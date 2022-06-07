Māori rangatahi, you are more than a statistic

Devonport singer-songwriter Apera Woodfine has reconnected with his Māori heritage through music. He now sings in te reo to promote the language and culture.

Karanama Ruru (Ngāti Raukawa/Ngāti Maniapoto) is a te ao Māori and youth affairs reporter for Stuff in Auckland.

OPINION: It was hard to claim my Māoritanga growing up. It wasn’t so much that I had fairer skin than most Māori I knew or that I couldn’t speak much te reo. I blame that on urbanisation.

It was the mamae and internalised racism that was enforced by the idea that I’m nothing more than a statistic waiting to happen.

I’m not sure if I realised it much as a child, but the negative representation of Māori in the media and wider society made me believe I was inherently bad for who I was.

Of course, I cannot speak for all Māori. I can however, speak for many young tangata whenua who grew up watching the news or Police Ten 7 with their parents.

I watched footage of the Tūhoe raids as the story broke and people like Matua Tame Iti were deemed terrorists.

I grew up with Police Ten 7, seeing cameras shoved in the face of Māori – some not much older than myself – as they were being hauled into police cars for evening entertainment.

I’ve seen the commentary throughout the years alluding to the ‘fact’ we are no more than violent savages due to our genetic make up.

I still remember my Year 9 dean telling me “not to become another statistic”.

We’ve all seen the data. We know Māori are over-represented at every stage of the criminal justice process, largely due to intergenerational trauma and the poverty cycle.

All this added to the idea this was who my people were: inherent criminals.

The transformation process was long and much needed. But long story short, I am a Māori man, proud of my whakapapa, who I am, my culture, heritage and people.

Much of my work now is ensuring the next generation of Māori never have to go through that shame again.

Positive representation is important and I am glad to see some progress is being made in the media – however, more mahi needs to be done.

Because Māori rangatahi are more than statistics. They are our future and it’s time we treated them right.

There are brilliant examples out there of young Māori going out and punting those stereotypes across the field.

An example is Waipū-based te reo Māori metal band Alien Weaponry, who carry the immense pride of being Māori with them in their music around Aotearoa and the world.

These are rangatahi who have taken the world by storm and now spread te ao Māori to people around the globe, who are more than willing to learn and embrace our beautiful culture (I’m looking at you, Denmark).

We come from generations of navigators, leaders and fierce warriors that shed blood, sweat and tears to get us this far.

Rangatahi, you are so much more than a statistic.