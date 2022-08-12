A life of 'double looks' : Teen tap dancing around expectations

Dancer and instructor Kaea Rakatairi-Paul demonstrates some of the many genres that comprise his passion, with help from student Emily Waugh, 9.

Built like a rugby player but with a passion for ballet and tap, Kaea Rakatairi-Paul is no stranger to smashing stereotypes.

Engia he kaiwhutupōro, engari he pūmanawana mō te ori hīteki me te kanikani patō, koia rā ko Kaea Rakatairi-Paul, ā, e kore nei e noho tauhōu ana te patu i te whakaaro horapa.

“I'm Māori. I’m tall. I'm quite solid… I've gotten a lot of double looks in my life,” the 19-year-old says.

“He Māori au. Kua tāroaroa. Hanga metimeti... kua maha ngā tirohanga tuarua i taku oranga,” hei tā te tangata kua 19 tau.

Sonya Holm Rakatairi-Paul practising with Emily Waugh, 9. The one thing he loves more than dancing is teaching others.

It was dancing to Curious George in the lounge at age 3 that got Rakatairi-Paul’s talent spotted by his mum who enrolled him in a jazz dance class a couple of years later.

Ko te kanikani ki a Curious George nōna e toru tau ana, i kitea ai ngā parapara a Rakatairi-Paul e tōna whaea, nā whai anō i whakauru atu ki tētahi karaehe kanikani tautito i ngā tau haere ake nā.

He had started playing rugby at the same age, but it was dance that won his heart.

I tīmata te whutupōro i te kaumātuatanga ōrite, engari i ngaua te ate e te kanikani.

His talent led to scholarships, allowing him to take extra classes in hip hop, tap, contemporary and ballet at Dean McKerras School of Dance in Palmerston North.

Nā ōna parapara i riro i a ia ngā karahipi, e oti ai i a ia te noho ki ngā akoranga kanikani anō mō te hipi hope, te patō, te ao hōu, me te ori hīteki ki te Kura Kanikani o Dean McKerras ki Te Papaioea.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Rakatairi-Paul, left, performing as part of trio Thift Shop at the 2016 NZ Star Search Manawatū finals in Feilding, alongside Diego Ramos-Juarez and Zac Maskill.

Being an “all-rounder”, Rakatairi-Paul can also sing and act. In Year 9 he took part in his first stage production, A Chorus Line.

He “tini pūkenga” ōna, e oti hoki i a Rakatairi-Paul te waiata me te whakaari. Nōna e Tau 9 ana, i whaiwāhi atu ki tāna whakaaturanga tuatahi ki te papatūwaewae, arā, ko A Chorus Line.

He has further productions under his belt, and was also a lead in two musicals at Freyberg High School where he was awarded the Performing Arts Dux two years in a row.

He whakaaturanga anō āna, ko ia te kiripuaki matua ki ngā whakaari puoro e rua ki te Kura Tuarua o Freyberg, ki reira hoki ia whāia ai te tohu Performing Arts Dux i ngā tau e rua.

For all his success, Rakatairi-Paul hates bragging, “That's why I hardly talk about myself.”

E kore te kūmara nei, a Rakatairi-Paul, e kōrero mō tōna ake reka, “Koia au e kore nei e kōrero mōku ake.”

His focus is on dance, so while he has trophies – the ones he didn’t have to hand back – and awards in his lounge at home, he’s not sure how many competitions he’s been in.

Ko te kanikani tāna aronga, nā, ahakoa he tohu āna – ērā tohu kāore i mate ki te whakahoki – ki tōna rūma noho ki te kāinga, tē mōhio ki te tapeke whakataetae kua nōhia e ia.

His approach has been to enter as many as possible, and he estimates it’s probably been close to a hundred.

Ko tana rautaki kia whakauru ki ngā mea katoa e taea ana, ā, e whakapae tata nei kua tata ki te kotahi rau.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Rakatairi-Paul says he was “super shy” as a child, partly leading his mother to sign him up for dance classes.

Rakatairi-Paul has a confident showman stage persona, but it wasn’t always that way.

Kua māia te kanohi a Rakatairi-Paul ki te papatūwaewae, engari kāore i pērā i ōna wā.

“I was very quiet and nervous… I was the super shy kid.”

“I wahangū au, i āmaimai pai... ko au te tamaiti whakamā.”

Adding to his shyness was his feelings of loneliness, being an only child, all reasons why his mother signed him up to dance classes, he said, which had seen him develop confidence and friendships.

Hei hoa haere mō tōna whakamā, i reira hoki a mokemoke, a huatahi hoki, nā ēnei aurongo i whakaurua atu ia ki ngā akoranga kanikani e tōna whaea, e ai ki a ia, me te aha i whanakehia te māiatanga me ngā hoa.

Teachers have largely been supportive, but not so much other children at primary school, including some friends, who made disparaging remarks when he dropped rugby in favour of dance.

Kua tautoko mai te nuinga o ngā pouako, engari anō te tokomaha tamariki ki te kura tuatahi, tae rā anō ki ētahi hoa i whakaparahako i tāna whakataha i te whutupōro e whāia ai te kanikani.

“I really took that to heart when I was a kid,” he said.

“I ngau kino tēnā i tōku manawa i ahau e tamaiti ana,” tāna kōrero.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Rakatairi-Paul loves busting people’s expectations, be it due to his size, his ethnicity, or through his love of ballet - the base for every dance style.

With no time for stereotypes, Rakatairi-Paul loves opportunities to “change up their sort of thinking”, particularly when people make assumptions.

Kāhore e whai wā ki ngā whakaaro horapa, ā, e ngākaunui ana a Rakatairi-Paul ki ngā whaiwāhitanga e “panoni ai te momo whakaaro”, ina koa e whakapae ana te tangata.

When they learn he can dance, they assume it’s hip hop.

Ka rongo ana rātou e oti i a ia te kanikani, ka pōhēhē ko te hipi hope kē.

When you think about hip hop, you think of African-American culture, and it’s street hip-hop, “the more aggressive sort of dancing”, he said.

Ina whakaaro ake mō te hipi hope, ka toko ake te whakaaro o tētahi ngāi Awherika-Amerika, ā, ko te hipi hope ā-waho, “te kanikani hanga riri ake nei”, hei tāna.

“Most people say to me, oh do you do hip-hop? Yes I do hip-hop. But I do other styles.”

“Kua ui mai te nuinga o ngā tāngata, anā ka kanikani koe i te hipi hope? Āe kua pēnā. Heoti he momo anō hoki āku.”

His love for tap and ballet is routinely greeted with surprise.

He rite tonu tā te tangata ohorere i tāna aroha ki te patō me te ori hīteki.

It’s a good feeling, he says – to bring a shock to change people’s thinking.

He rongo pai, hei tāna – e tumeke ai ā ngā tāngata whakapae.

Warwick Smith/Stuff What it means to be Māori is a journey Rakatairi-Paul wants to explore.

Rakatairi-Paul studies ballet for the technique. It’s the base for every single dance style.

Kua aro a Rakatairi-Paul ki te ori hīteki e ākona ai ngā tikanga nekehanga. Koia rā te tūāpapa o ngā momo kanikani katoa.

“It’s very precise what you do with your hands and your feet.”

“Me aro pū nei ngā nekehanga a ō ringaringa me ō waewae.”

But it’s the expressiveness, and ability to choreograph his own style that he loves about tap dancing.

Engari he whakapuakitanga ake, he āheinga kia tito nekehanga āna ake ia e aroha nei ki te kanikani patō.

“I just love the uniqueness and the ferocity of tap.

“E aroha ana au ki te taurikura me te taratutū o te patō.

“The sounds you make are all the same, but all it takes is a shift in music and a shift in timing and, wow, you’ve got this new feel … it helps convey more emotions.”

“E ōrite ana āu oro katoa, engari ko te hurihanga i te puoro me te manawataki, kātahi, he rongo hōu tōu... mā tēnā e rangona ai ngā kare ā-roto.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Rakatairi-Paul loves the ferocity of tap.

Rakatairi-Paul said people expecting a dancer often greeted him with a “who's this tall Māori fella?” expression.

I kī a Rakatairi-Paul, he rite tonu tā te hunga e kawatau ana i tētahi kaikanikani, mihi mai me te uinga “ko wai tēnei Māori tāroaroa?” .

What it means for him to be Māori though, is a journey he wants to explore.

Ko te tikanga pū o te Māori ki a ia, koia rā tētahi ara e nako nei kia tōmene.

“I really want to reconnect with my Māori heritage.”

“Kei te tino pīrangi au ki te tūhono ki taku Māoritanga.”

He has strong memories of his great-grandmother, Nanny Winnie, who was fluent in te reo, and he learnt he had a connection to iconic Kiwi showman Howard Morrison on his mother’s side.

E muramura ana ngā maharatanga ōna mō tōna tupuna whaea, a Nanny Winnie, he kōrero Māori ia, ā, i reira ia whai mōhiotanga ai mō tōna hononga ki te tuahangata rā, a Howard Morrison, i tōna para wahine.

Sonya Holm “That’s what gives me life,” says Rakatairi-Paul of seeing students’ skils developing.

The reaction from performing in front of a crowd – seeing everyone enjoy the dance – used to be what made Rakatairi-Paul happy. But now his motivation is to inspire the next generation.

I ōna wā, ko te tauhohe a te minenga i a ia e tū ana – te kite i te katoa e ngahau ana ki te kanikani – te mea i harikoa ai a Rakatairi-Paul. Engari ko tōna whakahihikotanga ināianei te whakaaweawe i ngā uri whakaheke.

He volunteers his time at Freyberg High School helping with Musical Theatre Academy, and is a dance teacher where he first learned his craft, with Dean McKerras at Red Star Dance.

He tūao ia ki te Kura Tuarua o Freyberg, ki te Kura Whakaari Puoro, ā, he pouako kanikani hoki ki te wāhi i oroko ākona ai te rehia nei, ki Dean McKerras ki Red Star Dance.

He loves teaching the skills he’s learnt over the years.

E ngākau reka ana ia ki te whakaako i ngā pūkenga kua ākona i ngā tau kua taha ake nei.

“It’s a pleasure for me to see them growing up doing the stuff that I used to do. It makes me really happy.”

“Anō te pai i te kitenga atu i a rātou e tupu ana, mahi ai i ngā mea i mahia e au. Ka hari katoa au.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Rakatairi-Paul is eager to train an adult dance crew.

Despite his passion for teaching, and his drive to dance, he’s not sure where future will take him.

Ahakoa ōna pūmanawa whakaako, me te ahi whitawhita o te kanikani, kāore ia e tino mōhio ki te anganga pēheatanga o te anamata.

One of his goals is to train an adult dance crew and enter more competitions. But his ultimate dream lies in teaching.

Ko tētahi whāinga ōna ko te whakangungu ki tētahi kapa kanikani pakeke, me te whakauru ki ngā whakataetae anō. Engari ko te whakaako kē tōna pae tawhiti.

“I know one of my [dance students] is already flourishing with all my knowledge and it’s amazing… that’s what gives me life,” he said.

“E mōhio ana au, e manahua ana tētahi [o āku tauira kanikani] me aku mātauranga, me te aha, e mīharo ana... koia au e ora ake nei,” hei tāna.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.