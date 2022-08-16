Chocolate lovers stand up against racist backlash to Whittaker's Miraka Kirīmi

Whittaker's new limited edition Creamy Milk block has been translated to Miraka Kirīmi for Te Wiki o te reo Māori.

It’s just a block of chocolate, but for some it’s a step too far when it comes to embracing one of Aotearoa’s official languages.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Whittaker’s has released a new wrapper ahead of September’s Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, covering one of the nation’s favourite treats Creamy Milk chocolate in reo Māori.

The brand said in its Facebook launch post that the family-owned business was proud to celebrate Māori Language Week by delivering te reo to the nation through its chocolate, one block at a time.

“While we’ve had this label before, this is the first time we’re making it available for Chocolate Lovers in stores nationwide for a limited time!

“Our hope is that the label contributes to revitalising te reo in New Zealand, and we hope Chocolate Lovers enjoy a block of Miraka Kirīmi with their friends and whānau.”

But not everyone is happy to see their sweet treat supporting the reo Māori kaupapa, with online haters quick to offer their opinions: “I support people learning Te Reo, but not in this manner. It feels like forced mandated injections”, “Shame on you Whittakers [sic] we certainly won't be buying your chocolates anymore...” and “Does everything have to be translated into mari [sic].”

However, others have clapped back against the comments, pointing out how such views are hypocritical.

Supplied One Facebook user has offered those who are offended by te reo Māori another sweet treat with the help of PhotoShop.

“And I guess lots of folk will also be giving up pinot gris, champagne, savignon [sic] blanc, tacos, sushi, lasagne, spaghetti bolognaise, wontons, and pretty much any curry ever because they aren't in English either.”

“Come on team, you happily consume things in foreign languages all the time but you can't embrace a tempory [sic] name change when it's the native, and official language of the country where you live?”

Māori Language Commissioner Professor Rawinia Higgins said Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori welcomed the block’s release.

“For those who have complained that this is a step too far for our country: the reality is that the rest of New Zealand has already taken that step. We know that eight in 10 of us see te reo as part of our identity as a Kiwi while one in three of us can speak more than a few words of Māori.

“Young New Zealanders are helping to drive change; they are not threatened when they see or hear te reo, they see te reo as absolutely normal.”

The block’s translator Taurapa (Te Rarawa) said since he translated the wrapper two years ago the nation’s acceptance of reo Māori had increased.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Taurapa is the kaihautū reo Māori for Stuff.

“You’d think that it would be OK this time around, so it is a bit surprising that people are having go at chocolate, I don't get it.

“Whittaker’s is loved around New Zealand, it’s one of those companies that doesn't have a negative following, so I thought it was quite surprising when they got this feedback.

“Of all the things, you can complain about the news being in Māori because you don’t understand it, but surely you know what you’re buying when you’re buying a block of chocolate.”

Taurapa said he’s used to seeing negative comments when reo Māori is represented, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t disappoint him.

“It hurts just the same that people think that this is going to affect them in some meaningful way, they think it’s going to negatively impact them.”

But for Māori, it’s having more reo Māori in typical places that will have the most effect, Taurapa said, in particular for his nieces and nephews.

“They know English is predominant everywhere you go, if they could see te reo Māori on the shelves it normalises te reo Māori for them, and they could feel more comfortable using it around me in public.

“It would be awesome to see more te reo Māori in random places like that.”