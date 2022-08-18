Māori medicines take root in school's 'living classroom'

Students at a Manawatū high school are learning about traditional Māori medicinal plants by growing them first hand.

Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of about 20 students of Feilding High School who put on their gumboots, took up shovels and braved the wet on Wednesday to plant rare native medicinal plants in their school reserve.

It is part of a project being rolled out by native forest restoration advisor and conservationist Gavin Scott to develop a rongoā (traditional Māori medicine) area at the school reserve.

The aim is to restore native plantations and pass on the knowledge about traditional Māori medicines to the next generation.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Education ministry’s Stephen Lewis, native forest restoration advisor and botanist Gavin Scott, Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys, student Grace Bowstring, 18, and principal Nathan Stewart with a kauri tree ready to be planted.

“We will try to revive the native forest and create a living classroom in the forest,” Scott said.

“A massive amount of planting is being carried out, and there will be ongoing maintenance for the project.

“Manawatū is one of the regions in Aotearoa that has lost most of its native forest. It is, therefore, crucial to educate the young generation about the native plants and their importance for the region.”

More than 500 plants of about 30 different native species have been planted at the school reserve

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Conservationist Gavin Scott and Feilding High School principal Nathan Stewart plant northern rata, a rare native tree of the region. The tree was once found in abundance in Manawatū.

Student Dean Hartstone, 16, recalled how his father would treat plant stings using traditional medicine.

“When I was a kid, one day I was stung by a stinging nettle. My dad wrapped it with dock leaves and the sting just went away. That made me understand the importance of traditional medicine.”

Grace Boustridge, head of Feilding High’s environment committee, said she got excited as soon as she heard about the project.

“We had only heard about the traditional Māori medicinal plants. Planting them ourselves provides a totally different experience and make us more aware about region’s native species.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Student Dean Hartstone, 16, prepares a kauri tree for planting.

Student Sian Haridie, 17, said it was a special project as it would teach them to take care of rare native plants.

“I think if the students are educated about native plants, this area has a lot of potential to grow as a native forest in the middle of the town.”

The planting zone, near Makino Stream, has been divided into three sections. In addition to one area focusing on Māori medicine, there is one honouring archaeologist Dr Lynn Foster, who studied in Feilding High in 1925, and another is dedicated to Dr Harry Allan, who taught at the school a century ago.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Feilding High School students Grace Boustridge, left, Brieanna Gainey and Grace Hoskins plant a ribbon wood tree wrapped in a plant protector.

Principal Nathan Stewart said students were able to put into action what had been talked about in class.

“I think it is very special for the kids. Since we have it close to the school, students will be able to see the plants growing and may use the medicine too when plants are big enough.”

Fonterra has supported the project by providing 500 plants.