FOMO: The angst at the centre of the Three Waters debate

OPINION: Those beautiful threads, each a confined universe of living metadata – organelles, mitochondria, the exotic-sounding golgi bodies – are braided into a luminous tissue, a quilt to the eye.

Campylobacter sure looks pretty under a microscope, but the tiny spirals floating like the gaudy clutter inside a snow globe are relentless. Bacteria do not take sides in a culture war.

In 2016, about 5500 people in Havelock North were infected with campylobacter – a bug spread from animals to humans – leaving behind four linked deaths, an economic impact estimated at $21 million, and a shaken belief in our nationwide infrastructure and councils’ ability to comprehensively fix it.

If the subsequent battle over Three Waters reform shows anything, it is that the slightest hint of preferential treatment for Māori remains at the apex of our pyramid of resentment in Aotearoa. Councils and bug-infused water sit somewhere below. Now even though an avoidable tragedy was the trigger for our kōrero on co-governance, it is good we’re finally having it.

In August 2016, rain inundated paddocks near Brookvale Rd, Havelock North, sending water contaminated with sheep faeces into Brookvale bore No 1, where it was pumped into residents' homes. According to the government inquiry into the incident, it wasn’t the first time, either. Contamination happened locally in 1998: a report was commissioned, but forgotten in the rolling institutional mind wipe you get with councils.

Judging by the state of our nation’s water infrastructure, what we control is not assets, it is probably imminent debt. About one in five New Zealanders is supplied with drinking water that is not guaranteed to be safe.

So congratulations, you are the master of a proudly local hole in the ground, which you will have to maintain, grow, rebuild, repay.

Under the reforms, management of storm, waste and drinking water would be centralised rather than carved up into multiple council patches. Four regional entities would source some sweet loans, provide economies of scale, and fix neglected pipes.

Alternatively, a group called Communities 4 Local Democracy, comprising 31 councils that want to keep control of their water systems, has come up with a plan to avoid centralisation. The scale of the problem has been overestimated, its findings suggest, and connections with mana whenua would be best done at local levels. The plan suggests expanding councils’ ability to borrow – “relaxing” the debt limit for water-related spending by 2042, and creating bonds.

It is a serious effort to come up with an alternative. But reading it I was struck, after reporting on councils for a couple of decades, by how things have changed.

I recall the misty past when the very people who undoubtedly now support councils’ efforts to maintain liability didn’t want them finding new and exciting ways to increase or sell debt. I guess that fear lasted as long as it took for Māori co-governance to enter the political discourse.

Somehow councils went from being pinatas to burnished monuments in the time it took to screech the words “preferential treatment”.

In reality, actual Māori preferential power would be three levels distant from the day-to-day services.

A regional representative group split evenly between mana whenua and council seats would appoint and monitor an independent selection panel, which then sets up and watches over a regional board and management, who would presumably encourage workers to dig holes and fix pipes.

Convoluted and untested. But no matter how high-level the co-governance drifts, those Māori-only spots remain the true cause of angst against Three Waters.

Simply put, non-Māori cannot force their way onto the Māori side of the regional group by weight of numbers; nor can they cajole or browbeat their way in either, because ultimately they have no whakapapa. But, as we know – put a “Māori-only” sign on a stool anywhere in this country and someone will always demand to sit on it. I call it whakapapa FOMO.

That door is locked, in a sense, but exclusion swings in both directions. Māori, in general, are excluded from those extra seven years’ life expectancy everyone else gets. We own fewer homes, are made poorer, sicker, more incarcerated, all tracing back to a failure to stick to our founding document, Te Tiriti, for most of the last 180-odd years.

As my colleague Glenn McConnell has pointed out, co-governance has been used for years in managing the Waikato River. This month legislation passed providing two mana whenua seats at the Environment Canterbury table.

It’s the twenty-first century. The government could not centralise a system covering water - a taonga - without considering the Treaty. It seems you can’t build anything these days without sprinkling some decency in it.

The Water Services Entities Bill covering water reforms was introduced in June. If this is the supposed end of democracy, then it is at least the start of maturity.

And don’t worry, if enough people oppose co-governance they can elect a new government to wipe the non-problem away. In a democracy, justice can always be undone.

That politicians are campaigning on repealing Three Waters shows our fears were nothing more than phantoms in the first place.