Court of Appeal dismisses Wakatū sale halt bid in long-running land tangle

Wakatū Incorporation chief executive Kerensa Johnston said even though their court appeal was dismissed, the goals the appeal set out to achieve have been met.

A bid to prevent the sale of land which could go towards redressing a historic broken deal between the Crown and Māori land-owners in the Nelson region has been dismissed, but it’s not all bad news for Wakatū Incorporation.

The dismissed appeal is the latest in a long line of legal action to have the Nelson Tenths land fully restored to their rightful owners.

The appeal was dismissed partly because the substantive goal of the appeal was met in the meantime. A counter-appeal by the Attorney-General was also dismissed.

Wakatū Incorporation kaumātua Rore Stafford has been taking legal action, known as the Trust Proceedings, against the Crown since 2010, seeking to have a breached contract, pre-dating the Te Tiriti ō Waitangi, recognised and corrected.

In 2017 the Supreme Court found that the Crown must uphold the terms of a pre-treaty agreement between the New Zealand Company and Māori landowners to reserve 15,100 acres (the Tenths) and exclude occupation lands (pā, urupā, and cultivation sites).

The Tenths were never fully reserved, and the occupation lands were not excluded. Some of the land has been sold in the intervening years.

Whakatu Incorpoartion More than ten years on since it first began, and more than five since the Crown was found to owe fiduciary duties to customary owners, Rore Stafford’s legal battle finally has a court date next year.

Since the 2017 judgment, Stafford has taken steps to make sure Tenths and occupation lands remaining in Crown ownership are not sold until the Trust Proceedings were resolved – prompted by a move from ACC to sell land in Morrison Square which included part of the Tenths.

His request for a moratorium was denied, and his appeal against that denial was last week dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

In the intervening years since the appeal was lodged, Wakatū Incorporation has independently come to terms of agreement with various Crown agencies to address their concern that Tenths land could be sold before the Trust Proceedings could be resolved.

Wakatū Incorporation chief executive Kerensa Johnston said the litigation was useful, despite the dismissal.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The owners and ancestors of the Wakatū families, represented in a carving by John Mutu. The original families made an agreement with the New Zealand Company, which the Crown later took ownership of, which had terms that were never upheld.

“All those agencies were motivated to come to an agreement with us before we made it to court,” she said.

“The core thing we were trying, which we were able to do, was to protect that core land in Morrison Square.”

Wakatū Incorporation has come to an agreement with most Crown agencies or State Owned Enterprises to have prior notification of any intentions to sell land which could go towards settling the issue of the Tenths.

A court date has been set for the Trust Proceedings next year, and Johnston said the appeal process had been helpful to prepare for the substantive issue.