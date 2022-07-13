Pacific Islands Forum a chance for New Zealand to reset strategy, says academic

There are growing suspicions Beijing is behind the country’s exit, with Kiribati close to US military installations and marine resources.

New Zealand should look to reset its strategy in the Pacific region to combat China's growing influence, an academic says.

Jane Kelsey, a professor emeritus at the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Law, says by pursuing its own self interests, New Zealand has pushed away its Pacific neighbours.

The Pacific Islands Forum began on Monday in Suva, Fiji, and is being headed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta also in attendance.

"We have been trying to pursue our self interests in relation to the Pacific Islands countries and the Pacific Islands Forum for too long,” Kelsey said.

READ MORE:

* Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says Pacific leaders may need to meet as Solomon Islands prepares to ink China security deal

* Solomon Islands-China security deal is 'gravely concerning', Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says

* Foreign Minister Nanania Mahuta says China-Solomon Islands security deal will not benefit NZ or Pacific neighbours



"That's part of what has underpinned Pacific Island countries’ willingness to engage with other countries, especially China, that provides them with some balance."

Kelsey, who won the Global category at the New Zealand Women of Influence awards in 2020 and is a leading academic and commentator on neoliberalism and international trade policies, said New Zealand needed to rethink how it could be a better development partner with the Pacific.

Bridie Witton/Stuff Jacinda Ardern is heading the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji this week which is viewed as an opportunity to address China’s growing influence in the region.

"If we're going to be good Pacific partners we need to allow Pacific Island countries to determine their own future, exercise their sovereignty and provide funding support that is necessary for them to do so."

She criticised the US-led Partners in the Blue Pacific arrangement which New Zealand signed in June, describing it as “naked self-interest of the US and Australia, New Zealand as allies”.

"I think there's not a great level of trust based on the way that benign neglect and self-interested aid funding has operated in the past,” she said.

"New Zealand’s got a lot of work to do, and it needs to change the way it approaches this, and certainly not through the kinds of deals the US has been pushing.

Tom Lee/Stuff Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is also attending the forum.

"Pacific Island countries aren't new to superpower rivalries and certainly not to colonial interests, and they're not just passive players in this,” Kelsey said.

"They will be viewing China as a means to have more leverage in how they are able to pursue their priorities."

Kiribati pulled out of the forum over the weekend, citing failures to address the issues of Micronesian countries. On Tuesday, the Marshall Islands and the Cook Islands also walked away.

"The Micronesian states have for some time been concerned that they are marginalised in the forum and we are seeing that coming to a head,” Kelsey said.

"That of course has got overshadowed by a range of superpower positioning within the region, I don't think that's actually behind what's been happening.”

Mahuta has been approached for comment.

This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air