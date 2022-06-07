'Ignore the hatred': Racism fuels former refugee to encourage more immigrants to stand for public office in NZ

Former refugee turned city councillor Orphee Mickalad talks about the racism he has faced and the need to rise above it to make a difference in his community.

Online abuse and verbal insults remain routine for the first former refugee to be elected to public office in New Zealand, but he will not flinch to racism.

Orphee Mickalad, 32, doesn’t just have time commitments and career ambitions to weigh up when considering if he should seek re-election to the city council in Palmerston North in October, there is also the toll of unrelenting prejudice.

“I experience racism almost every day,” he said. “I’ll walk past a traffic light and someone will yell, ‘go back to your own country’, and drive off.”

Mickalad is no stranger to living among hostility. He and his family escaped war in Congo for a new life in New Zealand when he was 15. He went from speaking little English to winning a seat on council in a 2021 by-election.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Orphee Mickalad says persistent racial abuse only fuels his fire to seek re-election and be a voice for diversity in his city.

During his election campaign his signs and billboards were defaced with swastikas and offensive images. He also experienced online abuse, questioning his “Kiwiness”.

The abuse didn’t end after the votes were counted, some people finding it “hard to concede that someone like me won”.

If the intention was to bully Mickalad back out of city hall, it hasn’t worked.

The experience has strengthened his will to represent his community, and encourage other immigrants to contest the local body elections.

“Focus on the issues you want to change and don’t get distracted by the loud vocal minority,” was his advice.

“Don’t focus on racism, focus on the issues for the election and the community.

“It shouldn’t be happening because there’s only one race, the human race. We’re all the same, we’re just different in terms of colour. It’s sad to see that some people are not tolerant. We need to do better.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Mickalad speaking at his first Palmerston North City Council meeting, in March 2021, watched by deputy mayor Aleisha Rutherford.

Mickalad said local government had a role to play in combatting racism and discrimination in the community. He had encouraged the Palmerston North council to develop a local plan, which was in the early stages.

Mickalad said while council staff were already working with immigrant and ethnic groups, it was about going a step further, with practical measures to acknowledge the city’s multiculturalism.

“[The council] do a lot of adverts and billboards around the city, so instead of having a Pākehā on the billboard, why can’t we have people of different colours to normalise the fact that we are a growing and diverse city?”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Two term Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan, who will walk away from public office in October, says the immigrant voice is crucial to democracy in New Zealand.

Outgoing Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan, a 12-year veteran of local body politics, said immigrant voices were crucial to New Zealand’s democratic process.

Of Indian-Malaysian descent, he has combated many racial obstacles. He admitted to lightening his skin on election placards to “tone my blackness down” in his quest for the mayoral chains.

Gurunathan said diversity in public office inspired others to stand at elections, bringing different perspectives to the table and helping to erode stereotypes about immigrants.

He said the level of respect associated with being mayor had allowed a breaking down of barriers.

“[When] there is a coloured person sitting there, that’s a huge psychological step for people to take. For some people it becomes easy, but for other people it may be difficult.”

He felt he had brought people with him, even those like the woman who presumed him for a diary owner because of his Indian heritage.

“[People will see] oh Guru’s been a good mayor … She will vote for me and in the process she liberates herself from the shackles of her own preconceptions.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Proud to represent, Orphee Mickalad flanked by his sisters, Reine Mahanga, left, and Emande Mihindou.

Nina Kirschbaum, president of the Manawatū Multicultural Council, said having migrants as elected officials was an important first step to ensuring migrant and refugee voices were heard and represented at government level.

She would like more mechanisms in place, such as an advisory or reference group, to strengthen the voices of Palmerston North’s two representatives with migrant backgrounds, Mickalad and Zulfiqar Butt.

“We are getting more multicultural and heading in a good direction ... If we have more representatives from the multicultural community in local government it would hopefully bring a stronger voice to what we need.”

A spokesperson for the Human Rights Commission said Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon was working with Local Government New Zealand to assist with the preparation of information to prevent racist behaviour or language in the lead up to the local body elections in October.