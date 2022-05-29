Calls for NZ-Samoa treaty to be reviewed, as Samoa Language Week kicks off

The country’s PM says international borders will open in August or September.

Samoan Kiwis are celebrating their country and culture, with the island nation’s 60th anniversary coinciding with Samoa Language Week.

An NZ government minister is also calling for Aotearoa to strengthen its ties with the island nation, and review the friendship treaty the two countries share.

Sunday marks the beginning of Samoa Language Week, where the country rallies around Gaganga Samoa, and the nearly 2% of New Zealanders who speak it.

And this year, the week carries extra significance.

ASB Polyfest Samoa Stage.....Ia manuia ou faiva!

On June 1, 1962, Samoa became the first Pacific Island nation to formally declare its independence from a foreign power – New Zealand.

In the months following, Samoa and New Zealand signed the Treaty of Friendship – the only country New Zealand has such a treaty with.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio said it was time the treaty was reviewed, to see if it was still upholding its principles.

He is one of several Pacific MPs who are Samoan or have Samoan descent, including Carmel Sepuloni and new MP Lemauga Lydia Sosene.

“Not a lot of people know what is in that treaty, and yet the Samoan government has always valued that treaty. New Zealand has always valued that treaty,” Sio said.

“I think it may be that the passage of time means we need to dive into that treaty and explore whether we’ve lived up to the principles of that Treaty of Friendship, and how do we ensure that it becomes a living document for the future of our two nations.”

supplied/Stuff Aupito William Sio says New Zealand needs to take a close look at its Treaty of Friendship with Samoa.

His comments come amid criticism that New Zealand has dropped the ball in the Pacific, following revelations that China had proposed a region-wide deal for over a dozen Pacific countries.

“When we came into power in 2017 we began to put a stake in the ground when the Prime Minister declared New Zealand is firmly anchored in the Pacific. That set the scene for our policy of 2018 of the Pacific Reset.

“We need to establish partnerships for resilience. [Foreign Affairs Minister] Nanaia [Mahuta] and I are underpinning our engagement with the Pacific using indigenous values, the values of manaakitanga, recognising the mana of each individual nation is important.”

New Zealanders are invited to join each other in a minute of silence at 8am on Wednesday, June 1, in honour of the 60th anniversary.

Aupito said he sees how important Samoan language and culture is to the Pasifika youth of Aotearoa.

When he goes to schools and community groups, they tell him that despite being New Zealand-born and not being fluent in their mother tongue, it was still important to their sense of belonging.

Events across the country during the week will celebrate everything Samoa, at schools, churches and community centres.

This year’s theme: ‘Fa’aāuāu le Folauga i le Va’a o Tautai, translates to: Continue the Voyage with Competent Wayfinders of the Ocean.

“It’s a message of gratitude of the last 60 years, but it’s also a message of hope and aspiration as we look to the future.”

Proud female Samoan matai Tofilau Bernadette Pereira said she was proud to see Samoan representation in key leadership roles in parliament.

Samoan MPs have displayed their culture and language in their work, and even Judith Collins, who is married to a Samoan man, famously used ‘talofa’ in a leaders' debate during the 2020 election.

Auckland could also soon have their first Pacific mayor in Efeso Collins, who is Samoan.

Pereira said any time the Samoan language is featured prominently, and spoken, is a win for Samoa.

“Just like how te reo is used, either in mihi or even just talofa – it goes a long way,” she said.

“Talofa is welcoming.”

As the biggest Pacific group in New Zealand, Pereira said the growth and development the Samoan language and culture, even at the political level, was good to see.

“There are more Samoans here than back on the island, but this week allows us to celebrate, reflect and remember how far we’ve come and the contributions we’ve made to Aotearoa.”