Hamilton turns on hākari hāngi ahead of Saturday celebrations

A “crash course in tikanga” came about when SkyCity and Te Kōpū Mānia o Kirikiriroa (Wintec marae) started working together on the event.

Kirikiriroa’s central square now boasts a hāngi pit expected to serve up to 200 meals for Matariki celebrations.

A section of Hamilton’s Garden Place, in the heart of the CBD, was dug up on Thursday morning, in preparation for Saturday’s hākari (feast).

It marks a relationship forged between Parekura Collins from Te Kōpū Mānia o Kirikiriroa (Wintec marae), who advised SkyCity Hamilton staff leading the Matariki event.

“Putting on an event like this takes heaps of work but as one of our great Tainui leaders, Te Puea Hērangi, said: ‘Mahi te mahi hei pāinga mō te iwi – work for the betterment of the people,” said Collins.

READ MORE:

* Everything you need to know about a hāngī feast

* Three artists to transform Hamilton's 'Wintec Wall' into country's biggest mural

* For Matariki, a duck dish inspired by the stars



Christel Yardley/Stuff The hāngi pit on the edge of Hamilton’s Garden Place has a fresh layer of Waikato soil to give flavour to Saturday’s feast.

On Thursday morning, Foster Construction brought in a fresh layer of quality Waikato soil to ensure the hāngi embodies both the smell and taste of the traditional Māori delicacy.

SkyCity’s head of food and beverage, Nathan Hartley, sought advice from Parekura Collins at Wintec’s marae on how to prepare hāngi authentically.

It was an interaction that lead to a “a crash course in tikanga (customs and traditions)”, including the need to use shovels that are only used for the preparation of food, he said.

“Kai is how you bring people and community together. We wanted to do our part in helping the city celebrate Matariki.”

“We want this hāngi to taste fantastic, so we’re pulling out all the stops,” said Hartley.

SUPPLIED Nathan Hartley and Parekura Collins have worked closely to ensure the hāngi pit embodies traditional tikanga Māori practices.

At the crack of dawn on Saturday, the hāngi will be placed in the ground and left to pressure-cook before it’s served to the local community at midday.

All proceeds from the hāngi – which will be sold for $10 a package – will be donated to a local charity that provides community meals, The Serve Trust.

The Matariki charitable event is a collaboration with Foster’s, Magills Butchery, Ingham’s Chicken, WEL Energy, and Pete’s Packaging all donating time and product.