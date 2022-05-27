Young mum couldn't find baby clothes with Māori designs – so just made her own

Mairangi Taiapa in clothes with Māori motifs made by her mother, Georgia Taiapa.

When Georgia Taiapa​​ (Ngāti Porou) found out she was pregnant last year, she was “shocked” and disappointed by the lack of affordable clothing featuring Māori designs for her soon-to-be born daughter.

“I would spend hours looking at baby products online. I’d always wanted my children to wear traditional Māori clothing but there just wasn’t anything.

“I realised I’d have to come up with something myself.”

Rather than just create clothes for baby Mairangi​, however, she decided to turn the resulting designs into a business opportunity.

The 22-year-old already had her own small business, Piwari​ Boutique. With help from family she created her own baby products, which she is now selling.

READ MORE:

* Why I got my tattoos: Exploring New Zealanders' meaning behind their ink

* The māmā and pēpi weaving their tradition together

* Meet the talented seamstress bringing korowai to the global stage

* Spanish brand under fire for 'offensive' Māori clothing line



Katie Ham A capsule cover Georgia Taiapa designed for her baby, Mairangi, is in the running for a design prize.

Two of Taiapa’s products have been nominated for Konei’s Aotearoa Top 50 Māori Product award.

Her father, Horace Taiapa, is a traditional Māori carver and designs the patterns she adds to her baby products.

“It means a lot to me that the products Konei have chosen are both something my Dad designed and can be worn by my baby. My family is the most important thing in the world to me so to have them included at every stage of the process is amazing.”

Her two shortlisted products – the Taikehu Māori Capsule Cover and Taikehu Pēpi Swaddle – are the only Māori design of their kind available in New Zealand at the moment, she said.

“I think it’s really important that pēpi are able to wear clothes that represent them and where they come from.”

Georgia Taiapa Mairangi Taiapa in Māori themed baby clothes made by her mother.

After leaving Wainuiomata High School, it was not her intention to run a business.

She was working as a recruitment officer while she waited for a job as a flight attendant to come up.

Heavily involved in kapa haka, Taiapa would often take sunglasses she had purchased online to marae they visited.

“Everyone kept pinching my glasses, so I’d go and buy more and then they’d pinch them again. I suddenly thought that I should start selling them. People then started asking for other things, and it just grew from there.”

Eventually it became too much for Taiapa to manage alongside her recruitment work, so she took a “leap” and committed full-time to her business.

RNZ Talking with experts from Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. (Audio first aired August 2021).

For Taiapa, having a focus on Māori products makes running her business special.

“For me, it’s all about staying up to date with what’s in style but adding that cultural twist to ‘Māori-ify’ everything we sell. There needs to be that representation of the New Zealand population in fashion.”

, Taiapa immersed herself in Māori qualifications throughout her schooling and is very proud of her culture.

Andrea Taiapa​ works in the office with her daughter and is proud of what she has achieved.

“Georgia doesn’t realise how amazing she is. I hope her dedication, perseverance and determination can be inspiring to other young mums, and encourage them to push themselves to become the best they can be.”

Voting for the Aotearoa Top 50 is open on konei.nz until May 29. If Taiapa makes the Top 50, she will be invited to Auckland to take part in a display of all the products chosen in honour of Matariki.