Former metalworker became 'dead man walking' after cobalt exposure

Darren Moore talks about being poisoned while employed to work in a toxic work environment and then disregarded by the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC).

Stuff series ACCountable takes a look at different people’s ACC experiences, considers how ACC can be improved and what an equitable system would look like for injured and disabled Kiwis.

Seventeen years after getting sick while cutting cobalt as a fitter and turner, Darren Moore is still a sickness beneficiary with limited working ability. He feels let down by the very agencies that are meant to protect workers. In part 2 of ACCountable, he shares his story with JODY O’CALLAGHAN.

Chunks of flesh would be left on the tissue every time Darren Moore blew his nose.

A sickly pallor and face sores made strangers glance at him sideways and led to the nickname “Dead Man Walking” among his friends.

At 35, in 2005, the surfboat rower, weightlifter and aspiring pilot started losing his memory, fainting and became overwhelmed with fatigue, brain fog, and nosebleeds.

A series of events led to a Department of Labour (now WorkSafe) inspection of his metalworks workplace, raising many red flags and eventually confirming a gradual process disease or injury due to his exposure to tungsten carbide.

Seventeen years later, the former engineer tries not to let the psychological and physical fallout of his workplace exposure ruin his positive outlook on life.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Darren Moore’s life goal was to be a pilot, but ongoing health problems since his exposure to cobalt as a fitter and turner dashed that dream. He still regularly visits Hastings Aerodrome.

Gaining wings

As a boy growing up in Lower Hutt, Moore keenly attended air force events and airshows. His grandfather, a WWII Royal New Zealand Air Force engineer, was a big part of his life too, so it was only natural that “as long as I remember, I have wanted to fly airplanes”.

After moving to Hawke’s Bay and starting a career in engineering, he joined the Aero Club in 2002. He was highly rated by his flying instructors, gaining a small scholarship to help with training.

But it was never going to be enough to fund an $85,000-$90,000 qualification. So when a fitter and turner job came up in Wellington, he decided to knuckle down and work to earn the money to become a pilot.

Dead man walking

In 2005, PG2000 Ltd – now under different ownership – was a central Wellington engineering workshop making and sharpening steel tools.

Eighteen months in he was moved to another role – cutting a tungsten carbide alloy that contained 25% cobalt.

He recalls another worker, “a really fit man”, becoming increasingly sick until he quit at the end of 2004 and Moore was offered a pay rise to take on his role.

“I very quickly became sick myself.”

He says he would regularly ask his boss, Gunther Lehn, if what he was working with was safe, and Lehn would assure him it was “harmless”.

“All I could do to protect myself was hold it out as far as I could at arm’s reach and cover my face.”

Moore remembers the insides of his nostrils burning as he worked, then later lying in bed with blood streaming from his nose.

Usually upbeat, he started having mood swings, and a “cruddy” feeling would wash over him like he was “going to burst into flames”. Then he would collapse and lose consciousness for up to 15 minutes.

A friend once said to him: “Bloody hell mate, you look like a dead man walking.” The name caught on.

“My skin colour had gone grey.”

Former flatmate Tony Callaghan first met Moore when he joined their large Lyall Bay flat. He thought he “was some Christian dude on the straight and narrow – didn’t swear, didn’t drink”, Callaghan says.

The fit, energetic man with a “heart of gold” worked long hours to fund his flying passion.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Moore still visits Hastings Aerodrome, where he always hoped to continue his flight training.

The flatmates watched as Moore deteriorated – continually ill, sluggish and washed out.

“He looked so shitty.

“We all thought that maybe he just had a flu, but it just went on for a long time.”

On the way to Christchurch one day, Moore set off the airport metal detector in the same way he recalls a former colleague told him had happened to them.

“They were wanding me and scratching their heads.”

The father of two started to wonder if it was linked to his workplace.

The Department of Labour (DOL) shared that concern and began an investigation in October 2005.

Tests requested by his GP showed he had elevated enzyme and zinc blood levels, consistent with heavy metal poisoning.

Moore recalls one DOL investigator telling him, “You’re loaded with cobalt, mate,” saying it would affect him for the rest of his life.

Oddly, it appears no-one tested him specifically for cobalt.

DOL never conducted any tests of either Moore or other PG2000 workers when concerns were raised, or during its investigation.

Workers would ‘hit the floor’

It did, however, get the company to agree to monitor staff health with regular urine testing.

A DOL letter warned PG2000 that tests should be done at the end of the last shift of the week to show the true level of exposure. Even so, samples taken on a Tuesday and Wednesday in February 2006 showed workers had “elevated levels that demonstrate significant exposure to cobalt”.

DOL homed in on PG2000’s management of tungsten carbide in the workshop, and the chemical hazards associated with cutting and grinding it.

Workers had been cutting the substance dry, without a deactivating coolant spray, and without extraction or suitable masks – leaving them potentially inhaling and ingesting significant quantities of the metal dust.

Workers were often glistening with metal dust upon leaving work.

Moore’s ongoing nosebleeds, nausea, and headaches correlated with when he began cutting the cobalt alloy materials.

“Recently he saw his doctor after collapsing, who indicated possible poisoning. No ACC claim has been made, no blood testing done. Mr Moore still has nosebleeds, often at work, and is experiencing motor problems (including dropping things often),” DOL documents say.

PG2000’s owner at the time, Lehn, was given a series of remedies to resolve ventilation issues and the exposure of workers to cobalt.

Bill Kearns/Stuff Moore photographed by The Dominion Post in 2006 when he unsuccessfully attempted to take his employer to court for the cobalt he was exposed to at work.

Lehn could not be tracked down despite repeated attempts to contact him for this story. But he defended his work practices to The Dominion Post in May 2006, saying he had used the product for 25 years with no problems.

"The first time [Moore] said it affected his face, his skin, then we bought him a full face mask for that."

It only dawned on Moore how much the company already knew about the risks when DOL made Lehn show Moore the hazardous substance safety information he had on file.

Moore lodged a complaint with the Employment Relations Authority, but a loophole in the ACC legislation bars most forms of personal injury litigation.

Employers pay ACC work levies “to cover the cost of injuries caused by an accident and to help protect your most important asset – you and your people”.

If there is cover for an injury under ACC, then no civil claim for compensation can be lodged through the courts.

Moore says he went to work every day believing his employer was putting him in a safe environment.

He found out the hard way, he says, that that was not the case.

He feels his employer was cutting corners and costs by using an old drop saw to cut tungsten carbide instead of an upgraded clean-cutting diamond wheel.

Looking back, there were signs all was not well with colleagues either, Moore says.

Colleagues would lose consciousness and “hit the floor” of the workshop.

After collapsing, one colleague “was lying on his back [in shards of metal] with eyes wide open and there was no-one home”, Moore recalls.

Then he came to, got up, said it was “just a little turn” and went back to work.

That former colleague’s wife told Stuff her husband worked there from 1993 until his death from a heart attack in 2012. As far as she knew, it was a family illness.

‘Onus of proof on workers’

Previous studies have shown workers in hard-metal plants have increased morbidity and mortality rates from cardiovascular disease.

Cobalt is an important element in the body at normal levels, obtained from foods like fish, nuts and cereals. But it is also used as a hardening product in industries like toolmaking – categorised as “probably” carcinogenic to humans.

Manufacturer Sandvik lists the dust from its tungsten product that was used at PG2000 as toxic if inhaled.

Once absorbed, cobalt is rapidly and widely distributed in the body. The highest concentrations are seen in the liver and kidneys following oral ingestion and inhalation, with greater retention time in the lungs.

Elimination following inhalation is multiphased, initially over the first few days, then a slower phase over a few weeks but with a small amount retained over years.

Because it crosses the blood brain barrier, toxic levels can lead to neurological symptoms, Canterbury University Professor of Toxicology Ian Shaw says.

It inhibits iodine uptake in the thyroid gland leading to lethargy, can overstimulate red blood cell production, and its dust can lead to allergic reactions in the lungs and on the skin.

Supplied University of Canterbury Professor of Toxicology Ian Shaw says “not enough is known about cobalt”.

Shaw cannot concur that cobalt poisoning would have long-lasting effects in the way Moore is experiencing, but he points out that “not enough is known about cobalt”.

Nothing can be concluded about the magnitude of someone’s exposure without a cobalt blood test and, in Moore’s case, it appears there was a “series of inadequacies that didn’t look at the right things”, he says.

Occupational hygienist Suzanne Broadbent agrees that ACC should have required Moore to be tested for cobalt to determine the extent of his exposure.

The system does not always help workers, she says, and the onus usually falls on workers to prove cause to ACC.

“It’s really hard for somebody to come up with anything that would meet ACC criteria, because it is dependent on so many things that people don’t do.”

Short-term exposure to a range of heavy metals, like cobalt, can cause metal fume fever – raised temperature, chills, aches and pains, nausea, fainting and dizziness, she says.

Cobalt is not used a lot, and she infrequently has to monitor for it.

WorkSafe air standards for cobalt recently tightened from 0.05 to 0.02mg/m3, and chromium 0.02-0.00002mg/m3 after more studies showed the health risks.

Like cobalt, excessive chromium exposure can result in skin lesions or chrome ulcers.

Moore recalls grinding multiple items with chromium content, like brake disks and rods for steam locomotives. He knew nothing about chromium risks either.

Broadbent believes neurological effects are harder to define or directly link to heavy metal exposure.

She also believes Moore’s experience will be the “tip of the iceberg”, as metal exposures were not historically treated well.

”I think there’s some ongoing health effects that people are still suffering from.”

There was a time, in the 2000s, when “I would go to metalworks jobs, and it was quite horrifying”.

But workers rarely complained, because the work was well paid, with not very visible hazards.

Things have improved but, even now, Aotearoa is “a bit behind the rest of the world” and there is an ongoing issue of no consequences for employers responsible for workplace exposure.

“There would be different consequences for cutting off a man’s arm, but this happens so long after that it is hard to prove.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Moore has been suffering the effects of cobalt poisoning for 17 years.

‘Gaslighting’ worse than cobalt poisoning

Moore disappeared “off the radar because I was so sick”, vulnerable and unable to think straight or advocate for himself, so he put his fate in the hands of ACC, believing it would get to the bottom of things once DOL closed its file.

But the “gaslighting” and “twisting things around” he says he experienced from ACC was almost “worse than the cobalt poisoning”.

“If ACC had done its job in the first place, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” the 53-year-old says.

“ACC aren’t there to help people, that’s what I realised.”

ACC acting chief operating officer Gabrielle O’Connor said Moore’s work-related claim for a diagnosis of acute/chronic effects of cobalt cemented tungsten carbide due to grinding/machining was accepted in 2006.

He was seen by four medical providers as part of his initial assessment, who agreed it was the likely cause of his symptoms.

“Given the clinicians had no doubt about the exposure, they requested further testing to determine the level of harm it had caused.”

They ordered tests to help diagnose the cause of his health conditions, including a blood test for lead toxicity, to consider any potential alternative injury diagnosis as the cause.

“But we do not have a record of a request for a cobalt levels test.”

Because he was never tested for cobalt or other metals, Moore feels he’s been left without “a scrap of evidence”.

ACC began weekly compensation cover for “irritant rhinitis” in October 2006, backdated to March.

But three of ACC’s doctors could not identify a cause for abnormal liver tests after conducting examinations in 2006 and 2007.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Moore’s unfunded detox medication costs him $500 a month.

In 2008, Moore sought help from naturopathic practitioners who managed to get his high liver enzyme levels down using an intense $500 per month natural detox regime. Even his GP was impressed, but it was expensive.

Moore applied for ACC funding.

It was declined.

ACC only funds pharmaceutical medication supported by a strong evidence base for use, O’Connor says. That does not include herbal remedies.

In 2009, ACC decided Moore’s ongoing health issues were no longer as a result of his workplace injury and stopped his weekly compensation, which came to a net balance of $65,770 over more than three years.

Clinical experts advised that with no evidence of liver scarring, hepatocyte necrosis (death of liver cells) and “no recognisable pathological process”, there was no clear connection between his symptoms and his exposure.

ACC even suggested Moore was able to return to his “pre-injury work type”.

Moore attempted that, only to again suffer fevers, “metal mouth” and digestive issues. He still gets an instant metallic taste simply scrubbing a stainless steel pan after cooking.

On a sickness benefit and living in a sleepout on a friend’s property in 2018, Moore had a persistent GP introduce him to N-Acetylcysteine (NAC).

His liver enzyme levels dropped further. Now only one level, his γ-glutamyltransferase (GGT), remains high – but still far lower than before.

Despite the awful side effects, it was like the clouds lifted, and he no longer wakes every morning with what always felt like a hangover.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff For now, Moore's passion for flying is restricted to his flight simulator.

Recently he felt he might be ready to get back to work and flying, but concerning test results mean his doctor won’t give clearance for another two years.

Now he is locked on a sickness benefit because of what one agency, the Ministry of Social Development, agrees is “Ongoing effects of cobalt toxicity prevent[ing] meaningful work”.

But another agency, ACC, pulled that compensation 13 years ago, claiming he should be over it.

Moore was shunted between agencies working in silo, passing the buck, and dismissing his experience, when all he wanted was genuine help to pick his life back up – preferably to the sky.

“The one thing I do have to hold on to is trying to get things to a level where I’m safe to get back to flying again.”