-overlooked relevance of te reo “goes back to that common connection that we have”. “We all live in this land, and this is the language of that land. It’s deeply rooted in this land, it’s in our place names, it’s in our flora and fauna.”

People know what mana means, even though there isn’t a word capturing its essence in English, he says. People know what a haka is, without an explanation.

Dominion-Post Māori Language Commission chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui says most of us see te reo as part of who we are.

“So we all embrace it in some way, regardless of how willing some people are or not. Maybe it needs to be pointed out … just by saying actually, ‘You might not realise how closely connected you are to this language, but you use it all the time.’” This, he says, might create some “ah-ha moments”.

“Mā te whakaako, mā te tuku i ngā mātauranga, ka mārama haere te iwi. Ae. Understanding through learning.”

Or as Te Taura Whiri i te Reo (Māori Language Commission) chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui says, most of us see te reo as part of who we are: more than eight in 10 see it as part of our identity as New Zealanders.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The official opening of Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata, with a pōwhiri by Ngāti Toa to welcome dignitaries.

“Te reo is endangered because the official policy of governments was to either ban it or make it socially unacceptable.”

And reo lecturer, broadcaster, writer Pānia Papa says normalisation of te reo starts with acceptance.

“And if there’s no will for things to change, then we’ll be stuck in a 200-years-ago mindset. That hasn’t helped us much as a country to grow.”

Maybe some people simply haven’t discovered the beauty and richness of te reo Māori, she says.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: Back in 2018 I drove the Kāpiti expressway every day.

“It’s such a poetic and figurative language, and I really do hope that those who are in resistance to these kinds of initiatives will be able to one day see and learn, and get a sense of that richness.”

Regardless, it should be up to mana whenua to make the call on ingoa taketake (original names).

“For me, that’s what’s important in this instance, making sure mana whenua are happy with what’s going on.”

I contacted but was not able to get comment from the three mana whenua organisations in the district. Of the iwi historians, one did not reply to requests for comment, one has since died, and one I simply could not find in time.

It’s a shame, because I was itching to say thanks.

Back in 2018 my car was a Rav-4 with parched-looking pine green paintwork. The radiator was so old and gunk-filled that the slightest hill gave the engine a headache. So every day I gratefully cruised the easily curving, new four-lane Kāpiti expressway; singing mōteatea as I looked to the seven sections of old highway that were not called, respectively, Hurumutu, after the great Ngāti Toa chief; Hokowhitu, and Rauoterangi; Kākākura, after the renowned Ngāti Toa, Ngātiawa leader, and MP; Katu – after the Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Raukawa warrior, writer, farmer; Unaiki, after the Ngāti Toa, Ngātiawa and Ngāti Raukawa wahine of mana; and Mātene Te Whiwhi, one of the original Ngāti Raukawa owners of land used for the expressway.

The council is determined it will not decide the names till after it gets the road. Waka Kotahi won’t be handing it over, it seems, till next year at the earliest. So the mana whenua choices remain proposals only, left back in 2017.

In 2018, I drove my clapped-out car to Ōtaki where I learned te reo at Te Wānanga o Raukawa. Every day, my heart was full.

Progress is slow, I’ll admit, but despite this the reo spans time and generations and is still alive. We all owe mana whenua, somewhere, a debt in these islands – not least of all me: to Kāpiti. Its roads are our roads.