Heart measuring for cardiovascular disease systemically racist, study finds

Māori and Pasifika patients are being left behind when detecting cardiovascular diseases, a new study has found.

New research from the University of Otago shows the methods of measuring hearts to capture cardiovascular diseases is flawed and systemically racist.

Aotearoa’s medical practitioners use body surface area (BSA) calculations based on research from the United States focused on white men to measure heart sizes to catch and treat cardiovascular diseases that are outside the normal range.

However, a new study looking at the heart sizes of 263 healthy Pākehā, Māori and Pasikifa men and women has exposed the ethnic bias of the status quo method.

Co-author of the study Professor Gillian Whalley said the BSA method assumes that all bodies have the same makeup which has failed to take into account the differences in body compositions between different ethnicities.

“[BSA] works if what’s inside the skin is the same, but what’s inside the skin isn’t the same because Māori and Pasifika have much higher muscle mass.”

The research shows that Māori and Pasifika on average have larger hearts than their Pākehā counterparts when this factor is taken into account but, when using the BSA method, only the surface area of the body is recognised.

Supplied Professor Gillian Whalley says Māori and Pasifika on average have larger hearts than Pākehā but the BSA method used doesn’t recognise that, putting Māori and Pasifika at greater risk of heart disease.

This means the results of heart sizes have been flipped, leaving Māori and Pasifika behind in early detection of an abnormal heart size, Whalley said.

“I find it super frightening to be honest.”

Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death in Aotearoa, with Māori twice as likely to die than non-Māori, and 1.5 times more likely to be hospitalised, according to Ministry of Health statistics.

Whalley said there is a narrative that has tried to explain this death rate that has argued Māori and Pasifika present for their heart surgery at a later stage, that they don’t see their doctor in time, or they don’t take their medicine.

123rf Māori are twice as likely to die from cardiovascular diseases than non-Māori.

It’s accepted in the industry, she said, but if the tools and guidelines medical practitioners have been using to identify abnormal hearts are based on European measurements, it creates another barrier to appropriate health care.

“It’s not delayed presentation on behalf of the patient, it’s a failure of the health professional to respond appropriately. The system is stacked against Māori and Pacific patients. It’s systemic racism.

“Even if you make it through all the barriers – and there are many barriers, geographic, socio-economic, healthcare delivery – and you get to the point where you have an ultrasound scan of your heart, the stenographer doing the scan and the doctor that is reporting it is using white European values, you’re potentially adding to the delay.”

However, she says, it’s not individual healthcare practitioners who are causing the issue, it's the source of the research that is typically not inclusive of ethnic differences that is causing the systemic inequities of healthcare across the board.

“We are over-dependent on research and guidelines in heath that come from the United States.

“For so long they have been colour-blind or race blind, like it’s a body that has different coloured skin, but inside it’s all the same.

“That’s just dangerous. The body is not the same inside, we now know that. I’m hoping the Cardiac Society of Australia New Zealand will release a new guideline.”

By using ethnic-specific research which catered to Aotearoa rather than white America, Whalley hoped the mortality rate of Māori and Pasifika would start to decrease.