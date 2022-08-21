Māoridom raise calls for unity at marae grounds as Koroneihana hosts Govt officials

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and accompanying officials enter the grounds of Tūrangawaewae in Ngāruawāhia. Ardern, was accompanied by iwi members of Ngāti Hauā, from her home town of Morrinsville.

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has challenged the country’s political leaders to stop using Maaori and race issues for political gain.

The Kiingitanga delivered the message at the annual Koroneihana celebrations at Tūrangawaewae in Ngāruawāhia this week.

Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Ngira Simmonds said Kiingi Tuheitia welcomed the leaders but also challenged them to rise above populist rhetoric when discussing issues such as co-governance.

Hundreds arrived at Tūrangawaewae marae, the home of the Māori monarchy, to a sea of karanga and haka pōwhiri on Saturday.

The lead speaker for the Kiingitanga, Raahui Papa, marked the day, acknowledging the relationship forged between the crown and the Kiingitanga over a century ago and the activism carried out by iwi Māori since.

“Welcome to te ao Māori,” Papa said.

READ MORE:

* Koroneihana 2022 welcoming attendees back to Tūrangawaewae after three-year wait

* Covid-19 NZ: Koroneihana kai to be donated to whānau most in need

* Kiingitanga works with Waikato University to tackle systemic racism



Christel Yardley/Stuff The lead speaker for the Kiingitanga, Raahui Papa, marked the day, acknowledging the relationship forged between the crown and the Kiingitanga over a century ago and the activism carried out by iwi Māori since.

“It is the binding cause that brings us together, that continues the relationships, with te ao Māori keeping a watchful eye.

“When you walk through the gate, the lores, the ture of te ao Māori, reign supreme.”

It was a welcome, long in the making as the Kiingitanga hosted the 2022 celebrations after a three-year hiatus from in-person events due to the pandemic.

Ope (contingent) after ope brought with them their stories, the spirits of loved ones, kapa haka, waiata and speeches, with wāhine also being given speaking opportunities.

Issues Māori had faced surrounding co-governance, three waters, the covid 19 response and inflation were widely discussed on the paepae (speech panel) by some of Māoridom’s best orators and experts.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Unity, strength, optimism and challenge are the messages holding firm as government officials leave Koroneihana celebrations with the calls of Māoridom etched in their minds.

Many were heard calling for the government to meaningfully partner with Māori and to honour their promises under Te tiriti o Waitangi with more integrity.

Politicians and government officials joined the Prime Minister, sharing their kōrero amongst a plethora of humour, sharp remarks – and the odd boogie on the marae dance floor.

Labour minister for Māori development, Willy Jackson, referred to the Kiingitanga’s activism role and how it was important for all political parties to be a part of the experience of Koroneihana.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Minister for Māori development, Willy Jackson referred to the Kiingitanga’s activism role and how it was important for all political parties to be a part of the experience of Koroneihana.

“It’s really important to come along and tautoko alongside all the friends, whānau and different political parties...I love what the Kiingitanga has exhibited which is fighting for tino-rangatiranga and I celebrate that,” Minister Jackson said.

Dr Shane Reti, National Party, health spokesperson said he and his party were soaking up the entire experience.

“I am here with our political team to show our respect and support the occasion and to show that we’re here, and we listen,” Dr Reti said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dr Shane Reti, National Party, health spokesperson said he and his party were soaking up the entire experience.

Green Party Co-Leader, Marama Davidson, spoke for the first time on the mahau (veranda area of wharenui) of the marae and said the occasion was a place to honour the leadership and legacy of mana wāhine (female power and strength) at Tūrangawaewae.

“There is a Waikato legacy of mana wāhine and pulling on the leadership, staunchness and cheek of Te Puea Herangi and Dame Te Atairangikaahu (the former Māori queen),” Davidson said.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader, Debbie Ngārewa-Packer said she connects with the Kiingitanga through her Taranaki whakapapa and the resistance both those at Parihaka and Tūrangawaewae have carried out to protect their whānau.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Green Party Co-Leader, Marama Davidson, spoke for the first time on the mahau (veranda area of wharenui) of the marae.

“It’s actually a privilege to be here and catch up with whanaunga that we haven’t seen physically for a while.”

Kiingi Tuheitia challenged the country’s political leaders to “stop using Māori and race issues for political gain”, his Chief of Staff Ngira Simmonds said, especially when it came to co-governance.

“The King believes our leaders need to step up in this time of great change and uncertainty...Aotearoa stands at a crossroad, and our leaders need to decide what path to take,” Simmonds said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader, Debbie Ngārewa-Packer said she connects with the Kiingitanga through her Taranaki whakapapa and the resistance both those at Parihaka and Tūrangawaewae have carried out to protect their whānau.

“Do we stay on the current path of growing inequality, poor education, severe health problems, youth suicide and runaway inflation? Or do we choose a different path?

“But most importantly, do our leaders have the courage to address iwi Māori issues without turning them into clickbait for political gain?”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII and his wife Makau Ariki Atawhai sit adjacent to the wharenui at Turangawaewae marae, the King will become a Patron of Starship Children’s Hospital.

The Kiingitanga revealed that Kiingi Tūheitia would become an official patron for Starship Children’s Hospital, with fundraising for the public hospital occurring through-out the week.

This was alongside an announcement regarding a new educational resource, ‘Te Ara o te Kiingitanga’ created in partnership between the Kiingitanga and the Ministry of Education.

The resource details the history of the Kiingitanga and the seven Māori monarchs that have been anointed, beginning with Waikato chief, Pōtatau Te Wherowhero in 1858 in honor of Kiingi Tuheitia’s 16 years on the throne.