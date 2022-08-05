Neurodivergent children need more support in school, expert says

Talented artist Tamara Grant struggled up until her teens with undiagnosed autism. A late diagnosis enabled her to reconcile the condition and lead a much more settled existence.

Schools need to do more to support neurodivergent children and the benefits that come from this will help everyone, an international expert says.

University of Glasgow professor Dr Chiara Horlin made the comments at a seminar on neurodiversity in education on Tuesday with Kiwi think-tank The Education Hub.

Horlin, who is also the founder of the Neurodiversity Network, says more work needs to be done to improve clarity and flexibility in the classroom to remove barriers.

“We have this idea of what attention looks like, and that is a perfect example of something that could look very different for different people,” she said.

The shift to online education during the Covid -19 pandemic provided key examples of how schools may be failing neurodivergent children, Horlin says.

“People saying, ‘cameras on, phones down, looking and listening’. Well that might be the thing that forces me to disengage,” she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Autism advocate Jorn Bettin says teachers need more support to help neurodivergent children in the classroom.

“Having to have this high level monitoring of looking at my face, and am I making the right facial expressions... can actually pull people out of the moment.”

Horlin said course content needs to be more flexible to accommodate the needs of neurodivergent children and supporting them will benefit all learners.

"Some of the traits and symptoms we talk about and might be barriers to learning, are really in no way specific to neurodiversity,” Horlin said.

"They could be temporary or milder states that every student can experience on a day-to-day basis …things like brain fog, low mood, anxiety. Resolving those challenges will benefit everybody that is trying to learn."

Waiheke Island resident Jorn Bettin, 55, is a trustee of the advocacy group Autistic Collaboration and identifies as autistic.

Bettin said he doesn't see the lack of useful support for autistic children as an issue caused by teachers, and that they’re doing the best they can with the resources they have.

"We should be making simple changes like allowing headphones and earmuffs, checking that lighting isn’t too bright, and being mindful of sudden, loud noises like bells and distracting noises that may drown out the information a child is trying to focus on,” he said.

"Like all children, autistic children are all individuals with individual needs, so asking the child what they need and truly listening to them with an open mind is the most important thing."

Bettin said equipping classrooms with teacher aides can be helpful, as well as having more one-on-one time for a child to be able to ask clarifying questions.

New Zealand School Trustees Association (NZSTA) president Lorraine Kerr said teachers and schools do everything they can to support and meet the needs of neurodiverse students.

"Year after year, the expectation on schools to fix society’s woes has increased,” she said.

“Given the school environment – including the range of learning needs within the whole school and the current level of expertise to work with neurodiverse students – our schools are under-resourced,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti says she is aware change is needed to better support students’ diverse learning needs. (File photo.)

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said the Government is supporting schools to grow their capability to support the diverse learning needs of their students.

"The Highest Needs Review, is currently under way. I am looking forward to receiving the recommendations as I am aware that change is needed to ensure some of our learners are better supported,” she said.

"Every child has the right to access to education in a place that they feel a sense of belonging, they can make progress, participate alongside their peers and their wellbeing is promoted."

Tinetti said teachers and schools have a responsibility to plan for diversity while recognising and responding to the unique strengths and needs of individuals.

"Schools have a number of learning support resources and programmes that they provide within their setting, when they notice that ākonga [students] need more support,” she said.

"They may have a SENCO [special education needs co-ordinator] or learning support co-ordinator who will work within the team or alongside a teacher when they need support to meet ākonga needs."