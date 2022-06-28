Better water management needed, not more extraction, expert tells Environment Court

Te Waikoropupū Springs, near Tākaka in Golden Bay, has some of the clearest water ever measured.

There’s plenty of water consented for Tākaka farmers, they don’t need more from Te Waikoropupuu Springs’s aquifer, they need better management.

That’s the basis of the evidence sustainable agriculture expert Alison Dewespresented to the Environment Court in Nelson on Monday, starting the second week of a hearing into a proposed water conservation order for the springs.

Te Waikoropupū Springs make up the largest freshwater springs in the southern hemisphere. Its clear water is a draw card for tourism, but it is wāhi tapu (a sacred place) to mana whenua Ngāti Tama, and a taonga for the community, the court has heard.

The case has gone to court due to claims of physical and spiritual degradation, both at the site and its surrounding waterways, due to primary industry in the area and a lack of care from local council. If the order was implemented by the court, the springs would receive the highest level of protection.

The first week of the hearing in May focused on Ngāti Tama’s relationship to Te Waikoropupū Springs, the actions of the Tasman District Council to protect the springs, and the efforts of Upper Tākaka farmers to reduce their impact on the waterways by taking up farming practices such as reducing stock.

It seems all parties involved in the case want to protect the springs, but they differ on the fine print.

Upper Tākaka irrigators and the Tasman District Council want wiggle room how much water can be extracted from the Arthur Marble Aquifer Recharge Area (AMARA) connected to the Springs, to ensure primary industry is able to continue to exist in the Tākaka Valley, as well as in the concentration of nitrates found in the waterways.

Dewes, who presented her evidence in support of interested party Save Our Springs, said based on her calculations and the Overseer’s modelled leached nitrate reports received from the Upper Tākaka farmers, the water they had been consented for was enough to sustain their farms and a wider area if they implemented better ways of working with the resource.

"Currently 540 litres per second of water is allocated to irrigated land of 993 hectares,” Dewes said .

"I also understand there's an informal waiting list of approximately 12 applicants requesting a further 280-312 litres per second.

Farmers need to do better with the water they're already consented for, sustainable agriculture expert Alison Dewes told the Environment Court.

"This additional volume maximum abstraction could mean an additional 4225-4700 million litres per year abstracted per total, if they wanted to exercise their headroom."

This extra allocation would be put towards extending the irrigation area from 993 hectares to about 2045 hectares, Dewes said, but rather than asking for more, farmers should be looking at their systems, she said.

"Increasing the volume of water able to be abstracted from the AMARA is not necessary to meet the industry or community needs. Farming can be profitable, productive and resilient without significant additional inputs of water and imported nutrients.

“Climate change is likely to increase [rainfall] variability and requires adaptations such as the use of more innovated drought-tolerant pastures or summer active species."

However, the farmers’ expert witness Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, who has a PhD in soil science, told the court extraction was an essential sustainability strategy for reducing the amount of nitrates that could be leached into the waterways from groundwater.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth was an expert witness for the Upper Tākaka Irrigators group.

Ensuring there was enough water to encourage grass and other plants to soak up nitrates, whether natural or from stock urine, is an important factor in mitigating nitrate leaching from farms, Rowarth said.

"With increasing uncertainty in rainfall and increased summer dry periods, irrigation has become increasingly important.

"Not having irrigation or sufficient water take to keep soil moisture at a level sufficient for plant growth will result in depletion of organic matter and release of nitrogen with implications for increase loss into the groundwater.

"With increasing drought events and increasing heavy rain events in the Tākaka Valley, keeping plants growing to minimise the nitrogen in the soil solution is an important management strategy to reduce the likelihood of nitrogen from pasture reaching groundwater."

The hearing continues.