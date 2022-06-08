Māori lead the way in reducing family violence deaths, report shows

A Māori-led service has opened with the aim of reducing family violence.

Māori community organisations are leading the way in reducing and preventing family violence deaths, a new study shows.

The seventh report from the Family Violence Death Review Committee, titled Pūrongo Tuawhitu: Me Manaaki Te Tangata, called for government agencies to be more responsive to whānau and all aspects of their life and wellbeing.

The report states that 292 deaths resulted from intimate partner violence, child abuse and neglect or intra-familial violence between 2009 and 2019 in Aotearoa, with 295 offenders responsible for the deaths.

Between 2009 and 2019, Māori accounted for 44% of family violence deaths.

In 2021, this dropped to 23% of family violence deaths, according to the committee’s provisional data.

The report highlighted the effectiveness of a whole-of-whānau approach taken by Māori organisations in reducing this number.

Committee chair Dr Fiona Cram said Māori community organisations are leading the way and their approach can show us how to form genuine, respectful relationships.

“The report highlights the work of three kaupapa Māori organisations that are embedding a duty to care for their people, resulting in less risk of unseen victims and more opportunities for families and whānau to guide service delivery,” she said.

The organisations were Tū Tama Wāhine o Taranaki Inc (Tū Tama Wāhine) in New Plymouth, Tūhoe Hauora in Tāneatua and Manaaki Tairāwhiti in Gisbourne.

“The committee was confronted with the reality that upholding a societal duty of care could have prevented many deaths from family violence.”

Cram said the number of family violence deaths was not large. However, since 2009 at least 168 children have grown up in the knowledge that one of their siblings was murdered and 337 children have lost a parent – without a comprehensive after-care system to support them and their family or whānau.

The report highlighted a need for this type of after-care system for family and whānau following a family violence death, similar to what is being used in whānau-based strategies.

“An after-care process is ultimately a prevention strategy for the next generation,” she said.