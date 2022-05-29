Tuku Morgan wants Waikato-Tainui to work smarter, challenges how democracy works for Māori

Tukoroirangi (Tuku) Morgan says Waikato-Tainui must work smarter and agrees that traditional western-style democracy is “the tyranny of the majority” for Māori.

Tukoroirangi Morgan insists Waikato-Tainui must work in a strategically smarter fashion if it’s to get the most value from big picture changes underway nationally.

He’s also adding his voice to those saying traditional western-style democracy doesn’t always deliver for Māori.

The former New Zealand First MP’s forthright kōrero comes a month after it was announced he was again taking up the chairperson’s role at Te Arataura, the executive arm of the iwi’s parliament Te Whakakitenga.

Last month, he spoke of re-setting the iwi’s future focus.

Asked in an interview what that meant practically, he said there was a need to re-consider the structure of Waikato-Tainui.

The current structure had seen the iwi operating in “silos”.

“I think there should be greater emphasis on cohesion, collectively trying to bring together the strengths of the tribe so that we can move forward in a much more proactive and strategically smarter way.”

Morgan said the iwi was faced with “a whole bunch of changes”, such as the Three Waters reforms, where thought was needed on maximising opportunity. Resource Management Act and health reforms and Māori wards were other examples of changes being faced.

“All of that demands some degree of agility and greater responsiveness from the iwi.

“These are generational changes...are we satisfied that we’re in the right place?”

Stuff Tuku Morgan says it’s important for Waikato-Tainui to maximise its uptake of opportunities given the major changes affecting Aotearoa (file photo).

Morgan said there would be a greater need to focus on important strategic alliances. “We have to take a collaborative approach to whatever we do, whether it’s water or health reforms.”

His comments on co-governance and democracy in part echo views expressed by Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson last month when he said: “Democracy’s changed...We’re in a consensus-type democracy now. This is not a majority democracy.” Jackson added that contemporary democracy was not “the tyranny of the majority anymore”.

Morgan, who was part of the Three Waters independent working group and closely involved in the co-governance-run Waikato River Authority, said there was a misapprehension in mainstream Aotearoa society about the benefits of co-governance.

For example, he said co-governance under the Three Waters reforms would help ensure no privatisation of water assets as “Māori will never sell”.

To those happy about Māori being consulted over issues – but wary of 50-50 decision-making power involving Māori and others because it was not traditional western-style democracy - Morgan said history showed western democracy had flaws.

“The traditional style of democracy is, for people like me, for Māori people across this country...the tyranny of the majority.

”And all of us have had to live with the casualties and the consequences of the tyranny of the majority,” he said, referring to less favourable outcomes for Māori.

It could be very difficult for Māori to be elected to public office.

“History tells us that...western democracy really amounts to the tyranny of the majority. So how then are we supposed to participate in a real, meaningful and significant way?”

Morgan noted the iwi’s contributions to the region’s economy and rates takes as an example of what it provided for wider society.

Co-governance arrangements helped give Māori appropriate mana and decision-making authority, Morgan said.

He was optimistic about a new appreciation of Māori language and culture.

“I think that the face of this country is changing dramatically,” he said adding that there were “tribes like ours who are determined to change the face of this nation so that it can better reflect our aspirations, in a much more cohesive way with mainstream society”.