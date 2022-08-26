Auckland Uni pilots rongoā programme to help Māori recover faster from injury

Rongoā is the traditional healing system of Māori that encompasses herbal remedies, physical therapies and spiritual healing.

A new programme designed to help Māori recover faster from injury is being piloted at the University of Auckland.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Named Ngākau Oho, the university and ACC programme aims to implement rongoā Māori (traditional healing practices) in mainstream healthcare systems in Aotearoa.

Rongoā Māori is the name of a number of traditional Māori healthcare practices and remedies to cure ailments and injuries.

Passed down through generations of whānau and hapū, rongoā Māori involves physical, mental and spiritual therapy.

Ngākau Oho includes online and in-person wānanga on rongoā Māori, including the use of medicinal native plants, romiromi (body alignment), maramataka (relationships to the lunar calendar) meditation and mahi tinana (body movement).

SUPPLIED A woman receives traditional Māori healing (rongoā Māori).

Currently, 20 ACC clients and their whānau are in the programme.

The program is led by Dr Tia Reihana (Ngāti Hine) of the University of Auckland, Piripi Kirton-Morunga (Ngāpuhi), a romiromi or indigenous healing practitioner, and Dr Teah Carlson (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāti Porou).

“Recent efforts to address Māori health inequities across the health sector have focused on increasing the number of Māori health professionals and access to culturally relevant rehabilitation services,” Reihana said.

“We would argue that healthcare inequities will persist unless there is also a move towards attributing equal value to customary Māori forms of healing.”

STUFF ACC said it is working on improving Māori services as rehabilitation options for injured people. (File photo)

The programme is designed to include whānau and emphasise the role of the family in healthcare and rehabilitation.

“It’s a move away from individualised healthcare to working more towards a collective,” Reihana said.

The programme will provide ACC with insight on how rongoā Māori could be embedded within established healthcare services.

“When Māori have a choice in their health and wellbeing journey, including knowledge of and access to rongoā Māori, we will have moved further on our journey of achieving equity,” Reihana said.

“We believe the approach we develop will be an innovation that can be used within the health system and importantly, by Māori health practitioners, providers and whānau, helping ensure that rongoā Māori practices can be a real and easily accessed option for Māori in wellbeing and recovery.”

ACC Māori health manager Eldon Paea said ACC was taking steps to improve equity of choice for Māori.

“In June 2020, we stood up our rongoā Māori service to help us improve equity of choice, access, experience and outcomes for Māori who are injured, and uphold our responsibilities to Māori under Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” he said.

“To date, we have approved rongoā Māori in over 2500 claims and funded more than 16,600 sessions.

“We have 90 ACC-registered rongoā Māori practitioners across the motu, from Kaitāia to Invercargill – and that list is growing.”