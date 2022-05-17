Unifying a 'broken puzzle': Teen's winning message of multicultural harmony

Palmerston North Boys’ High School student Leo Mwape is the winner of the Manawatū Race Unity speech competition.

We are each different pieces, but from the same "broken mess" of a puzzle, says a Manawatū teen in his winning message of unity.

Palmerston North Boys’ High School year 11 student Leo Mwape, 15, has won his way through to the national Race Unity speech competition final on Matariki weekend in June.

Mwape won the Manawatū regional final at the Palmerston North City Library last week, impressing with his imagery of unifying individuals like pieces of a puzzle.

The speech awards are a platform for senior high school students to express ideas on how to improve race relations in Aotearoa.

This year’s theme was “the fingers of one hand” and Mwape said he reflected on how everyone was different, but they were also part of a greater puzzle in society and could work together.

“My speech was about a puzzle itself and how we all look at our pieces, rather than looking at a puzzle like a broken mess of individual things.

“We can see it as a broken puzzle and what we can create. We can respond to it by bringing it together and unifying it to see we are one.”

Being of Zambian heritage, much personal detailwent into the speech, which he found rewarding.

His family moved from Zambia to New Zealand when he was a baby in 2008, went back in 2010, but returned to New Zealand in 2016.

His life experience was of two cultures woven together. It was a good example of how everyone could unify, regardless of their differences.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Competitors at this year’s Manawatū race unity speech competition. Clockwise from bottom left, Stellar Talauta, Palmerston North Girls’ High School, Jiya Bothra, Girls’ High, Leo Mwape from Boys’ High, Hineiwi Rangi of Whanganui High School and Manukura’s Te Atawhai Kaa.

“I drew inspiration from my experience and my culture being Zambian, growing up and moving to New Zealand, but also being able to adapt and take pride in being a New Zealander.

“Even though I am different, I am part of the puzzle.”

With New Zealand being a multicultural country he said issues of race and unity were topical.

“All of us at some point came from somewhere. We all adapted to this country and call it home now.

“We all have individual backgrounds and ethnicities, but at the end of the day we are all together and all New Zealanders.”

He said all students in the speech competition delivered strong messages.

They were not the leaders of tomorrow; they were leaders “now”.

Mwape also entered the event last year. He had put in a lot of hard work in the past two years, and he felt a huge sense of relief and pride, and was happy to have represented his school.

Manukura student Te Atawhai Kaa was runner-up.