The worst of times, now the best of times: No more equity blips, please

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta makes an announcement at the New Plymouth District Council regarding Māori wards. (First published Feb 1, 2021)

OPINION: Ka kite tātou i tēnei wā tonu ngā hua pai rawa o te whakatika o ngā ture kaunihera, nā te kāwanatanga i whakahou i tērā tau, kia ngāwari ai te hanga o ngā rohe pōtitanga Māori ki ngā kaunihera katoa o te whenua. 62 kaikaunihera hou te rahi o ngā tangata ka noho, poho kererū i ngā tūru rohe pōtitanga Māori, hei te Noema. (E ai ki ngā raraunga i whakaputa mai nā Local Government NZ.)

We can now see that the government’s law changes last year easing the creation of Māori wards in councils around the land are bearing fruit. There will be 62 new Māori ward councillors proudly taking their seats in November. (These numbers were released by Local Government NZ.)

This is an about-face from the bad old days of, ah, a couple of years ago, when any new Māori wards were almost inevitably overturned by community votes. Yes Māori wards, or what I used to call “equity blips”, were wiped away by the same people likely now posting bitter complaints about reo Māori being on chocolate wrappers.

Let’s be clear: over the two decades of the old Local Electoral Act 2001, we saw 24 councils attempt to create Māori wards, specifically for voters on the Māori parliamentary electoral roll. Only two were successful.

The old law meant anyone who could convince 5% of the voting public to sign their petition, could trigger a binding community vote on new Māori wards. Other ward types could not be overturned the same way.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the old law was “fundamentally unfair to Māori”, and in effect, created an “almost insurmountable barrier” to creating the wards.

The Tino Rangatiratanga Maori sovereignty flag, right, flies next to the Nelson flag, centre, and the New Zealand flag outside Civic House on the day the Nelson City Council voted to introduce a Māori ward for the 2022 local body elections. (File photo)

The Local Electoral (Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Act passed under urgency last year. It eliminated binding polls on any future wards – and thankfully killed the chance for polls in nine councils that had approved Māori wards for October’s local body elections.

It ended what amounted to a 20-year social experiment. Actually, more of a reality television concept played out hilariously across an entire nation trapped on a couple of islands. This is what happens when you ask the important questions like, what if you gave a flamethrower to a miserable chinchilla? The binding polls weaponised animal-level instinctive resentment. They were leadership by whinge.

Supplied Whittaker's new limited edition Creamy Milk block has been translated to Miraka Kiriimi for Te Wiki o te Reo Maaori.

I don’t know if wards are the best way to improve council relationships with Māori and mana whenua, but they still beat the polls, which were like being micromanaged by a character out of a Dickens novel. I struggle to think of any other decisions that could be overturned by polling that isn’t the usual three-yearly election.

Perhaps the politicians that included this little get-out-of-equity-free card in the old legislation thought voter lethargy would act as a tonic against people ever actually starting petitions, let alone triggering polls, let alone winning polls.

But that kind of magical thinking is what gets you two decades of expensive polls – costing many hundreds of thousands of ratepayer dollars, likely millions – and almost no Māori wards. In fact, worse than that, the petitions, the polls, the general malaise of indifference and outright hostility to Māori created an absence of trust; a communal nasty taste in the mouth, not just in those territories, but across the country as each fallen domino was reported.

Imagine being Māori and having a literal quantification of the anti-Māori sentiment – via a binding poll – in your rohe.

Tom Lee/Stuff Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta launched the changes to legislation that eased the creation of Māori wards. (File photo)

If there is any cautionary value from those 20 years, it is that they showed the limit of progress in our society, and the ease with which resentment can be leveraged by anyone with time, inclination, and a stack of nasty pamphlets.

Yes, it appears the words of a complete stranger assuring us Māori were getting preferential treatment was sufficient to give plenty of people an itchy voting finger.

There are now 34 councils with Māori wards up for grabs in this year's elections. The numbers from LGNZ – an organisation that supported improved Māori representation for years – show that competition is broadly strong with 142 nominations covering 62 seats across those councils.

This feels like a victory for decency and intelligence.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: The law changes ended a 20-year social experiment – or reality television concept.

I urge councils that don’t have wards to seriously look at them next time it comes up for consideration.

As for the rest of us, well, we can watch the politics of resentment play out again over Three Waters reform.

If the 20-year history of council Māori wards is anything to go by, then co-governance will face the usual bitter opposition. Well, that is once those brave souls in the anti-woke resistance sort out this chocolate bar tragedy.

Councils with Māori seats in the 2022 elections:

Northland Regional Council, Far North District Council, Kaipara District Council, Whangārei District Council, Waikato Regional Council, Hamilton City Council, Matamata-Piako District Council, Ōtorohanga District Council, Ruapehu District Council, Taupō District Council, Waikato District Council, Waipā District Council, Taranaki Regional Council, New Plymouth District Council, South Taranaki District Council, Stratford District Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Rotorua Lakes Council, Whakatāne District Council, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Gisborne District Council, Hastings District Council, Wairoa District Council, Horizons Regional Council, Horowhenua District Council, Manawatū District Council, Palmerston North City Council, Rangitīkei District Council, Tararua District Council, Masterton District Council, Porirua City Council, Wellington City Council, Marlborough District Council, Nelson City Council.

