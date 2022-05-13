It's 'An AWEfull Life' — young people inspired to find their joy for photography competition

More than 50 young people have submitted their photos for An AWEfull Life.

Rangatahi are getting the chance to flex their creative muscles this Youth Week through a photography competition run by YouthLaw.

The organisation is aiming to produce a photo book called ‘An AWEfull life,’ filled with images of positivity and hope taken by rangatahi.

Bailee Nankivell (Ngāpuhi) who is in year 10 at Bay of Islands College entered a photo of the sunset behind her home.

Sunsets were awe-inspiring and Nankivell said she wanted to express that feeling.

READ MORE:

* Brotherhood of photographers answer mate's call to help Taranaki Hospice

* Te Hīkoi Toi: the dance of the whai repo

* From more than 20,000 entries, these are the winners of the Nature Photographer of the Year contest



“It was beautiful, and it’s even more special when it comes from my home, when I can see it from my home,” she said.

Also taking inspiration from nature, Anyah Reihana (Ngāpuhi) submitted a photo of a sunrise she saw while waiting to catch the bus to school.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Sarah Guy from Manukau YouthLaw offices is the organiser of the youth photo exhibition.

“The sunrise, all the time when I catch the bus it makes me feel ready for school and for a new day,” she said.

For both Nankivell and Reihana, entering the competition was a chance to get out of their comfort zone and try something new.

“I will definitely continue doing this … I do love taking photos,” said Reihana.

Sarah Guy is the legal education co-ordinator at Youth Law, and has been working on An AWEfull Life.

“The theme for Youth Week this year is ‘our voices matter, we deserve to be heard’ so we always like to try and give it a crack because we work with young people.”

After putting their heads together, the team at YouthLaw came up with the idea of a photo essay to help visualise all the things that bring young people awe.

“The reason for awe is that we just want to change the narrative from the last couple of years, where you know, people have been very quick to find and point out things that are wrong and bad,” said Guy.

And who better to flip that narrative on its head than young people?

For Guy, something that has been pleasantly surprising was that none of the images were of material goods.

Instead, the photos have all referenced a connection to a place, memory, person or pet.

“So it’s where that young person finds a connection, and they feel safe. So it’s been really, really interesting. There’s been a lot of nature.”

The final goal for the project was to compile a book of all the images, so people could practise looking for positivity, and appreciating the small moments of happiness and joy.

Guy said they have received 51 entries from throughout Aotearoa.

“It’s really interesting just to find or see the things and read the words that go with [the images] of what …means something to them.”

Voting is now open for the top 12 images, with the exhibition closing at the end of this weekend.

That number was chosen because article 12 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child ensures all children are able to freely express their views and be heard.

Those 12 entrants will get a copy of the book, with other prizes also up for grabs.