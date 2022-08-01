Flora or fauna? Debates arise over the source of nitrogen in Te Waikoropupū Springs

Te Waikoropupū Springs is the largest cold water springs in the southern hemisphere and is renowned for its water clarity.

Debate over how nitrogen is infecting Te Waikoropupū Springs has dominated the the start of the third week of the Environment Court in Nelson hearing into a a proposed water conservation order for the springs.

Te Waikoropupū, located near Tākaka, is the largest freshwater springs in the southern hemisphere and is renowned for its water clarity.

Local iwi Ngāti Tama and springs advocate Andrew Yuill took the issue to the Environment Court following increases in nitrogen found in Arthur Marble Aquifer Recharge Area, the springs itself and the surrounding waterways since 2016.

They are looking for a water conservation order that caps nitrate concentrations at 0.45mg/l in the waterways and restricts water extraction consents from the aquifer to preserve the taonga.

On Monday, expert witness Dr Jacquiline Rowarth for the Upper Tākaka Irrigator’s group, which represents farming interests, fielded questions from Commissioner Jim Hodges, who was concerned the evidence she was presenting didn’t align with the statistics provided to the court.

Part of Rowarth’s evidence claimed the nitrogen being leached into the waterways could not be too heavily placed on the farmers and their irrigation strategies.

Rereatea South Island iwi Ngāti Tama is urging the nation to get behind the Water Conservation Order to help protect Te Waikoropupū Springs in Golden Bay.

Rowarth told the court, flora, such as gorse and broom, was likely contributing more to the nitrogen concentrations in the water than expected and, with more people living in the area now than 20 years ago, leaching from septic tanks was also causing more harm than previously thought.

She also said that, if managed correctly, irrigation would reduce leaching due to the flora on the farms not breaking down and adding to nitrogen concentrations, showing the need to maintain irrigation, not restrict it.

However, Hodges said he understood the data to mean areas other than farming were not creating the impact Rowarth was suggesting.

“What it’s showing me is that in 2005 the nitrate load is about 105 tonnes [a year], but the time you get to 2015 it’s 115/120 [tonnes].

“The interesting thing is, at the start of that period is when irrigation moved from less than 200 to 600 hectares. When you get to the middle of that period, the irrigation goes up to about 1000 hectares.”

Hodges agreed that nitrate was coming from flora leaching into the waterway, however, based on the reports the court had received, it showed the upper karst area that included the gorse contributed about 49 tonnes of nitrate a year, with farming contributing 200 tonnes if there were perfect conditions.

“I’m also satisfied that the information provided by the counsel that there is no significant contribution from sewage treatment plant waste or septic tank waste, they account for less than 1% of the total.”

John Bisset/Stuff Irrigation has been a significant topic for debate surrounding the proposed Water Conservation Order for Te Waikoropupū Springs.

Rowarth said new information had come to light showing the concentrations of nitrate leached by gorse could be twice the amount from dairy farming, however it had not been introduced to the court.

The hearing continues.