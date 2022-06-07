Marlborough's Samoan community celebrates 60th Independence Day

Samoan community treasurer and head chef Tereise Maifea cooking up a storm at the Samoan Independence Day Volley Ball tournament at the Marlborough Lines Stadium on Monday.

Marlborough’s Samoan community finished off their weekend-long 60th Independence Day celebrations with a volley ball tournament, music, and Pasifika foods at the Marlborough Lines Stadium on Monday.

Hundreds of players and spectators turned out to the event which was held to celebrate Samoa’s national day and to mark the country’s independence from New Zealand in 1962.

Tournament organiser Reverend Peniamina Faalave, of the Congregational Christian Church Samoa (EFKS) Blenheim, said he wanted to put something special on, as it was a very special day for all Samoans.

“It’s a very proud day for us, it’s the day of our freedom,” Faalave said.

Fellow organiser Pastor Faaolataga Te’o, of the Assembly of God Church of Samoa, said he was pleased with the turn-out, and reiterated the importance of independence to Samoans.

“It’s a very important time for every Samoan, it’s celebrating freedom for our country.

“It’s a day that every Samoan should thank the Lord for. It’s a time for us all to come together in celebration,” Te’o said.

The Samoan community was joined on the day by many of their Pacific neighbours, friends and family.

Andy Brew/Stuff Blenheim Samoan Community president Joe Asiata said the day was a significant time for his country.

Ema Sefulufa was competing with the Kiribati Marlborough Community team.

“We haven’t won yet, but there’s a lot of people here, lots of boys and girls playing together, it’s a lot of fun,” Sefulufa said.

Away from the court, Blenheim Samoan Community president Joe Asiata was helping to prepare Samoan cuisine ahead of the expected rush of famished players once the games had finished.

“Today means everything to us. Obviously, with all the history of it, and how our forefathers fought for our freedoms, it’s a significant time for Samoans all around the world.

Supplied Volley ball champs: Winners of the Samoan Independence Day volley ball tournaments in Blenheim on Monday; the Spicy men's team and the Spikers women’s team.

“It’s important to remember how they fought for us, the freedoms they gave us means we’re here now celebrating in sunny Blenheim. It’s a good day,” Asiata said.

Asiata said the celebrations started on Saturday with a small service at St Mary’s Community Centre, before a weekend of fun and festivities that included Zumba classes, tug of war, and traditional Samoan games.

“You can see by the turn-out today that independence is close to the heart of everyone here. We’re all so far from home, but we feel at home when we’re together as a community.

“We’re a small, proud nation as you can see by the number of people here,” Asiata said.

Andy Brew/Stuff Members of the Kiribati Marlborough Community volley ball team at the Samoan Independence Day Volley Ball tournament. From left, Meeri Tebakatu, Elena Filipo, Ataata Bareteonga, Faalupega Sefulufa, and Kaiewea Temaro.

Meanwhile, Samoan community treasurer Tereise Maifea turned head chef for the day as she prepared traditional home-cooked Samoan dishes in the sunshine.

With 10 men’s, and five women’s teams competing in the tournament, Maifea had a busy time preparing for the day with 180 hungry players, 100 or more supporters, clamouring for a taste of home.

“It’s been very busy, there’s so many people here. I’ve already sold out of chop suey, and I’m on the fifth pan of curry already, and we’ve got Fausi, which is pumpkin and coconut cream, I started cooking on Thursday.

“But, it’s a beautiful day, with beautiful weather, and beautiful people, it’s amazing,” Maifea said.

The Spicy team won the men’s volley ball tournament, while the Spikers from Auckland came away with the women’s title.