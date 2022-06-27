Iwi to turn New Plymouth office block into hub for Māori business

Scaffolding has been going up around the Atkinson Building in recent weeks, as a two-year makeover project gets under way.

One of central New Plymouth's most eye-catching buildings is to get a whole new look, as its iwi owner embarks on a project to transform it into a cultural hub for Māori businesses.

The Atkinson Building, in Devon St West, was bought for $1.88 million in April by the commercial arm of Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa, which took up the first right of refusal option of its Treaty of Waitangi settlement to purchase it.

The building’s modernist architecture makes it one of the city’s best-known landmarks, but in recent times the 54-year-old building has begun to show its age both inside and out.

In a statement, Te Kotahitanga said the building, which sits opposite the Len Lye Centre, would get a complete makeover and is expected to reopen in mid-2024 as a hub for Māori businesses of all sizes.

Scaffolding has been going up around six-storey building in recent weeks and in the statement Te Kotahitanga chairperson Liana Poutu said she was pleased to see work progressing.

The building will be wrapped to provide safe working conditions while the exterior façade and glazing suite are removed and replaced, the statement said.

The interior of the building will also be gutted and upgraded to exceed current building code requirements and the exterior of the building will be designed to visually reflect the history and aspirations of Te Atiawa, it read.

“This investment is part of our long-term strategy to balance our commercial, cultural, social and environmental aspirations,” Poutu said.

“It is one of our first steps towards having a physical Te Atiawa presence in New Plymouth that our whānau can be proud of.”

The Kete New Plymouth page of the Puke Ariki website states the Atkinson Building was constructed as an office block for Ministry of Works, the Forest Service and the departments of Lands and Survey, Labour, Justice, Audits and Agriculture employees.

It cost just under £425,000 and was officially opened by Deputy Prime Minister John Marshall in October 1968.

The building was named after Sir Harry Albert Atkinson (1831-1892), a Taranaki farmer who went on to serve as New Zealand’s premier (prime minister) four times.

The project to renovate the office block is the latest in a number of developments the iwi has under way, or in the pipeline, as it moves towards its goal of being the best property developer in the area.

After its $87 million settlement in 2014, the iwi had the option to purchase, with a deferment available for up to two years, 51 sites within its tribal boundaries as part of the commercial redress element of the deal.

After completing due diligence, Te Atiawa Iwi Holdings Limited started work on several developments.

It has already successfully completed a subdivision in Fitzroy, called Te Kekeu Park, and has plans for other residential developments including one in Waitara and New Plymouth.

Plans for an industrial subdivision development in Bell Block have previously been announced and the iwi is also a part owner of New Plymouth hotel, Novotel Ngāmotu.