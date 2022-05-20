Budget 2022: Health expert calls for sustainable strategy for struggling Pasifika, $350 payment not enough

The Government’s $350 payment to 2.1 million Kiwis earning below $70,000 a year is not enough and will not ease nor lift the hardships faced by families, says Pacific health expert Dr Teuila Percival.

The one-off payment was announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson in his Budget’s $1 billion cost-of-living relief package on Thursday.

Percival said this caught her by surprise. ”It’s something but it’s not enough. How is that going to help in the medium term? People need sustained, more money coming into their households.

“If there’s a way to decrease costs generally across the board - free primary care, public transport’s free. If we can do those things in a sustained way – for the next year say public transport’s free or make all GP visits free, that might be better? That way, people will have more money in their pockets.”

Supplied Dr Teuila Percival says the disparity in health outcomes for Pasifika in Aotearoa needs to be addressed.

Māori and Pacific received $580 million across the health, social and justice sectors, with $196m of it for Pasifika. This is $88m more than the amount directed to Pasifika in the last Budget.

Pacific health services received $76m in Thursday’s announcement, and Percival welcomes some aspects of the Budget.

“There’s a lot of money coming into health, but it all depends on the detail.

Kâaute Pasifika Trust South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services chief executive Akahere Henry (pictured right) says a budget increase to establish specialist health roles in the South Waikato would benefit her community. Via LDR.

“There’s funding for things that may be important for Pacific providers and there’s additional money for training and primary care specialists. If that’s something we’re able to access, I think that’s going to be very useful for us.”

Robertson had said $49.9m allocated to the Pacific Provider Development Fund would improve infrastructure, fund a targeted diabetes prevention and management programme and prepare for system reforms.

Operating funds of $47m were also announced for Pacific education and employment initiatives. The funds would support Pacific science, technology, engineering, arts and maths opportunities, Robertson added.

But there’s still much more work needed in other areas such as dental care, Percival said.

“I thought there was going to be more for dental care. I see they have increased the dental needs grants for those who apply through Winz – from $300 to $1000 which is good.

“But with the cost of dental care, it would be nice to see more than that. It’s an ongoing big health need for our people who can’t afford dental care, so they end up in pain and getting really sick. Hopefully the government will address it eventually.

“The other thing that will be good for Pacific people is if the government continues to look at housing. I know they are continuing with insulation, warm housing, and we do need to do better there.”

Robertson said close to $50m would be used to build up to 300 homes over the next 10 years for Pasifika in Eastern Porirua, Wellington.

STUFF Grant Robertson unveils the 2022 Budget, including a one-off cost of living payment for 2.1m people.

”And that’s very nice,” said Percival, “but the whole of the housing crisis needs to be fixed. The government allocated a $1 billion to public and transitional housing, I’m not quite sure what that means. Are they going to redesign the emergency housing system?”

Percival said she would also like to see the benefits go up. “It’s just not liveable at the moment. A lot of our people are on benefits. Some people are doing one of the greatest jobs in the world, which is looking after our children, and they are living on money which they cannot support themselves.

“I’d like to see a way to reduce household costs. If incomes can’t go up, then can we reduce health costs in another way? Making other things more affordable or free.

“I’ll wait to see if the detail around the community primary care and what that’s going to mean – less costs for our people?”

Supplied Pakilau Manase Lua has commended the funding boost of nearly $200 million for Pacific Peoples.

The Pacific Islands Advisory Charitable Trust (PIACT) in Southland has welcomed the funding boost to Pasifika. The Trust’s Dr George Ngaei said this is the first time the Pacific Provider Development Fund (PPDF) has been included in the Budget.

He said the money would “indeed help Pacific providers to adapt models of care into the new health system.

“The $49m funding to the PPDF to be administered by the Pasifika space within the new HFA is welcome news,” Ngaei said. “I hope established non-metropolitan Pacific providers like PIACT will have ready access to this funding and with greater freedom in order to address current capacity and capability issues.”

Tongan community leader Pakilau Manase Lua also welcomed the Budget, praising the Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio for securing almost $200m for Pasifika in Aotearoa.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Aupito William Sio, pictured alongside Phil Twyford, marks Rotuman Language Week in Parliament. He has been praised for his efforts securing almost $200m for Pasifika in Aotearoa.

“Overall, it’s not a bad looking well-being Budget for Pacific people,” Pakilau said. “I remember the 2018 Budget Breakfast held at Fale Samoa in Mangere. During question time, I pointed out to Grant Robertson and Aupito what everyone else was thinking but politely did not want to say: Where is the tagged Pacific money?

“They said the significant investments announced for health, housing, education etc will directly benefit Pacific peoples in New Zealand. In other words, ‘Hala ‘ataa…Leai se tupe...Nothing.

“Back then, they had the audacity to come to the heart of South Auckland, to Aupito’s own electorate with one of the largest winning margins for Labour in terms of votes with a ‘doughnut’ Budget for the Pacific people,” Pakilau recounted.

“It’s fair to say that Aupito has since more than made up for it. Pacific tagged funding has gone from $0 ring-fenced and tagged funding in this Government’s first Budget of 2018 to probably closing in on $500 million or more tagged for Pacific in total since then.”

STUFF Finance minister Grant Robertson talks to Stuff about Budget 2022.

Aupito said the priorities in Budget 2022 were in line with the government’s Pacific Wellbeing Strategy.

"This strategy is aimed at lifting Pacific wellbeing and aspirations in health, housing, education, business, employment, incomes, leadership, Pacific arts, sports, music and STEAM career pathways," Aupito said.

However, Pakilau said this only amounted to around half of the money overstayers had contributed to New Zealand’s economy such as taxes, GST and others.

“The last time we had an amnesty and/or pathways to residency for them was over 20 years ago. What would be nice is to provide pathways to residency for these people during a tight labour market with so many sectors desperate for workers during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Etu Pasifika, a Whānau Ora partner and the largest health provider for Pacific families in Canterbury, is among beneficiaries of the government’s $76m funding package announced in Thursday’s Budget.

“That would be a more tangible way to show remorse for the dawn raids that labour introduced and national continued with more gusto in the 1970s.” The Dawn Raids’ historical package received $13.7m.

Percival said the differences in health outcomes for Pasifika in Aotearoa needed to be addressed.

"Long-term conditions like diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and children's health with infectious diseases still, lots of respiratory disease. Mental health has also become a big issue since the pandemic as well.

“I would also like better initiatives to encourage more Pasifika to become doctors, health administrators and pharmacists,” said Percival.

The Pacific Peoples package also includes:

$20m – Diabetes prevention & treatment programme for Pasifika in South Auckland

$18.3m – Toloa STEAM programme (Science, Technology, Education, Arts and Mathematics)

$15.5m – Pacific economic development - support "shovel-ready" Pacific businesses & social enterprises

$13m – Growth of Pacific bilingual & immersion schooling workforce

$8m – Tupu Aotearoa - Pacific employment and training services

Up to $5m (reprioritised funding) - Professional Learning and Development (PLD) focussed on Tapasa: cultural competencies for teachers of Pacific learners

$2m – Tuli Takes Flight & Pacific Education Foundation Scholarships - education scholarships to address education system inequities