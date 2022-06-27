Top judge challenges public servants to wake up to 'historical amnesia'

Supreme Court Justice Joe Williams speaks about the importance of te reo Māori - using the language itself.

One of the country’s top judges says “historical amnesia” has made people forget that Crown-Māori partnerships have been floated – and “torpedoed” – for generations.

And it’s time to do better.

In a powerful speech aimed at public servants, Justice Tā Joe Williams challenged them to step up when it comes to relationships with Māori.

“I’ve been in Wellington for 20 years, so my bad too, but Wellington is self-referential,” said Williams, a judge of the Supreme Court since 2019. “Wellington thinks Wellington is the answer. Wellington thinks Wellington is the point.”

Like in other relationships, the dominant partner would not see itself as part of the problem, and thought it had the solutions, he said.

Williams was speaking at a conference in February, laying down a wero (challenge) to about 500 of the country’s public sector professionals. The speech was initially intended for a private audience but Stuff was recently made aware of its existence and significance.

His speech was entitled “Crown/Māori Relations: a 200-year search for partnership”. In it, he spoke of the country’s “historical amnesia”, how much Aotearoa had changed since he grew up in the 1960s and 1970s, and the ongoing struggle to make good on the promises made between the Crown and Māori at Waitangi in 1840.

“But the fact that we are struggling is a positive,” he told the audience at the Institute of Public Administration New Zealand conference.

“Our journey in this country has not been a linear path – more like a narrative constructed entirely in rhyming couplets.”

ROSA WOODS Justice Tā Joe Williams has spent about 20 years being part of “the system”.

For 150 years, there had been a series of potential partnerships between the Crown and Māori which had been, in the most part, “torpedoed by the government of the day”.

“We are not better than yesterday or the day before or a century ago – every generation has tried to pull this off.”

Some of these attempts included the prospect of autonomous Māori districts in the 1850s, to the establishment of Māori land boards formed around 1900 – boards which sank “because they failed to meet the priorities of the government at the time which was offering up more land for settlers”.

In that case, partnership was out of the question.

“There’s a lesson in that: the trap of wanting only partnership if it can be co-opted to government priorities.”

For the past 20 years, with his appointments to the Māori Land Court, the Waitangi Tribunal, the High Court and the Court of Appeal, you could say Williams (Ngati Pūkenga, Waitaha and Tapuika) has been part of the Wellington establishment.

Not that it has been easy.

As a judge of the High Court, he anguished as he sent Māori men to prison.

When he looked down from the bench to the dock, he would sometimes see himself, or his whānau, in the faces of those he was about to sentence.

“And it caused me extraordinary pain to do that.”

It was something he’d talk about to prosecutors who were also Māori – how uncomfortable they felt being part of the system with high incarceration rates for Māori.

“Māori prosecutors would say to me: ‘We hate this’. And I would say to them: ‘That's why I want you doing it. Because you bear the burden of it’.

“If you're in the system and aware, then you are bearing the burden of it. And that in itself is a good.”

Bearing the burden includes remembering the past.

ARCHIVE/Stuff Developments such as the establishment of Kōhanga Reo made young Māori proud of who they were, says Williams.

Williams spoke about the impact developments of the 1980s, such as the establishment of Kōhanga Reo, had on him and others of his generation. They made him and other young Māori of that time proud of who they were.

“You see, when I grew up in the 1960s and the early 70s – I'm going to say this, and you may find it offensive, but I'm going to say it because it was my actual experience – I was a n*****.

“I was a n***** in a tree waiting for a state house. That's what I was called at school, and that was the flavour of the time. Because Māori were marginal, poor, a drain on the national character and just problems.

“Amnesia makes us forget that – how far we've come. Both Māori, and as a country.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff The Crown has made efforts to build relations with Māori, but there are still many improvements to be made, says Williams.

While there were some modern attempts at partnership – Kāinga Ora, Te Arawhiti, and the Māori Health Authority – there was still a distance to go.

Progress has been stunted by the structures of government.

“Government is not evil, individuals within government are not evil. They are well-meaning and often quite progressive. The problem is structural. That does tend to let you off the hook as public servants, but it is important to understand this.”

But if he was letting public servants off the hook in that regard, Williams had a message for them in how they could do better – much better.

“So what is a treaty partnership? Well, let me tell you what it's not. For a start, it's not consultation.”

It was not Māori being asked to provide advice to the Crown – “that’s not about partnership, that’s about you, the public sector.

“And partnership is not, ‘Thanks, we’ve really listened carefully to what you have to say, now here’s our decision’.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Anjum Rahman, left, and Aliya Danzeisen, right, spent years trying to get attention about concerns of the Muslim community in New Zealand before the Christchurch terror attacks, and told their story in the Stuff series See No Evil.

It was not a bad thing to listen and then decide, but it should not be called a partnership, said Williams. Nor was up-skilling the public sector at the expense of iwi and community organisations.

Those ideas about the disconnect between the Government and the community came through in the recent Stuff series See No Evil, about the build-up to the 2019 Christchurch terror atttacks and the years-long, ultimately futile, efforts of a group of women to alert the Government to threats to the Muslim community.

The women, Aliya Danzeisen and Anjum Rahman, and others from the Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand, had meeting after meeting in Wellington with senior officials and politicians, but would always come away feeling frustrated.

“They listen politely, and smile, and say, ‘Oh, yes, yes’,” Rahman said about the hundreds of hours they spent talking to officials. “And that’s it.”

In the series, academics and sources within the public sector said that what the women went through was not uncommon, and a frustration shared by many.

“What you’re looking at is a bigger issue no one can articulate or get their heads around yet,” said one source.

Change, many said, seemed extremely hard.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Justice Williams says government is like a waka with a deep hull.

Speaking in the context of the Treaty partnership during his speech in February, delivered as a memorial to the late and long-serving public servant Ivan Kwok, Williams set out why he thought it was difficult to change course.

He likened government to a waka with a deep hull – “it will go in a straight line really effectively, but you can’t turn them.

“And that’s the structural problem that you confront – we need the best paddlers and the best steerers just to get this big thing to budge.”

But finding a way to embrace true partnership would bring hope.

“The hope is: the Treaty and partnerships liberate us from this one-sided straightjacket from the past and by us, I’m not just talking about Māori – it liberates us all from that one-sided straightjacket of the past and frees us to imagine anew, unfenced in.”

Māori could engage without “obsession with grievance and loss”, and everyone could embrace an identity as Polynesians.

“By 2040, if we come to a peace about our past, we may not be the flashest country, we may not be the richest, but we will be the country in 2040 most full of shared optimism.”