'An understated leader' — ministers reflect on death of beloved Rātana Church president

Rātana Church tumuaki Harerangi Meihana has died at the age of 87.

Worshippers of the Rātana Church are in mourning following the death of their leader on Tuesday.

Rātana tumuaki (leader) Harerangi Meihana died peacefully at his home in Rātana at age 87 on Tuesday morning, Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said.

Meihana, also known as Harry Mason, was the grandson of the church’s founder Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, and became the seventh tumuaki of the church after he was ordained in 1999.

Jackson said Meihana had been unwell for some time and died surrounded by his whānau.

“He was a very understated leader, but he had a lot of mana amongst people. I know Rātana are very loyal to him,” he said as he paid tribute to Meihana.

“Kei te mihi ki te rangatira.”

Meihana held his people central to every decision he made as a leader in the church, and on the rugby field.

“He wasn’t afraid to make uncomfortable decisions in his tenure as tumuaki of the church. For him, it was always about what was best for the people.

“While he had an unyielding faith in God, he was also a rugby fan and a fantastic pianist, who played alongside some of our best Māori musicians.

“He loved the All Blacks, but was an avid supporter of the Rātana Māramatanga Sports Club.”

anthony phelps/Stuff Rātana Church tumuaki Harerangi Meihana whispers into then prime minister Helen Clark’s ear on the marae at the annual celebrations in 2009.

Meihana was a stalwart for Kotahitanga for the Māori people, and stood alongside Te Arikinui Tūheitia Paki, Tā Tumu Te Heuheu and Wirangi Pera, the poutikanga (spiritual adviser and leader) for the Ringatu Church, Jackson said.

“He also made it obvious and evident that he was a staunch Labour Party supporter.”

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan also reflected on the relationship Meihana and the Rātana Church held with the Labour Party.

“Today is a day of mourning of my mōrehu katoa. Kei a rātou, kei a tātou.

“There are four of us that are mōrehu [in the Labour Party], who have been raised as mōrehu [Rātana followers], so this has had a huge impact for us as a caucus.

“Those relationships that we have with the Rātana Church as a party, that is generations long and it is such a core part of our identity and our foundations as witnessed between the māngai in his role that he played with our party.”

Jackson said Meihana’s death was a huge loss to his whānau and he passed on his condolences.

“I know he now joins the love of his life, his late wife Hohipera Betty Meihana.”

Meihana is survived by his numerous tamariki, mokopuna, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.