Koroneihana 2022 welcoming attendees back to Tūrangawaewae after three-year wait

The event celebrates the reign of Kiingi Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII and is also a time to reflect on those who have passed.

The long-awaited return of in-person Koroneihana celebrations is here.

The annual event began with a karakia on Monday and is expected to welcome whānau from all over the motu once again to the Waikato town of Ngaruawāhia and the homelands of the Māori monarchy at Tūrangawaewae Marae.

The notable event sees iwi Māori and visitors alike reflect on those who have passed while celebrating the reign of the Māori monarch of the time, Kiingi Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII.

Various activities and events will be hosted throughout the week, including karakia, kapa haka, political debates, the attendance of government representatives and the Māori King’s formal address.

READ MORE:

* We are maturing as a nation by embracing and progressing our use of te reo and tikanga Māori

* Kiingitanga rallying to set up aid for Tonga whānau following eruption

* Matariki in Auckland: A month of festivities across the city



Koroneihana is celebrated by followers of the Kiingitanga movement, which was established upon the crowning of the first Māori King, Waikato chief Pōtatau Te Wherowhero in 1858.

A karakia to reflect on the passing of Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu was held on Monday.

On Thursday, Tainui attendees are to bring on their kawe mate (spirits of their deceased relatives), followed by other iwi on Friday.

The prime minister and MPs will attend on Saturday and the final day of Koroneihana festivities will be on Sunday.

Covid measures are being observed, with rapid antigen testing upon arrival and distribution of wristbands to show proof of test and access to the marae grounds.

Further details regarding the scheduled events for Koroneihana 2022 can be found on the Kiingitanga Facebook page.