Why Rotuma is unique in NZ's Pacific language celebrations

There are only about 15,000 speakers of the Rotuman language in the world, and a small diaspora in New Zealand is fighting to keep it from becoming extinct.

Stuff journalist Christine Rovoi is from Rotuma.

OPINION: Noa‘ia ‘e mạuri. It’s Rotuman Language Week Gasav Ne Fäeag Rotuạm Ta in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Yes! It's that time of the year when, if you're Rotuman like me, you feel special wherever you are.

In early March 2020, Maja, Rotuma and Kiribati were added to the New Zealand Pacific Language Weeks. For the islanders, it was the kamatag or beginning of a new era of magnifying the value and competitive advantage that Pacific languages and bilingualism brought to Aotearoa.

But weeks after the Government’s announcement, Covid-19 hit and since then the celebrations have been forced to go virtual, with young and old showcasing their knowledge and appreciation of their culture online.

Darlene Inia/Supplied Rotuman Community group during Rotuman Language Week 2021.

Born and raised in Fiji’s capital, Suva, my journey has been one of gratitude and pride, ua‘ua‘ạki ma fakman'ia'aki. My parents, o'o'i, were both born on Rotuma – a volcanic island more than 500 kilometres north of Suva, covering an area of about 45 square kilometres. Politically, it has been part of Fiji since 1881 when the council of chiefs ceded the island to Queen Victoria.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Phil Twyford and Aupito Tofae Sua William Sio wear neck pieces in Parliament to mark the endangered language of Rotuma in the first of nine Pacific Language weeks in Aotearoa.

Growing up, my father – ö‘fā – would instil in his eight children, the importance of education, rako. However, we were not encouraged, ha’a, to speak English at home, hanueta. Pa would forbid it. We were only allowed to speak Rotuman, po ke la fäeag Rotuam.

I found it confusing, okoko, but also annoying, a'fek huga, because we were sent to school to learn everything in English but couldn’t speak the Western language, fäeag fakfifisi, at home.

As I grew older, I realised what my father was trying to teach his children, lele‘a. And I’m glad he did. Today, we speak Rotuman, we know the customs. But above all, we know who we are and where we come from. And we can now teach these to our children and grandchildren.

The NZ Pacific Language Weeks started in 2010 with Samoa and has grown from there. As we celebrate our language and culture, much of the focus is on continuing to keep everything Rotuman alive.

This year’s theme is Vetḁkia ‘os Fäega ma Ag fak hanua – Sustaining our Language and Culture.

Rotuma is a Fijian dependency but closer to Tuvalu than to Suva and, while it's influenced by Melanesian Fiji, the Rotuman culture is a little similar to that of Tonga and Samoa.

According to the 2018 New Zealand Census, there are fewer than 2000 Rotumans on the island, more than 10,000 on the mainland of Fiji and almost 1000 in Aotearoa.

NZ Rotuman Community You can learn some Rotuman words.

It has been humbling to have the opportunity as a Rotuman and a journalist to be a part of this important occasion, tē a‘a helava – beautiful and rich in history – and to share in the joy, ‘uaf ‘uaf, of knowing, ‘inea, that my language and culture is alive, despite a listing on Unesco's endangered languages list.

I'm proud to be Rotuman. I can speak the language, gou po ma feag Rotuam, but I found that the language had some distinctive characteristics that made it difficult to associate with other Pacific islands.

Rotuman continues to be a mystery for many linguists and there are several reasons, including geography. Rotuma is an isolated island and researchers found that it had no close relatives who could shed some light on its language development.

Complicating things further, according to international linguists and Rotuman experts, was the evidence of at least two layers of Polynesian "loan words" they believed were from the Samoan and Tongan languages and which accounted for about 40% of the Rotuman vocabulary.

In his research, Australian linguist Andrew Pawley found that in recent years, Rotuman had also borrowed heavily from the Fijian and English languages, especially in areas associated with modern culture.

In 1979 when he was at the University of Auckland, Pawley wrote there was new evidence on Rotuman anthropology, archaeology and linguistics.

Methodist Church of Fiji/Rotuma/Supplied Australian Methodist pastor Clerk Maxwell Churchward.

Pawley also believed another source of the confusion was that the "Rotuman language uses metathesis (the inversion of word-final vowels with immediately preceding consonants).”

Pawley also found this produced a vowel system that included “umlauting, vowel shortening and dipthongisation."

"The result is that an original system of five vowels has increased to 10," wrote Pawley. "Metathesis has also increased the rate of change in Rotuman, adding to the problem of its classification."

When Polynesian loan words were stripped away, Pawley found "convincing evidence linking Rotuman to western Fijian". (Pawley, 1979)

As a result of metathesis, another Australian linguist Niko Besnier found that most Rotuman words had two forms. For example, he said the word Hosa (flower) became Hoas in some contexts and Pija (rat) sometimes appeared as Piaj.

According to Besnier, the incomplete forms of Rotuman words were "derived from the complete forms through a rule of metathesis inverting the order of the last vowel of the word and of the immediately preceding consonant.

Methodist Church of Fiji/Rotuma One of many books on Rotuma by Clerk Maxwell Churchward.

Grammatically, Besnier found that the complete form of words is used to express definiteness while the incomplete form expressed indefiniteness.

For example, Besnier found, 'epa la hoa' (the mats will be taken) and where 'epa' is the complete form was used in reference to specific mats (definiteness). While 'eap la hoa' (some mats will be taken) and where 'eap' was the incomplete form was used to reference any mats (indefiniteness).

Australian Methodist pastor Clerk Maxwell Churchward, who also translated the Tongan Bible, found that all Rotuman content words had definite and indefinite forms. (Churchward, 1940).

In linguistics, a content word possessed semantic content and contributed to the meaning of the sentence in which they occurred.

Churchward spent 16 years in Fiji and 12 of them on Rotuma where he also translated the New Testament, the Hymn Book and Catechism into the Rotuman language.

Prior to his posting in Fiji in 1952, Churchward was a chaplain in the Australian Army.

Supplied Auckland’s Rotuman community get together to connect through handicraft, cultural performance, and language week lessons.

I have also found that writings by Rotuman people have been heavily influenced by religion and where they come from on the island.

Researchers believed the language was written in three orthographies: one by the early English Methodist missionaries, another by the French Roman Catholics and the third by Churchward.

Orthography is the conventional spelling system of a language.

Besnier said the early Methodist orthography was rarely used nowadays as most Methodists used the Churchward orthography which was also taught in schools on the island.

However, Catholics were taught the French-based orthography although Besnier found that Churchward's orthography had "gained increased acceptance among the islanders, albeit in a modified form".

"In addition to umlats over 'a', 'o' and 'u', Churchward used a dot under the 'a' to designate a sound between 'a' and 'o', and a dot over the 'a' to designate a sound between 'a' and 'e'.

"Churchward also uses macrons (dashes) over vowels to indicate lengthening but Rotumans often omit these diacritics in informal writing," wrote Besnier.

Churchward died in Fiji in February 1968, aged 79.

Rotuma Week ends on Saturday when the islanders celebrate 141 years of cession to Britain.