From Montana to Rotuma: Woman answers the call of her ancestral Pacific home

It was a warm morning in July 2020 when Kathy Weber-Bates decided she would visit her mother’s homeland, Rotuma.

Sitting in her living room overlooking the Rocky Mountains of Montana in the Western United States, the then 42-year-old was feeling a wave of emotions. She had just lost her brother, James, to cancer. Her mother had died in September 2017 also after battling cancer.

“In her final days on Earth, mum wanted to be surrounded by photographs of her ancestral home in Savlei, Rotuma, while listening to music from the island,” Weber-Bates said. “This brought comfort to her. Something about Rotuma had called to her, and it calls to me too.

“Before he passed away, James told me that he wished he could visit Rotuma. Sadly, he ran out of time.”

The Rotuma Project The Rotuma Project co-founders and cousins Jonathan Fong and Kathy Weber-Bates are “incredibly grateful to see God’s beautiful artistry on display in our ancestral home of Rotuma. Even the colour of the ocean stirs up a renewed sense of pride in our heritage.”

The daughter of American Peace Corps volunteer Jerry Weber and Rotuman Lusie Samuela, she had never been to Rotuma – a volcanic island more than 500 kilometres north of Suva, covering an area of about 50 square kilometres. Politically, it has been part of Fiji since 1881 when the council of chiefs ceded the island to Queen Victoria.

“My mother viewed the world through Rotuman eyes. Her sense of respect, dignity and her stories from growing up in Rotuma shaped me as a young child. Visiting was a dream of mine as long as I can remember."

Weber-Bates also had no clue the journey would take months to plan, more than 10,000km of travel and a lot of money to get to Fiji. But she did.

On March 19, the mother of two kissed her family goodbye and set off from Missoula, Montana, to Los Angeles to get the 11-hour flight to Nadi Airport in Fiji.

The Rotuma Project Many Rotumans are not able to return to the island for health, financial or other reasons.

The last time she had been to Fiji was in 1994 as a teenager. While it had been so long since she’d seen her relatives, there was a familiar face in the crowd – her first cousin Jonathan Fong.

Weber-Bates and Fong grew up in different worlds, yet stayed in touch over the years, likely an offshoot of their mothers’ close relationship as sisters. Jonathan’s wife Ruth had spent the previous two years separately planning a family trip to Rotuma.

It seemed the stars had aligned for them to finally make the trip to Rotuma together and The Rotuma Project was officially founded. The cousins believed “the initiative would help honour their loved ones and document Rotuma’s beautiful culture”.

Rotuman Language Week Gasav Ne Fäeag Rotuạm Ta is celebrated in Aotearoa New Zealand from May 8-14, and Weber-Bates said the theme of the celebrations, Vetḁkia ‘os Fäega ma Ag fak hanua – Sustaining our Language and Culture, aligns well with the project’s vision to keep Rotuman thriving.

“Like many people of Rotuman heritage around the world, we have a deep desire to connect to our shared heritage,” Weber-Bates said. “As first cousins descended from Savlei and Lau and living in the diaspora in Suva and the USA, we wanted to use our professional skills to give back and better connect Rotumans around the world.

“In connecting with you, we share experiences in the diaspora, knowledge, wisdom and the shared desire to honour, respect and preserve the Rotuman culture. The ultimate purpose is to help create space for our children and grandchildren to connect to their heritage.”

Facebook/SunPix Ngaire Fuata grew up in a family that was strong in Rotuman values despite not speaking the language herself.

The Rotuma Project, a 360-degree virtual tour of the island, was launched on May 13 – the same day that, 141 years ago, the council of chiefs had ceded the island to Britain.

Ngaire Fuata is a producer for Television New Zealand and a former singer. Of Rotuman and Dutch descent, she was born in England and moved to Aotearoa with her family in 1973.

Fuata travelled to Rotuma, for the first time, 11 years ago. She also lost her father who had shared memories of the island with his daughter.

Fuata went on to share her experience through the documentary, Salat se Rotuma – Passage to Rotuma, which she said changed her life and was a pivotal part in her connection to her ancestry. She also shared what it meant to hear the language spoken, as someone who grew up celebrating her culture but not being able to speak Rotuman.

For Fuata, reconnecting with her Rotuman heritage had come later in her life, which led her to produce Salat se Rotuma.

Fuata is also a pioneer of the Pacific current affairs show, Tagata Pasifika, and said this had helped strengthen her identity. "I work with Pacific people, and they know who they are – the Samoans, Cook Islands – they have got a strong sense of identity. And I wanted to ensure that I had that too.”

THE ROTUMA PROJECT Rotuma Day launch: The project's co-founders Kathy Weber-Bates and Jonathan Fong believed the initiative would help honour their loved ones and document Rotuma’s beautiful culture.

For Weber-Bates, visiting Rotuma made her realise what her mother had longed for.

“Our elders had passed down to us the spirit of Ag Fak Rotuam – Rotuman custom. It is a set of values rooted in service to others, respecting those who have come before us, thinking of those who will come after us and working together with those who are still around us – all in harmony and for the betterment of Rotuma.

“It is in this spirit that we approach our work. For us, it’s not just about releasing lots of videos and digital content. It’s about sharing our culture and doing it in an honourable way.”

Weber-Bates and Fong spent 24 days on Rotuma, capturing images for their virtual tour and filming documentary-style videos on the island’s history, culture and storytelling.

“The aim of this trip was to connect our families and Rotumans across the world, while bringing a taste of the island to those who have never been there. It was also to help bring back memories for those who cannot return due to health, finances or other reasons.

“Take for example, the tēfui [floral garland] is a familiar symbol that draws us back to our roots. Its components reflect the connection of our people to every living thing.

”Rotumans in diaspora have a deep desire to learn, appreciate, preserve and respect our shared heritage.”

The Rotuma Project Walking the paths of their ancestors in Savlei Village, Itutiu.

Weber-Bates also shared some reflections on making the lifelong dream to visit Rotuma come true, and the special people whom she carried in her heart such as her brother James and mother Lusie. But there were others who helped make the trip a memorable one, she said.

“A special thank you to our relatives in Savlei for helping us to trace the roots of our family tree and special thank you to Uncle Tom, Auntie Irao, Ieli, Grace, Gagaj Tigarea and Losa Village for welcoming us and looking after us. We'll never forget your kindness.

“Words, photos and videos cannot do justice to the beauty of this special place in the middle of the South Pacific. And now that I have set foot on this ancestral homeland, I fully understand why my mother found comfort in the visions and sounds of Rotuma during her last days.”

Weber-Bates is now back home in Montana. From her office in the Rocky Mountains, her longing for a place she had never been to has turned into a new appreciation for her Rotuma homeland.

“I realise now, more than ever, how unique and rare it is to be from Rotuma. While I wish my brother James and my mother could have been there on the trip, I felt them watching over us, and they’ll be in my heart on my next trip home.”

Weber-Bates looks forward to sharing her experience with her children and one day taking them to their ancestral home. But most importantly, she can now tell them who they are and where they come from.

“To know where you come from can uncover who you are and perhaps who you are meant to be,” she said. “This experience has made me even more proud to be Rotuman and like my mother before me, I will pass on this treasured heritage to my children.”